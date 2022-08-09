ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ready for a close-up: $11M Rye estate setting for iconic 1954 film

By Bill Cary
Lohud | The Journal News
 3 days ago
The grand waterfront Rye mansion where several scenes from the 1954 classic “Sabrina,” with Audrey Hepburn and Humphrey Bogart, were filmed is now listed for sale for $11 million.

At 6 acres, the estate is the largest intact waterfront parcel on Westchester’s Sound Shore, says listing agent Christy Murphy, of Julia B Fee/William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty. “There is nothing else like this. Six acres is huge, for waterfront.”

Known as "The Anchorage,” the property is quite private, she says. “You can’t see it from the road and it has a long driveway.”

The parcel at one time was part of the Brevoort Farm, Murphy says. “In the early 1900s, people had country houses there. A lot of people in the film industry had homes there.”

Indeed, this 1917 home was owned by Paramount Pictures president Barney Balaban during the 1940s and ’50s. Balaban, who was president of the studio from 1936 to 1964, was an innovative figure in the film industry who introduced air conditioning and uniformed ushers to movie theaters. The “Sunset Room” on one side of the house served as his private screening room.

The brick Georgian on Brevoort Lane has a couple of notable design pedigrees. The architect was Mott Schmidt and the landscape designer was Ellen Biddle Shipman.

A specialist in Georgian residential architecture, Schmidt was known for the grand town and country houses he designed and built for Astors, Vanderbilts, Morgans and Rockefellers. He was particularly known for his elegant and large Upper East Side and Sutton Place townhouses, and in 1965 he was the chief architect for a new wing at Gracie Mansion.

“This was one of Mott Schmidt’s first country houses,” Murphy says.

Shipman was one of the country’s leading landscape architects in the 1920s, ‘30s and ‘40s. House & Garden magazine called her the “dean of women landscape architects” in 1933.

She designed more than 600 gardens, including about 50 in the Westchester area, according to Judith Tankard, a garden historian and the author of “The Gardens of Ellen Biddle Shipman” (Harry N. Abrams, 1997). Most of her gardens disappeared after World War II, but one of her best-known ones, the Sarah P. Duke Gardens at Duke University in Durham, N.C., has been preserved and is open to the public.

Shipman created the “structure of the land and the way it’s terraced,” Murphy says. The now century-old trees she planted include oaks, maples, tulip trees, beeches and a variety of evergreens. A Shipman reflecting pond is now where the pool sits.

The grounds also offer a private beach, a walled pool terrace, a detached barn/garage and a guest cottage with boat storage.

The 20-room house was originally built for Ormsby McKnight Mitchel Jr., whose father was a noted astronomer and Civil War general, she says.

“It’s very symmetrical and very functional in its layout,” Murphy says. It’s built on the highest point of the property and faces southeast. “It gets great sun.”

The current owners, who have been in the house since the 1990s, “kept the integrity of the house and its many original details,” including grandly proportioned formal rooms, oak and brick herringbone floors, seven fireplaces and carved detailed moldings, Murphy says.

“It’s ready for some updates,” she adds.

From the front door, you step into a wide entry hall with a stunning black and white marble floor and a floating curved staircase. You immediately have views out to Long Island Sound.

“The proportions are so large that you could have a party in that front hall,” Murphy says.

The formal living and dining rooms and the wood-paneled library, all with fireplaces, are equally large. The living room has four sets of French doors that open out to the water.

This main level also has a large kitchen, a butler’s pantry, a study and east and west sunrooms, both with overhead balconies. In “Sabrina,” you can see that there were awnings over these sunrooms at one time, Murphy says.

The second floor holds two water-facing bedrooms, two front-facing bedrooms and the primary suite, which features a sitting room, two fireplaces, two bathrooms and access to one of the balconies.

At one time, a portion of this second floor held “five maids’ rooms,” Murphy says. The third floor holds a large room with skylights and a full bathroom.

Like this house?

Address:315 Brevoort Lane, Rye

Price: $11 million, with estimated annual taxes of $198,398

Schools: Rye Neck

Agent: Christy Murphy, of Julia B Fee/William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty

