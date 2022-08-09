No one necessarily asked, but Vittorio Wurzburger will have you know there have never been any proper Neapolitan cafes in Boston until now. His shop, Kicco Italian Coffee, is opening next to North Station at the end of August at 1 Nashua Street, and he is confident there’s never been another coffee shop like it. “It’s the first real Neapolitan coffee shop in Boston,” Wurzburger says. “Roughly 90 percent of the food products are made in Italy and shipped here daily. There’s nothing in Boston like this.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO