Eater
Hotly Anticipated Parisian Bistro Mr. T Opening in Hollywood After Years of Delays
Hollywood denizens first spotted pink neon signage for buzzy Parisian bistro Mr. T back in 2020, and after years of pandemic-related delays, the restaurant is finally set to open at 953 N. Sycamore Avenue on August 16. Mr. T has joined restaurants on the street reportedly either wooed (Gigi’s, Sightglass Coffee) or invested in and owned by (Tartine, Mizlala) CIM Group, now one of America’s most prolific developers and one also changing the face of Los Angeles’s neighborhoods.
Eater
Martha Stewart’s First-Ever Restaurant Is About to Open on the Las Vegas Strip
Lifestyle icon Martha Stewart will debut her first-ever restaurant at the Paris Las Vegas this weekend. The highly anticipated new restaurant, the Bedford by Martha Stewart, is now accepting reservations, which are available from 5 p.m on August 13. While Stewart has published nearly 100 books on cooking and entertaining,...
Applebee's Sells All Restaurants
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Eater
Award-Winning Boka Is Opening a Japanese Restaurant in Lakeview
Gene Kato built a loyal following at Sumi, his River North restaurant where he roasted veggies and meats over a robota grill. When Sumi closed in 2017, Alinea Group co-founder Nick Kokonas snapped the grill up for use at Michelin-starred Next Restaurant. Kato would eventually follow his grill to the area, finding a nearby home at Momotaro, where he serves as executive chef of Boka Group’s sprawling Japanese restaurant.
Eater
How Salt Bae Finessed London Steak Eaters for £7 Million in Three Months
Salt Bae’s London restaurant started as a myth, opened as a circus, and trades on a name. It embalmed steaks in gold leaf at £700 a pop, then had to take them off the menu; Salt Bae was peacocking around the place, knife in hand like a ringmaster, until he wasn’t, and the dining room at the foot of the Park Tower Hotel in Knightbridge became just another beefy tribute to conspicuous consumption. But in those short months that man and myth combined, Nusret Gökce took his diners to money town.
Eater
Four Dishes to Try at Uptown’s New Hand Roll House, Sukeban
A temaki and seafood-driven restaurant from Jacqueline Blanchard, founder of culinary shop Coutelier, opened on Oak Street in late July. The simple, sleek restaurant with 22 seats, 16 of them at the bar, is modeled after a traditional Japanese izakaya and serves a succinct menu of hand rolls, traditional izakaya sides, like Japanese potato salad and ohitashi, and a selection of Japanese whisky, beer, and sake.
Eater
Westside Doughnut Truck Secures $9 Million for Brick-and-Mortar Expansion
Doughnuts are an indelible part of Angeleno food culture. And while Cambodian-owned shops have dominated the genre for generations, new players are always welcome to join the fray. Hawaii-founded Holey Grail Donuts recently raised $9 million through venture capital financing and is looking to make waves in the Southland with two brick-and-mortar locations. “We anticipate opening our Santa Monica storefront in October 2022 and our Larchmont store in early 2023,” co-founder Nile Dreiling tells Eater via email. Notable investors include skateboard pro Tony Hawk, Third Eye Blind singer Stephan Jenkins, and Meadowood chef Christopher Kostow, among others.
Eater
This North Station Italian Cafe Serves Nutella Croissants and Top-Tier Espresso
No one necessarily asked, but Vittorio Wurzburger will have you know there have never been any proper Neapolitan cafes in Boston until now. His shop, Kicco Italian Coffee, is opening next to North Station at the end of August at 1 Nashua Street, and he is confident there’s never been another coffee shop like it. “It’s the first real Neapolitan coffee shop in Boston,” Wurzburger says. “Roughly 90 percent of the food products are made in Italy and shipped here daily. There’s nothing in Boston like this.”
Eater
Old Montreal’s Boris Bistro, a Haven for Gluten-Free Diners, Is Closing on August 20
French-leaning, gluten-free restaurant Boris Bistro is permanently closing on Saturday, August 20 — after 23 years on McGill Street in Old Montreal. Cœliaque Québec, a non-profit whose mission is to support those with celiac disease, shared the news on Facebook on Tuesday, August 9. In the post, the foundation’s general manager, Edith Lalanne, thanked restaurant owner Jean-Marc Lebeau for “his audacity, involvement, and commitment to the celiac community.”
Eater
A Los Angeles Hot Chicken Sensation Is Opening Its First NYC Outpost
It was only a matter of time, but Nashville hot chicken sensation Dave’s Hot Chicken is touching down in Midtown next week. The Nashville hot chicken chain, one of the fastest-growing restaurants in the country, is opening its first New York outpost at 944 8th Avenue, near 56th Street, on August 19.
Eater
The Best Pasta Shape Is Fusilli Corti Bucati
I’m not sure I ever wondered, back when they existed, what it would feel like to chew on the coils of a telephone cord. But in this mostly wireless world, I can now say I don’t think it would have been that bad: My new favorite pasta shape is essentially a telephone cord, or maybe those no-tie elastic shoelaces, except extruded from gluten. Chewy springs, I’ve learned, make for a particularly great bowl of pasta.
Eater
Shaw’s Daring New Tasting Room Appears Plucked From Peru
Causa, named for Peru’s iconic national dish, sailed into Blagden Alley this week with an ambitious, prix-fixe format that aims to capture the bounty of the South American country in one sitting. The anticipated fine-dining venture makes a fashionably late appearance behind Amazonia, its color-soaked, more casual counterpart that...
Eater
Gwyneth Paltrow Goopifies the LA Pizza Game With Gluten-Free Square Pies
The Goop-ification of Los Angeles continues: Gwyneth Paltrow’s ghost kitchen empire is expanding with a new gluten-free pizza and pasta operation called Goop Superfina, now available for delivery or pickup in Studio City and launching in Santa Monica on August 31. Goop Superfina joins its brethren Goop Kitchen, known for its salads and bowls, and Goop Rotisserie, which offers rotisserie chicken and elevated side dishes. Like the two concepts that came before it, Superfina is headed up on the culinary side by Per Se and the Restaurant at Meadowood alum Kim Floresca.
Eater
Beloved Japanese Sandwich Pop-Up Gets Permanent Location in Brentwood
Japanese sandwich pop-up Choo Sando is finally getting its own store in Brentwood. Choo Sando will be located at 5222 Burnet Rd Suite 535, opening Wednesday, August 17. Choo Sando serves both Japanese sandwiches and omakase by pre-order. The shop will offer grab-and-go lunch sushi (think: donburi and rolls) at a later date. Sandwiches include savory options like chicken katsu or tamago (Japanese-style egg salad), and sweet options like strawberries with whipped cream, all served on soft milk bread. The sandwiches also come in sampler boxes to try different kinds. With the new location, Choo Sando will expand to vegan and gluten-free options, as well as a daily special.
Eater
Bangladeshi Street Food Sensation Tong Opens First Permanent Location in Queens
Bangladeshi fuchka street cart phenom Tong is topping off its expansion tear — six outdoor outposts in Queens and the Bronx including two franchises and a Bellerose spot to launch next week — with its first permanent location in Jamaica. The restaurant opened on Friday, July 29, at 153-35B Hillside Avenue, between Parsons Boulevard and 155th Street, with a bigger menu that includes new labor-intensive and time-consuming street foods.
Eater
9 Miami Spice Brunch Menus Worthy of a Try
Miami Spice is here, with three-course dining deals at nearly 200 restaurants throughout Miami-Dade. The promotion will run through September 30 and will feature Miami’s favorite meal, brunch, as an enjoyable three-course option for a fixed-price cost of only $28 per person. This year’s list of participants includes a...
Eater
What to Expect at That Incoming Hayes Valley Vegan Restaurant From the Wildseed Team
A new fast-casual vegan restaurant called Rad Radish is opening on August 15 on the corner of Hayes and Franklin Streets. The inbound restaurant comes from Back of the House, the team behind Wildseed, and the San Francisco Chronicle reports the menu and ambiance will be dialed back a bit from the flashier Cow Hollow dining spot. Poke bowls (made with beets, of course), “carbonara” flatbread topped with tempeh bacon, and vegan soft serve are all on the menu to kick things off.
Eater
Burdell Chef Geoff Davis Returns to True Laurel for Monday Rumday Pop-Up Next Week
If you’ve been dying to check out Burdell, chef Geoff Davis’s much-anticipated and ambitious Oakland restaurant that currently operates as a pop-up, then here’s some good news: Davis is heading back to his old stomping grounds in the city for a night of live jazz, fresh daiquiris, and, of course, modern soul food.
