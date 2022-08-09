Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
Clouds and showers return this weekend
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Our weather this week has been filled with sun and comfortable temperatures. We even got some great news with our Drought Monitor, with many areas improving at least slightly. But as we head into the weekend, we’ll have some occasional showers to deal with, along with...
WNEM
Comfortable Friday, rain chances return this weekend
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking another nice end to the week with some more sunshine and low humidity values. We do track rain chances for the weekend. Not an all weekend rain, but many areas still need it. Temperatures will stay comfortable, even a little below average for...
WNEM
Bright skies Thursday, breezy by the lakeshore
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a low-key passage of a cold front early Thursday morning, our stretch of pleasant weather continues, making for perfect conditions to be outdoors! Temperatures today will follow the same pattern as Tuesday of this week, where a northerly wind keeps the Thumb cooler, but still falling into the 70s. That breeze does have more implications on the forecast for the lakeshore today.
WNEM
Bright Wednesday, warmer than Tuesday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Tuesday provided a comfortable change of pattern with lower humidity and plenty of bright skies, even between fair weather clouds in the afternoon. More bright skies continue today with comfortable levels of humidity, but it will be warmer than Tuesday due to a wind shift. We’re watching a weak cold front that could bring a shower chance tonight, but there’s no need to cancel any plans. More nice weather will continue to roll on heading through the rest of the workweek.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNEM
Beautiful weather rolls on Thursday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a beautiful Wednesday, and despite temperatures climbing back into the 80s, we’ve managed to avoid the humidity returning. A cold front to our north will slide in later this evening and overnight, but the impact to our area should be minimal, and evening plans should be able to go on as scheduled. Beyond tonight, beautiful weather should continue right through the end of the workweek, before we see chances for rain return this weekend.
WNEM
TV5 news update: Wednesday evening, Aug. 10
One Bay County resident has tested positive for monkeypox, according to the Bay County Health Department. A Genesee County Circuit Court judge has submitted his resignation to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Monkeypox case confirmed in Bay Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A case of Monkeypox has been confirmed in mid-Michigan....
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Aug. 11th
One Bay County resident has tested positive for monkeypox, according to the Bay County Health Department. Here is a look at today’s top stories. Genesee Co. Circuit Court judge announces resignation amid allegations. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. A Genesee County Circuit Court judge has submitted his resignation to...
WNEM
Value City Furniture to open new store in Saginaw Co.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Value City Furniture announced it is opening a new store in Saginaw County. The company made the opening date announcement Thursday, Aug. 11. The store will be located at 2780 Tittabawassee Road, near the Fashion Square Mall in Kochville Township, and open Thursday, Aug. 18. “Our...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNEM
Restaurants preparing for Flint’s ‘Back to the Bricks’
Today's top stories include some beach closures in Huron County, child care grants, and your First Warn 5 Forecast. Here are the top stories we're following today. Here is a look at the top stories we are following. Director of Michigan’s Unemployment Agency Julia Dale visits Saginaw. Updated: 22...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday Afternoon, August 11th
A federal judge has declared a mistrial for the Flint water bellwether case. Here are the top stories we're following today. One Bay County resident has tested positive for monkeypox, according to the Bay County Health Department. TV5 news update: Wednesday evening, Aug. 10. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. Here...
WNEM
Police: 1 seriously injured in crash that closed US-10
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Midland Police Department is investigating a crash that seriously injured a woman and closed US-10 for about two hours. On Wednesday night at about 6:06, officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Westbound US-10 near Sturgeon Avenue. Police found a woman pinned in...
WNEM
Man drowns after being taken by rip current, sheriff says
CASEVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A swimmer died after deputies believe he was pulled away by a rip current in Caseville Township. On Thursday at 11 a.m., two 65-year-old men from Commerce Township were standing on a sandbar in the water of the Saginaw Bay in Caseville Township when they were knocked over by a wave.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNEM
TV5 news update: Friday afternoon, Aug. 12
The suspect accused of killing a Grand Blanc teen has been arraigned. The suspect accused of killing a Grand Blanc teen has been arraigned. Here are the top stories we're following today. Woman who had sexual assault case tried by judge retiring amid allegations wants it reviewed. Updated: 14 hours...
WNEM
Friday After 5 returns to downtown Owensboro
Here is a look at today’s top stories. The suspect accused of killing a Grand Blanc teen has been arraigned. The suspect accused of killing a Grand Blanc teen has been arraigned. TV5 news update: Friday afternoon, Aug. 12. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Today's top stories include an...
WNEM
Sheriff: Swans found decapitated in Lake Fenton case done, prosecutor will decide if to issue charges
LAKE FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Wednesday their investigation of three swans found decapitated over the weekend has ended. The sheriff said Genesee county Prosecutor David Leyton will review the case. Deputies found the swans on Saturday at about 2 p.m. between Rocky Point and...
WNEM
Pet of the Day: Meet Juniper!
If you're interested in adopting Capri Sun, contact the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control. If you're interested in adopting Lilly, contact the Humane Society of Midland County. Pet of the day: Meet Harvey. Updated: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT. |. If you're interested in adopting Harvey, contact...
WNEM
Firefighter resigns, another disciplined following investigation into deadly house fire
FLINT, Mich., (WNEM) – One firefighter has resigned and another has been disciplined following an investigation into a house fire where two boys died earlier this year. On Wednesday, City of Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton announced one firefighter has resigned, and another has been disciplined for their actions involving a house fire that killed two children on May 28.
WNEM
Book vending machine introduced in a Madison County school
Here are the top stories we're following today. One Bay County resident has tested positive for monkeypox, according to the Bay County Health Department. Here is a look at today’s top stories. Genesee Co. Circuit Court judge announces resignation amid allegations. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. A Genesee County...
WNEM
Saginaw police asking for help identifying larceny suspect
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is asking for help identifying a larceny suspect accused of stealing two bikes from a bike rack near their building where patrol vehicles are parked. On Aug. 2, at about 9:18 p.m., a man walked into the parking area inside police walls...
WNEM
New contract authorizes Medstar ambulance service in Fenton
FENTON, Mich., (WNEM) – The city of Fenton is getting a new ambulance service after its long-term relationship with its current provider will end this month. A contract between city administration with Medstar Ambulance was approved on Monday by the city council. The service would keep same level of service on urgent calls as current EMS company, which is pulling out of Fenton at the request of Fenton Fire Chief Robert Cairnduff.
Comments / 0