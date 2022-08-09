SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a beautiful Wednesday, and despite temperatures climbing back into the 80s, we’ve managed to avoid the humidity returning. A cold front to our north will slide in later this evening and overnight, but the impact to our area should be minimal, and evening plans should be able to go on as scheduled. Beyond tonight, beautiful weather should continue right through the end of the workweek, before we see chances for rain return this weekend.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO