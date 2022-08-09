ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Our Lady of the Lake chooses site for $100 million cancer institute; see where it will be

Our Lady of the Lake’s Board of Directors has selected a site for a $100 million, stand-alone cancer center, the hospital announced Friday. The 80,000-square-foot Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute will be built on a site at the intersection of Hennessy Boulevard and Brittany Drive. The property is split between existing parking and green space near the main hospital building and adjacent physician and specialty buildings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

HGTV's 'House Hunters': Here's which house Baton Rouge couple picked on Tuesday's show

"We picked house number 1!!!," Baton Rouge resident Chris Fiore posted on Facebook. And house No. 1 is an Acadian cottage in Mid City built in 1977. Fiore and husband Zach Fiore were featured on HGTV's "House Hunters" Tuesday night in an episode titled "Southern Charm in Baton Rouge." Viewers watched as the couple toured a house and a condo, both in Mid City, and another house in the Garden District in their quest to purchase their first home together.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

McDonald's buys land for new Broussard location; See where it's going

A McDonald’s will open in Broussard in front of the SafeSource Direct facility. McDonald’s corporate closed on the deal to buy the 1.6-acre lot at 208 St. Nazaire Road from Maraist Investment Properties for an undisclosed amount, land records show. The restaurant will not be part of the...
BROUSSARD, LA
theadvocate.com

This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco

A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Top Restaurants in Acadiana that Have the Best Chicken

CJ and I spend a lot of time talking about food and one of our favorites is Chicken. We love Chicken, any kind of Chicken, we aren’t picky. So I took to social media to find out the best places to get Chicken in Acadiana. Here are the results:
theadvocate.com

See what's under construction on Drusilla Lane

A new Lake Urgent Care | Lake After Hours and Total Occupational Medicine clinic is under construction on Drusilla Lane, across the street from its current location. The 12,000-square-foot clinic at 3282 Drusilla Lane is expected to open in December and will feature 14 exam rooms and curbside express care. Lake Urgent Care has eight locations in Baton Rouge. Salco Construction is the contractor.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

65-acre site in Broussard earns certification as development-ready by LED

Another site in Broussard has been certified for economic development under the state’s certified sites program. The 65-acre site between St. Etienne Road and U.S. 90, referred to as Loul’s Landing, will put the total amount to 22 certified sites in Acadiana and seventh in Lafayette Parish, One Acadiana president and CEO Troy Wayman said. The certification helps agencies connect companies who are interested in locating in Louisiana find potential sites, which leads to job growth and investment in the region.
BROUSSARD, LA
theadvocate.com

Smiley: An evening with 80,000 first graders

With college football looming, it's time for some nostalgia:. Dale Marks, of Baton Rouge, says, "I’ve gone to LSU games with my friend Frank for over 30 years. "He says his most memorable game was the time he took his first-grade daughter Betty to her first game, the 1997 contest against No. 1 Florida.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Aug. 3-9

RETAIL: 3310 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, renovations for Floor & Décor store; applicant, Centerpoint; contractor, Robbins Construction Group; $6,638,240. APARTMENTS: 200 Oak Crest Drive, description, new insulation and drywall to repair water damage; applicant, Guarantee Restoration; contractor, Guarantee Environmental; $128,000. RETAIL: 1800 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 100; description, construct...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Smiley: Why Mom got her daisy tattoo

Stories about tattoos are pouring in. Here's one from Marsha R., of Baton Rouge:. "My friend Sylvia G. was a shining star of single motherhood. She raised a wonderful son with firmness and compassion and humor. "As a young teenager, he begged to be allowed to get a tattoo. After...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge elementary school shifts online due to COVID cases

Wedgewood Elementary in Baton Rouge shifted to remote learning Friday after several positive COVID-19 cases were reported and is planning to return to in-person instruction Monday. It is the first public school in Baton Rouge to announce a shift to virtual learning since the 2022-23 school year started this month.
BATON ROUGE, LA

