theadvocate.com
Plants for sale, to swap and use as medicine; free classes and a new jam: Around Baton Rouge
PERSEID METEOR SHOWER VIEWING: after dark, Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Note that viewing may be shifted by one day. For updates, call (225) 768-9948 or email observatory@brec.org. SPOOF NIGHT! WITH "BEETLEJUICE": 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. The Family Dinner Comedy Troupe pokes fun at the...
theadvocate.com
Photos, video: Looking back at May 2, 1955, when Elvis Presley played Baton Rouge High
With the popularity of Baz Luhrmann's hit movie, "Elvis," and the observance of the 45th anniversary of Elvis Presley's death on Tuesday, Aug. 16, we're looking back at a time when a 20-year-old Presley took command of the Baton Rouge Magnet High School auditorium stage. He was traveling with Faron...
theadvocate.com
Our Lady of the Lake chooses site for $100 million cancer institute; see where it will be
Our Lady of the Lake’s Board of Directors has selected a site for a $100 million, stand-alone cancer center, the hospital announced Friday. The 80,000-square-foot Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute will be built on a site at the intersection of Hennessy Boulevard and Brittany Drive. The property is split between existing parking and green space near the main hospital building and adjacent physician and specialty buildings.
theadvocate.com
HGTV's 'House Hunters': Here's which house Baton Rouge couple picked on Tuesday's show
"We picked house number 1!!!," Baton Rouge resident Chris Fiore posted on Facebook. And house No. 1 is an Acadian cottage in Mid City built in 1977. Fiore and husband Zach Fiore were featured on HGTV's "House Hunters" Tuesday night in an episode titled "Southern Charm in Baton Rouge." Viewers watched as the couple toured a house and a condo, both in Mid City, and another house in the Garden District in their quest to purchase their first home together.
theadvocate.com
McDonald's buys land for new Broussard location; See where it's going
A McDonald’s will open in Broussard in front of the SafeSource Direct facility. McDonald’s corporate closed on the deal to buy the 1.6-acre lot at 208 St. Nazaire Road from Maraist Investment Properties for an undisclosed amount, land records show. The restaurant will not be part of the...
theadvocate.com
This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco
A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
Top Restaurants in Acadiana that Have the Best Chicken
CJ and I spend a lot of time talking about food and one of our favorites is Chicken. We love Chicken, any kind of Chicken, we aren’t picky. So I took to social media to find out the best places to get Chicken in Acadiana. Here are the results:
theadvocate.com
See what's under construction on Drusilla Lane
A new Lake Urgent Care | Lake After Hours and Total Occupational Medicine clinic is under construction on Drusilla Lane, across the street from its current location. The 12,000-square-foot clinic at 3282 Drusilla Lane is expected to open in December and will feature 14 exam rooms and curbside express care. Lake Urgent Care has eight locations in Baton Rouge. Salco Construction is the contractor.
theadvocate.com
Coffee chain buys Essen Lane site for $1.2 million, could be the 1st of dozens across south Louisiana
A fast-growing, Arkansas-based drive-through coffee chain has purchased property across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for what could be the first of up to 40 locations across south Louisiana. HSC 7Brew Baton Rouge LLC paid nearly $1.2 million for the site at 5131 Essen...
theadvocate.com
In 1955, Elvis drove his pink Cadillac to Baton Rouge High and stole the show
There he stood at center stage, looking out at the audience. And Shirley Underwood Fleniken remembers every moment, because she was there, sitting near the Baton Rouge High School auditorium stage. That was May 2, 1955, when the young man's star was on the verge of a meteoric rise. Before...
theadvocate.com
'House Hunters': Catch Baton Rouge couple on tonight's 9 p.m. episode
If you're an HGTV fan, you know the "House Hunters" drill: 30 minutes, three houses, one decision. Viewers can go along on Chris and Zach Fiore's search for an abode in Baton Rouge on Tuesday night's 9 p.m. episode of the long-running series. "We certainly were looking to live in...
theadvocate.com
See what retailer is moving into the old Burlington store space in Lafayette
A Floor & Décor store will move into the former Burlington store space in the Ambassador Way shopping center at the corner of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Ridge Road. Store officials were issued a building permit with Lafayette Consolidated Government recently to open at 3310 Ambassador Caffery Parkway following an extensive remodel of the building.
theadvocate.com
65-acre site in Broussard earns certification as development-ready by LED
Another site in Broussard has been certified for economic development under the state’s certified sites program. The 65-acre site between St. Etienne Road and U.S. 90, referred to as Loul’s Landing, will put the total amount to 22 certified sites in Acadiana and seventh in Lafayette Parish, One Acadiana president and CEO Troy Wayman said. The certification helps agencies connect companies who are interested in locating in Louisiana find potential sites, which leads to job growth and investment in the region.
theadvocate.com
Paid parking to be implemented at nonprofit Moncus Park starting next week
Starting Tuesday, it will cost money to park at Moncus Park longer than 30 minutes. The money raised by park fees will go to support the park’s ongoing operations and maintenance, officials said Friday. Park officials faced criticism in June when the parking fees were announced. Moncus Park is...
theadvocate.com
Catholic High products Hill-Green, LeBlanc primed to reach even greater heights this fall
Zi'yon Hill-Green and Peter LeBlanc took different approaches to the summer, but both Catholic High of New Iberia products are primed to contribute to the 2022 Ragin' Cajun football season. "I took a trip," Hill-Green said on the eve of Cajuns practice last week. "Some friends of mine and I...
theadvocate.com
Smiley: An evening with 80,000 first graders
With college football looming, it's time for some nostalgia:. Dale Marks, of Baton Rouge, says, "I’ve gone to LSU games with my friend Frank for over 30 years. "He says his most memorable game was the time he took his first-grade daughter Betty to her first game, the 1997 contest against No. 1 Florida.
theadvocate.com
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Aug. 3-9
RETAIL: 3310 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, renovations for Floor & Décor store; applicant, Centerpoint; contractor, Robbins Construction Group; $6,638,240. APARTMENTS: 200 Oak Crest Drive, description, new insulation and drywall to repair water damage; applicant, Guarantee Restoration; contractor, Guarantee Environmental; $128,000. RETAIL: 1800 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 100; description, construct...
brproud.com
Elementary school in BR going with remote learning on Friday after surge of COVID-19 cases
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – COVID-19 strikes again! The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is announcing the closing one of their schools after the discovery of “several positive COVID-19 cases.”. Wedgewood Elementary is moving to remote learning on Friday, April 12. Learning for students will take place...
theadvocate.com
Smiley: Why Mom got her daisy tattoo
Stories about tattoos are pouring in. Here's one from Marsha R., of Baton Rouge:. "My friend Sylvia G. was a shining star of single motherhood. She raised a wonderful son with firmness and compassion and humor. "As a young teenager, he begged to be allowed to get a tattoo. After...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge elementary school shifts online due to COVID cases
Wedgewood Elementary in Baton Rouge shifted to remote learning Friday after several positive COVID-19 cases were reported and is planning to return to in-person instruction Monday. It is the first public school in Baton Rouge to announce a shift to virtual learning since the 2022-23 school year started this month.
