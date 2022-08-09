ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Issey Miyake: The life and legacy of the King of Pleats

Issey Miyake, the innovative Japanese fashion designer behind Steve Jobs’ signature black turtleneck has died, aged 84.Miyake passed away from liver cancer on 5 August at a hospital in Tokyo. He was surrounded by close friends and associates, according to a statement from the Miyake Design Studio and the Issey Miyake Group, as per WWD. The trailblazer, famed for his practical designs and best-selling fragrances, wished for no funeral or memorial service. “Never one to embrace trends, Miyake’s dynamic spirit was driven by a relentless curiosity and desire to convey joy through the medium of design,” the Japanese fashion house...
yankodesign.com

Issey Miyake passes away at 84, and here are some designs to commemorate his excellence

Prolific fashion designer Issey Miyake passed away on the 5th of August, his company revealed today. Miyake, whose name became synonymous with Japan’s economic and fashion boom in the 1980s, died after a long fight with liver cancer. Known for his innovative styles and fragrances, Miyake built a global fashion brand, which included designing Steve Jobs’ famous black turtle neck jumpers. In 1992, Miyake debuted his line of fragrances, titled L’eau d’Issey (which also sounded like l’odyssey), inspired by oceanic themes. It was rumored that one bottle was sold every 14 seconds. Miyake’s also well known for his project A-POC (A Piece of Cloth), which can now be seen in museums and used a special weaving machine that made outfits out of one continuous tube of fabric. The A-POC technology whereby a single piece of thread is fed into an industrial knitting or weaving machine programmed by a computer was not only able to create a new form of mass-produced clothing with a high degree of variation but was also able to control the amount created through the process of casting. A-POC was revolutionary in that the process converted a single thread into a fabric with texture, shape, and clothing based upon a computer concept of engineering design. The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York has one of the earliest evolutions of A-POC (QUEEN) in its permanent collection. He was also the founder and long-time director of 21_21 Design Sight, one of Tokyo’s first and most prominent design museums and exhibition spaces. And, we’ve put together some of Miyake’s most iconic works together to pay a tribute and remember all the extraordinary gifts he has provided to the design world!
Elle

Trailblazing Japanese Designer Issey Miyake Has Passed Away

The visionary Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake has sadly died aged 84, following a battle with cancer. Earlier this morning, Miyake Design Group and Issey Miyake Group released a brief statement confirming the news, adding that the designer passed away 'surrounded by close friends and associates' in a Tokyo hospital. No funeral or memorial service will be held, as per Miyake's wishes.
Vogue

Welcome To Fashion’s New World! Why Everything’s Changing – And Who’s Behind It

There was a moment, midway through the Balenciaga show at the New York Stock Exchange in May, when the venue’s countless stock-ticker displays began to freak out, screens flashing and pixelating in time with the techno soundtrack as Latex-masked models clad in satirically large business suits stomped by, never breaking stride. Aha, I thought: Yes, truly we are living in the extended-dance-remix era of late capitalism. Everything’s breaking down – global pandemic, culture war, actual war, climate crisis, inflation, what even is crypto, anyway? – but the song keeps playing on its endless loop, and so we keep dancing to its beat.
HollywoodLife

Fashion Icons Say This Sandal Is The Shoe Of The Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Fashionable wedges are a must-have for your wardrobe this summer. Whether you’re planning a vacation, a special night out or just a day at the office, these cute and comfortable wedges will be sure to turn heads wherever you go. If you’ve been a fan of TOMS original slip-on shoes, you’ll love this platform style.
TheConversationAU

Part of the Japanese revolution in fashion, Issey Miyake changed the way we saw, wore and made fashion

Throughout his career, Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake, who has died of cancer at 84, rejected terms like “fashion”. But his work allowed much of the world to reimagine itself through clothing. Born in Hiroshima in 1938, Miyake studied graphic design in Tokyo where he was influenced by the Japanese-American sculptor Isamu Noguchi and the black and white photography of Irving Penn. As soon as the post-war restrictions barring Japanese nationals from travelling abroad were lifted, he headed to Paris, arriving in 1964. There, the young designer apprenticed for eminent haute couture fashion houses Guy Laroche and Hubert de Givenchy. Such...
Harper's Bazaar

The Glorious Performance Art of Grace Jones and Issey Miyake

Every fanatic of the designer Issey Miyake, who died last week at the age of 84, has an icon who represents for them the work of this awesome genius. Hypebeasts might envision Robin Williams in a purple and blue cargo bomber from Miyake’s Fall 1996 collection as their ultimate grail. Ladies of the canyon may worship Joni Mitchell in her Miyake finery: the singer has admitted to owning “hundreds” of the designer’s pieces. And the general public knows Miyake through his relationship with Steve Jobs, whose plain black turtlenecks, made by the hundreds by Miyake, solidified the Apple co-founder’s public image as a normcore pragmatist who let his design work speak the loudest.
Curbed

Issey Miyake Was a Designer’s Designer

There’s a stereotype that the design world’s uniform is anything black. But more aspirationally, it’s anything Issey Miyake. Steve Jobs’s iconic black turtleneck was a Miyake design. Zaha Hadid made Miyake a wardrobe staple in the 1980s, starting with his crinkle fabrics. But it’s the Pleats Please collection of pleated garments, which Miyake began developing in 1988, that seem to be the uniform of gallery openings, design fairs, and art-world parties. The line originated from his belief in “style that would not be restricted to a particular age or profession, and which would be inspired by current aesthetics.” The pieces are comfortable enough to wear all day and hold their shape no matter how long they’ve been stuffed in a suitcase. The interior designer Rafael de Cardenas recently told Town & Country that wearing garments from Miyake’s Homme Plissé line is “a good way to look smart when you’re actually wearing sweatpants.” The designer conceived of garments the way an architect might: in terms of structure and volume, experimenting with material and manufacturing processes to help him reach his ultimate goal of making clothes that represented contemporary life, or as he said in 1999, “to try to bring answers to those who are asking themselves questions about our age and how we should live in it.” On August 5, Miyake died in Tokyo at the age of 84 due to liver cancer.
WWD

WWD

GQMagazine

Issey Miyake Made Plenty of Time for Watches, Too

Many of Issey Miyake’s contributions to the world of fashion are so iconic as to be synonymous with the designer himself. On Tuesday, the day Miyake’s death was announced by his studio, some outlets trumpeted him in headlines as the “designer who created Steve Jobs’ turtleneck.” A growing faction of menswear fans won’t hear the name Miyake without instantly calling to mind his heat-pleated pants, jackets, and shirts. A potentially unheralded—but just as fascinating—aspect of the designer’s legacy is his sizable contribution to the world of watches. It’s not just that the timepieces he worked on are funky, fun, democratic, and sent-from-the-future (all, of course, Miyake hallmarks). Exploring them helps drive home much of what he cared about—and what made him so interesting as a designer.
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: RIP Issey Miyake, Serena Williams Covers Vogue’s September Issue, Bella Hadid Fronts New Proenza Campaign, Inside Taylor Hill’s Closet, And More!

Revered Japanese designer Issey Miyake passed away on August 5, leaving behind him a legacy that spans influential fashion moments and movements—from the chic pleats that are synonymous with his name to Steve Jobs’ omnipresent black turtlenecks—alike. The designer, whose brand will celebrate 50 years in business in 2023, had been battling liver cancer. Having survived the US atomic bomb attack on Hiroshima as a child and lost his mother to radiation exposure three years later, Miyake became obsessed with making “things that can be created, not destroyed, and that bring beauty and joy.” Inspired by his love of dance and a pivotal experience designing costumes for the Frankfurt Ballet company in the early ’90s, his most famous contribution to fashion are his graceful heat-pressed plissé garments, which he introduced under the Pleats Please line in 1993 (followed by Homme Plissé.) As reported by the Washington Post, a private family funeral has already taken place and there will be no officially organized pubic events to celebrate the designer, in keeping with his wishes. RIP.
