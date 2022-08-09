ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

Douglas County Engineer Tom Doyle held the office 39 years before his death at age 91

By Cindy Gonzalez
Nebraska Examiner
Nebraska Examiner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DbSN7_0hA7FNt000

Tom Doyle, Douglas County Engineer, died Saturday at age 91. (Courtesy of Doyle family)

Days before his 36th birthday, a young Democrat Tom Doyle was tapped by Republican Gov. Norbert Tiemann to be Nebraska’s labor commissioner.

Doyle would move on to be the state engineer, serve as an elected state lawmaker and in 1983 stepped into the role of Douglas County engineer, a position he was elected to nine times and held for 39 years.

Indeed, Doyle’s public service career spanned more than a half century — and he remained an elected official until his death Saturday at age 91.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45A3F8_0hA7FNt000

Tom Doyle saw a lively race in 1986 but won handily in subsequent elections. (Courtesy of Doyle family)

All walks of life

Colleagues remember him as a sharp, firm, yet easy-going leader beloved by people from many different walks of life.

“Tom had a real good political mind and the ability to work well with people,” said Ben Nelson, a former Nebraska governor and U.S. senator. “That made him a very valuable part of the team.”

Nelson said he and Doyle served together in the cabinet of Gov. Jim Exon but knew each other from the days they helped campaign for Frank Morrison, who served as Nebraska governor from 1961-67.

“That’s quite a period of service,” Nelson said of Doyle, who suffered from congestive heart failure. “He could have done anything else, but that’s what he chose, to serve the people well.”

Mark Doyle, who followed his father into public service, said his dad’s ease in connecting with people was rooted in his wide-ranging life experiences filled with a good share of bumps.

Tom told his kids that the childhood years he lived in the Southside Terrace housing projects saved the lives of him, his two brothers and their mom.

Southside Terrace, Golden Gloves, packinghouse

They had moved from home to home before stabilizing several years in the South Omaha housing development, where rent was more affordable. Though the area was segregated, Tom had friends of different races.

He became a teen champ in a lightweight division in the Midwest Golden Gloves, graduated from Omaha South High School and worked in the packinghouses.

He got his college degree while working and raising a family with his late wife, Anna Rose “Nuni,” of 52 years. The couple have five children.

Mary Ann Borgeson, chair of the Douglas County Board and a county commissioner for 28 years, said Doyle was one of the longest,  if not the longest, serving Douglas County official in an elected post.

(Sam Howell Jr., father of the late Anne Boyle, served as county treasurer for 38 years through 1992.)

‘Wealth of knowledge’

On behalf of the county, Borgeson offered condolences to the family and said Doyle will be sorely missed.

“He was a friend. He was so easy-going. And the wealth of knowledge and information he had, not just because of his position, but on the history of Douglas County, was phenomenal,” Borgeson said.

She said she would talk to Doyle for hours about issues including possible government merger and road issues.

“He was just a one-of-a-kind public servant all around,” said Borgeson.

Doyle’s appointment as state labor commissioner  in March 1967 launched his public career. He was appointed county engineer in March 1983. Mark said his dad had a lively race in 1986 but handily won re-election every four years after that. He did not run for re-election to the post that voters will decide on in November.

Applause from retirees

He served so long that he resided at Aksarben Village Senior Living when he won his last election. Residents, buoyed by the victory of a fellow senior, gave him a round of applause.

Doyle’s legacy is marked also by a family that includes two former elected officials, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. “Most importantly, he was a devoted husband and father that was a best friend to each family member,” said Mark’s wife, Aldona.

Mark said his dad took joy in joining in on friendly political debates and talking about current events. He kept a journal and jotted down inspirational quotes and thoughts.

“His body wore out,” Mark said. “It just could not keep up with his mind.”

A funeral service is scheduled for held Friday at St. Gerald Catholic Church in Ralston.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Douglas County Engineer Tom Doyle held the office 39 years before his death at age 91 appeared first on Nebraska Examiner .

Comments / 0

Related
Nebraska Examiner

Malcolm X, Louise Pound and Howard Hanson advanced as candidates for Nebraska Hall of Fame

LINCOLN — Civil rights leader Malcolm X survived the first cut to be inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame on Friday along with educator/author Louise Pound and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer/director Howard Hanson. The seven-member State Hall of Fame Committee pared the list of eight nominees to the three finalists after a brief discussion on […] The post Malcolm X, Louise Pound and Howard Hanson advanced as candidates for Nebraska Hall of Fame appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Federal ARPA funds help turn fire-damaged South Omaha funeral parlor into job center

OMAHA — A burned-out mortuary is to be resurrected as a South Omaha workforce development hub that, with a boost from hundreds of thousands of public dollars, will connect area residents with jobs. But there’s more than meets the eye to the 85-year-old structure, now just a rundown shell spanning 6,100 square feet. While employment […] The post Federal ARPA funds help turn fire-damaged South Omaha funeral parlor into job center appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City

LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Oakland police chief resigns and offers to give up law enforcement certificate

LINCOLN – The police chief in Oakland, under fire since a state audit revealed that he’d used $15,000 in city funds for personal items, has resigned, and is giving up his license to work as a law enforcement officer. Terry Poland, who had served as police chief in the northeast Nebraska community since 2016, had […] The post Oakland police chief resigns and offers to give up law enforcement certificate appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OAKLAND, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ralston, NE
County
Douglas County, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
Douglas County, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
Nebraska Examiner

Corn and soybean ‘sweat’ helps make Nebraska summers more humid

ASHLAND, Nebraska — Nebraskans like to complain about the humidity this time of year. But some might not realize that the corn and soybeans that help power the state’s economy are part of what’s making farmers and their customers sweat. All plants release into the air much of the moisture their roots absorb from the […] The post Corn and soybean ‘sweat’ helps make Nebraska summers more humid appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

New report finds that social connection is key in turning inmates’ lives around

LINCOLN — A new report on a Nebraska prison inmate rehabilitation program found that social support is more important in leading to a crime-free life than programs focused on changing one’s behavior. Twenty-one former inmates were recently interviewed by researchers from the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at the University of Nebraska at Omaha […] The post New report finds that social connection is key in turning inmates’ lives around appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

An $82 million apartment project to scrape several structures but retain Omaha landmark

OMAHA — An $82 million apartment complex is poised to dramatically change the look of the busy Dodge Street corridor, clearing multiple structures but preserving and repurposing a landmark animal hospital as the project’s “front door.” The new five-story building, with about 330 units, is to stretch across 2.5 acres southeast of 48th and Dodge […] The post An $82 million apartment project to scrape several structures but retain Omaha landmark appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

255 market-rate apartments to sprout on part of Omaha’s old CoCo Key water park resort

OMAHA — A $62 million apartment complex with 255 dwellings is the latest development piece announced for a site that once bustled as the city’s premier hotel and convention center. Decades ago, the project area northeast of 72nd and Grover Streets, 15 acres in all, hosted horse racing fans, Berkshire Hathaway shareholders and Ak-Sar-Ben queen […] The post 255 market-rate apartments to sprout on part of Omaha’s old CoCo Key water park resort appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Doyle
Person
Ben Nelson
Person
Anna Rose
Person
Sam Howell
Nebraska Examiner

Facebook parent company, Meta, continues growth in Nebraska’s Sarpy County

OMAHA — The Sarpy County campus of social media giant Meta has been on continuous growth since it broke ground five years ago on two buildings in Papillion. What started as 1 million square feet of data center has expanded to the point that construction crossed into another city — requiring a more inclusive name […] The post Facebook parent company, Meta, continues growth in Nebraska’s Sarpy County appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Who deserves thanks for the ARPA funding?

The Sarpy County Vietnam Memorial Foundation advisory board was recently notified that we had been approved for a $2 million grant. Along with support from the City of Papillion, Bellevue University and private citizens, this moves us very close to our goal to fund this important project. When I asked...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Projects#Politics Local#Linus Realestate#Democrat#Republican
Nebraska Examiner

Douglas County treasurer is sued over millions of ‘in-lieu-of-tax’ errors

LINCOLN — Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing has joined his Sarpy County counterpart in getting sued over the mistaken distribution of millions of dollars of in-lieu-of-tax revenue. The Westside Community School District, in a lawsuit filed July 1, is seeking at least $11 million in tax revenue the district maintains was wrongly distributed to other […] The post Douglas County treasurer is sued over millions of ‘in-lieu-of-tax’ errors appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Worn South Omaha plaza gets financial boost on way to become state tourism spot

OMAHA — Today it’s a South Omaha parking lot, mostly, with a few benches and trees and a plaque dedicated in 1988: “La Plaza de la Raza, The Gathering Place of the Races.” But local advocates say the 24th and N Streets pocket is rundown and never got the polishing it was supposed to in […] The post Worn South Omaha plaza gets financial boost on way to become state tourism spot appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska Examiner

Lincoln, NE
762
Followers
691
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

Nebraskans want accountability from their elected officials and government. Are their tax dollars well-spent? Are state agencies and local governments responsive to the people? Are officials, programs and policies working for the common good and a better future for our state? The Nebraska Examiner was established to provide a hard-hitting, daily flow of important news, scoops and reports to help us better understand our community. Our website is free — free of ads, free of paywalls, free of paid subscriptions. The Nebraska Examiner is independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan, dedicated to producing a vigorous news report about the Cornhusker State. We also provide a forum for commentary. Opinion pieces are labeled as such, and Examiner reporters do not contribute to our commentary. We invite commentary from the community. We make our work available to your community newspapers and other media outlets with proper attribution. The Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Examiner retains full editorial independence.

 https://nebraskaexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy