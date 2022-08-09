ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco

A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
Texas woman staying at St. Landry Airbnb found dead inside vehicle; autopsy pending, sheriff says

Officials are awaiting autopsy results for a Texas woman found dead inside a vehicle in St. Landry Parish on Sunday. St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pitre Road in the Swords area around 2 p.m. Sunday after a Hispanic woman was discovered unresponsive inside a vehicle. Deputies found the woman, 40-year-old Katherine Guerine of Cedar Park, Texas, dead inside the vehicle, Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux said.
