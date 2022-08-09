Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Coffee chain buys Essen Lane site for $1.2 million, could be the 1st of dozens across south Louisiana
A fast-growing, Arkansas-based drive-through coffee chain has purchased property across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for what could be the first of up to 40 locations across south Louisiana. HSC 7Brew Baton Rouge LLC paid nearly $1.2 million for the site at 5131 Essen...
theadvocate.com
Under pressure: How a Port Allen company makes industrial shut-off valves that handle 20,000 PSI
In a nondescript warehouse off La. 1 on the west side of the Mississippi River, a Louisiana company produces the first line of defense for emergencies on offshore platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. A family-owned and -operated business, CORTEC — which manufactures emergency shut-off valves, chokes and similar devices...
theadvocate.com
4 in 10 Louisiana 3rd graders can't read at grade level, putting whole school career at risk
The number of third-graders with major reading problems has gotten worse since the start of the pandemic, just the latest red flag in Louisiana's uphill fight to improve its crippling literacy woes. Third-graders scoring below grade level in reading and related topics shot up 37% this year compared to 2019,...
theadvocate.com
State officials must answer for keeping 2-year-old in home before fatal overdose, attorneys say
Lawyers representing the family of the Baton Rouge toddler who died from a fentanyl overdose said Wednesday that his death should serve as a wake-up call for Louisiana’s Department of Children and Family Services, which lacks funding and failed to take proper action in that case. Two-year-old Mitchell Robinson...
theadvocate.com
This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco
A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
theadvocate.com
Entergy continued billing after Hurricane Ida destroyed their homes: 'Like salt to the wound'
Utility bills were the last thing on Andria Nasset’s mind in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, which sent a 100-year-old oak tree through her Tickfaw home and left her without power for months. A nearby transformer failed during the Aug. 29 storm, causing every electronic in her home to...
theadvocate.com
Entergy says it will provide $150 to low-income households to help with electric bills
Entergy Louisiana says it will partner with United Way of Southeast Louisiana to provide $150 to qualifying low-income households that are having trouble paying their electric bills. The utility said that, starting next Wednesday, customers can apply for one-time assistance. Household income cannot exceed 250 percent of the federal poverty...
theadvocate.com
Texas woman staying at St. Landry Airbnb found dead inside vehicle; autopsy pending, sheriff says
Officials are awaiting autopsy results for a Texas woman found dead inside a vehicle in St. Landry Parish on Sunday. St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pitre Road in the Swords area around 2 p.m. Sunday after a Hispanic woman was discovered unresponsive inside a vehicle. Deputies found the woman, 40-year-old Katherine Guerine of Cedar Park, Texas, dead inside the vehicle, Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux said.
