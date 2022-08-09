ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardiner, NY

For more than 100 years, Gardiner's town hall was a schoolhouse

By Anthony P. Musso
Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EolYP_0hA7FEwT00

In 1875, a one-room schoolhouse was located in the Hamlet of Ireland Corners, less than one mile west to the town of Gardiner. Known as District School Number 2, it was originally located along Marabac Road, just west of Route 208 in the southern portion of the hamlet.

Gardiner was created in 1853 by an act of legislature and was comprised of segments of surrounding communities in New Paltz, Rochester and Shawangunk.

The one room schoolhouse was built in Ireland Corners during that same era and was active during a period that saw a number of financial and academic reforms take place with the goal of improving the state’s rural school system. The state legislature took multiple steps to modify and increase financial aid to the system by enacting several procedures.

Neighbors:Millerton brothers selling family's 109-year-old dairy farm

Dateline:Rhinebeck was once known as the 'violet growing capital of the world.'

Outdoors:Are there more bears, or are they just coming closer?

In 1849, it passed the Free School Act, thereby eliminating the assessment of rates that were previously charged to the parents whose children attended a school. In turn, the law also enacted a process to establish a general real estate tax that was earmarked to support local schools.

In 1853, the Union Free School Act allowed school districts to fund individual educational facilities within their geographic boundaries if it agreed to establish a department for academic or secondary school education. Other reforms were introduced, such as installing larger windows to improve natural lighting in the building, raising classroom ceilings to enhance ventilation, and new construction measures designed to minimize and/or eliminate drafts in the structure.

Once the schoolhouse was relocated to Gardiner, it was situated on property in the center of town and served as one of 10 buildings that were used to provide education to children in the community.

The schoolhouse remained intact through 1893 when a second classroom was added to the structure to accommodate the increasing number of residents moving into the town. In addition to the added space, the building was enhanced with a corner bell/entrance tower and its exterior was redesigned to reflect more of a Queen Anne-style appearance.

The updates and additions that were accomplished resulted in a 1½-story wood frame building that featured an L-shaped layout and its entrance was positioned in its northwest corner. It boasted a steeply pitched roof and its exterior featured clapboard siding and overlapping gables on the tower, which served as the focal point of the structure.

Inside the schoolhouse, a vestibule enabled students to access either of the two classrooms. The rooms both featured plaster walls, wood wainscoting, window and door trim and varying moldings throughout.

“I attended Gardiner School from the first to the eighth grade,” said Meta Watts. “There were four grade levels in each room and we all helped each other.

“Students were assigned to pump and bring in a bucket of drinking water and firewood for the stove for heat in winter. When I graduated in 1953 we had the biggest class ever with five students.”

The school welcomed students from that latter part of the 19th century through 1981. That timeframe is a stark contrast to other one and two-room schools in the region, which typically closed during the 1940s and 1950s as large school districts were established.

Following the building’s use as an education facility, it was subsequently acquired by the municipality, resorted and modified, and utilized as town hall. It remains serving that purpose today.

“When town hall was renovated several years ago, my family requested that the school bell, which was removed from the belfry and was hanging on a sign outside town hall be placed back in the belfry,” said Town Supervisor Marybeth Majestic. “Gardiner resident and welder Rusty McCord volunteered his skills to spruce it up and my husband and children worked on the installation.”

The building, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2000, is located at 2340 Route 44/55, Gardiner.

Anthony Musso writes Dateline for the Poughkeepsie Journal. To suggest a topic, email him at railcommute@aol.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gardiner, NY
City
New Paltz, NY
City
Millerton, NY
City
Rhinebeck, NY
City
Rochester, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Dutchess County Establishing Threat Assessment Group

Dutchess County Establishing Threat Assessment Group. Poughkeepsie, NY… Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced today the County is underway with the establishment of the multidisciplinary Threat Assessment and Advisory Group – the Dutchess County TAG, following approval from the Dutchess County Legislature. The goal of the TAG is.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Is this Historic Orange County Museum Haunted?

Have you noticed that there are a lot of paranormal investigations here in the Hudson Valley? The Travel Channel is always featuring shows about hauntings and ghosts, and quite a few have been about the Hudson Valley. We’re an old area with lots of history, so if ghosts do exist, it would be no surprise that they exist right here. And we’re about to find out if they are present at one particular museum in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

New Meters, More City of Newburgh Headaches

NEWBURGH – The City of Newburgh announced last Wednesday that the upgrade and expansion of municipal parking meters and the launch of its first mobile payment option for parking powered by Passport, was scheduled for Monday, August 8. On Friday, the City of Newburgh Department of Public Works could...
NEWBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Real Estate Tax#School Education#An Education#District School Number 2#The Union Free School Act
warwickadvertiser.com

Views and elegant convenience in this Warwick ranch

Searching for a home in the Village of Warwick, NY? Your search ends here! Orchard and mountain views come with this tidy, move-in ready ranch. Located in a quiet neighborhood and conveniently located near parks, schools, library, Village shops, cafes, restaurants, commuter bus and nearby golf, swimming, skiing, hiking, wineries, and breweries, this home is everything you are looking for and more in a home.
WARWICK, NY
News 12

Spotted lanternflies spread to Rockland County

Spotted lanternflies have been discovered in Rockland County. Officials say the invasive species has infestation sites in Nyack, Orangeburg, and Sloatsburg. The bug sucks sap and creates black mold destroying all types of trees and is detrimental to vineyards and orchards. Officials are asking people to help us Stop the...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Construction Underway at Goshen, NY Plaza

Residents of this Orange County, NY town and village are looking forward to new beginnings. A once vacant plaza is now underway with several small businesses bringing their own ideas into place. On-site, this 13-acre property will soon become a retail outlet and more for the community. The Goshen Plaza...
GOSHEN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

It’s Official, Popular Farm Market Not Opening this Season

It was back at the end of this past May, Summer was in front of us and so was the hope that one of Ulster Counties' favorite farmstands located in Ulster Park was going to open soon. The Apple bin on Route 9W hadn't opened and people were wondering what the reason was for the delay. I wrote at the time that The Apple Bin hoped to open later in the season.
ULSTER PARK, NY
101.5 WPDH

Dutchess County Park Hosting Food Trucks & Fall Concert Series

It’s still the dog days of summer, but fall will be here before you know it. Labor Day is just a few weeks away, and even though summer doesn’t officially end until later in September, Labor Day always feels like the end of the season. It’s kind of a sad feeling, but luckily the Hudson Valley is incredibly beautiful in the fall and it’s chock full of fun things to do.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County to replace wooden bridges along Heritage Trail

GOSHEN – Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus has signed legislation that will see roughly $1 million allocated to replace all of the wooden bridges along the Heritage Trail with steel and concrete structures. Neuhaus said that will facilitate faster response in the event of emergencies. “Now we can get...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
News 12

Newburgh principal resigns after problems with Regents exam

A high school principal in Newburgh has now resigned after they were suspended for problems with last year’s Regents exams. Edgar Glascott stepped down from his role as co-principal at Newburgh Free Academy, according to district sources. Glascott was one of two administrators suspended in June when teachers complained...
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

Newburgh residents, business owners complain about new cashless parking meters

If you plan on parking in downtown Newburgh, make sure you bring your credit or debit card. The city replaced its old coin-only parking meters with cashless ones as of Monday. Since then, News 12 has received several complaints from residents and business owners who say they’re difficult to use and exclude low-income city residents who only use cash.
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Family Run Orchard Brightens up the Hudson Valley With a Flower Festival

There's nothing quite like summer in the Hudson Valley. From hiking, biking, fishing, exploring and soaking in the beautiful views, there's something for everyone to enjoy. The views in the Hudson Valley are unlike anywhere else in the world. Sometimes, I drive past rolling hills with a red barn and can almost envision that exact scene in a calendar. From the blue skies and green grass, each day can feel as if it's from a painting.
POUGHQUAG, NY
101.5 WPDH

5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley

We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
RHINEBECK, NY
Poughkeepsie Journal

Poughkeepsie Journal

1K+
Followers
773
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

News, advertising and marketing for New York's mid-Hudson Valley including all of Dutchess County from the Poughkeepsie Journal

 http://poughkeepsiejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy