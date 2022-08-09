Read full article on original website
2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony - when is it, how to watch & confirmed shortlist
Everything you need to know about the 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony, including nominations, how to watch and more.
CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone opens up on failed move to Norwich City
CF Montreal youngster Ismael Kone has opened up on his failed move to English Championship club Norwich City. As reported by 90min, the Canaries were at the front of a long queue of European clubs showing interest in Kone back in July, even traveling to watch CF Montreal's match away at D.C United and progressing to advanced talks.
MLS・
Chelsea close to Barcelona agreement for Frenkie de Jong - Man Utd not yet given up
Chelsea are close to an agreement with Barcelona for the transfer of Frenkie de Jong but are not yet convinced he wants to leave his current club, 90min underst
Transfer rumours: Rabiot's Man Utd wage demands; Chelsea up Aubameyang interest
Thursday's transfer rumours include Adrien Rabiot, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay, Marcos Alonso, Arthur and more.
Raheem Sterling reveals why he joined Chelsea from Man City
Raheem Sterling has revealed his primary reasons for joining Chelsea from Premier League champions Manchester City.
Everton ditch club crest in new 2022/23 third kit
Everton have released their third kit for the 2022/23 season.
Juventus closing in on Memphis Depay deal
Juventus are close to securing a deal for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay.
Brendan Rodgers confirms rejecting two Chelsea bids for Wesley Fofana
Brendan Rodgers confirms Leicester have rejected two bids from Chelsea for Wesley Fofana.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Almeria - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Almeria.
Five key battles to watch out for in 2022/23 Premier League Gameweek 2
5 key battles to look out for in the second week of Premier League action, including Steven Gerrard vs Frank Lampard.
Man Utd to play WSL match at Old Trafford in December
Man Utd announce WSL game to be played at Old Trafford in December 2022.
Jurgen Klopp press conference: Salah & Nunez partnership; Transfer talk; Favourite Premier League memory
Jurgen Klopp has spoken to the media ahead of Liverpool's first home Premier League game of the season.
Mikel Arteta press conference: Aubameyang regrets; Smith Rowe's future; Saliba praise
Mikel Arteta answered questions in his press conference about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Emile Smith Rowe, William Saliba and more.
Man Utd share prices soar the same day as hostile takeover plans announced
Man Utd shares experienced their biggest single day rise since 2012 as Michael Knighton confirms intention to submit hostile takeover bid to Glazer family.
Tottenham appoint Jermain Defoe as academy coach
Tottenham legend Jermain Defoe has returned to the club as an academy coach, while he will also take on official ambassadorial duties.
Who has completed the most passes in MLS during the 2022 season?
Keep track of who has completed the most passes in Major League Soccer across the 2022 season.
MLS・
Jorge Sanchez officially joins Eredivisie's Ajax
Defender Jorge Sanchez has officially signed for Ajax Amsterdam, joining the Eredivisie side on a four year contract.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Rayo Vallecano - La Liga
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Rayo Vallecano
Everton's move for Idrissa Gueye stalling over fee dispute
Everton's move for PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye has stalled over a fee dispute.
Inter launch 2022/23 away kit with unique world map design
Inter launch their 2022/23 away kit which features a world map design.
