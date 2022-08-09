La Puente House Fire Partially Burns Neighboring Structure

La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 4:58 pm Monday, Aug. 8, of a structure fire on the 13900 block of East Nevers Street in the city of La Puente.

Michael Ullo / KNN

Firefighters arrived and reported smoke and fire showing on a single story family dwelling. Crews quickly attacked the flames and extinguished the fire within 30 to 45 minutes. The fire also spread into a neighboring home but only burned part of a back house.

No injuries were reported and it was unclear how the fire had started.

Video: Michael Ullo, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network