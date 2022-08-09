ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Puente, CA

La Puente House Fire Partially Burns Neighboring Structure

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 3 days ago

La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 4:58 pm Monday, Aug. 8, of a structure fire on the 13900 block of East Nevers Street in the city of La Puente.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VpDLj_0hA7F8jM00
Michael Ullo / KNN

Firefighters arrived and reported smoke and fire showing on a single story family dwelling. Crews quickly attacked the flames and extinguished the fire within 30 to 45 minutes. The fire also spread into a neighboring home but only burned part of a back house.

No injuries were reported and it was unclear how the fire had started.

Video: Michael Ullo, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Fire Damages Automotive Business in Vermont Square Area of Los Angeles

A fire at an automotive tire shop in the Vermont Square area of Los Angeles Friday was quickly extinguished by firefighters, and no one was hurt. Firefighters sent to the 4700 block of South Western Avenue at 6:55 a.m. doused the flames in about 25 minutes, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Damages Pomona Residence; Firefighter Injured

A fire damaged a residence in Pomona Wednesday and left a firefighter injured, authorities said. Firefighters sent to the 1300 block of East Fourth Street at 7:22 a.m. extinguished the flames in about 20 minutes, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. One firefighter was treated for an apparent minor...
POMONA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Canyon Country Crash Impacts Traffic After Car Overturns

A Canyon Country crash snarled traffic after a car landed on it’s side Thursday. Around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a Canyon Country crash on Camp Plenty Road and Fairweather Street, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Units on scene...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KGET 17

Sam Fire burns in LA County, held to 150 acres

UPDATE (Aug. 11, 12:05 a.m.) — LA County fire officials said the Sam Fire is 60% contained. Crews will remain at the scene overnight to put out remaining hotspots. UPDATE (8:10 p.m.) — Fire officials in Los Angeles said firefighters have kept the Sam Fire to 150 acres. Fire crews from LA County and the Angeles National Forest will remain on scene.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
La Puente, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
La Puente, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
nypressnews.com

Large fire breaks out near 105, 605 Freeways

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is battling a large fire near the 105 and 605 Freeways. The California Highway Patrol has shut down the 105 and 605 transition roads. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the fire began at a homeless encampment. This is a developing...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Authorities seeking couple spotted leaving murder scene in Monterrey Park

Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a couple spotted leaving the scene of a murder in East Los Angeles on Thursday. The man and woman were seen walking away from an apparent homicide that occurred early Thursday morning at the Nueva Maravilla Housing Community on East Cesar Chavez Avenue, where a man was found stabbed to death. Detectives with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department discovered the footage of the couple leaving the neighborhood on closed circuit television video surveillance.According to deputies, the man appeared to be forcing the woman to walk with him. Reports of the homicide first came in at around...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found dead in East LA

LOS ANGELES – A male about 15-20 years of age was found dead Thursday of an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area. Deputies went to the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue about 4:55 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. “When deputies arrived,...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Structure Fire#The Fire Within#Accident#Photojournalist Knn
foxla.com

Man found stabbed to death in East LA: LASD

EAST LOS ANGELES, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in East Los Angeles Thursday morning after a young man was found stabbed to death at a basketball court, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Officers responded to the scene in the 4900 block of E. Cesar Chavez...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

1 person drowns to death in Malibu Creek State Park

One person died in a reservoir near Malibu Creek State Park Thursday afternoon.Rescue teams responded at about 2:50 p.m. Teams were able to pull one person from the water, however, the victim died despite authorities performing life-saving measures. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sent out homicide detectives to determine if there was any foul play involved in the incident. This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxla.com

1 person killed in Covina Metrolink crash

COVINA, Calif. - A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a Metrolink train Thursday in Covina. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:58 a.m. to North Irwindale Avenue and East San Bernardino Road, where they learned the train had collided with a pedestrian, the CHP said.
COVINA, CA
WTRF- 7News

Burning body found hanging from a tree in LA park

The last thing park visitors expected to see in Griffith Park on Tuesday afternoon was a burning tree but when they looked closer what they saw was chilling. A burning body was discovered hanging in a tree near a merry-go-round in Los Angeles according to officials reported nypost. Passerbyers walking at the park around 12:30 […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Hit-and-Run in South LA leaves pedestrian dead

LOS ANGELES – Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find the hit-and-run driver responsible for killing a pedestrian as he crossed a street in the South Los Angeles area. The man, in his 40s, was injured around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday at Broadway and 85th Street, the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Anne Heche under investigation for felony DUI: LAPD

LOS ANGELES - Anne Heche is under investigation for felony DUI after a victim came forward with injuries following Friday's crash in Mar Vista, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officials said initially there were no reported injuries in connection with the crash. However, LAPD "later learned that there...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Trenton Heights, a New-home Community in Highly Desirable Santa Clarita, California

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Trenton Heights, a new, single-family home community situated in highly desirable Santa Clarita, California. The new neighborhood is located at the corner of Sierra Highway and Dockweiler Drive near Newhall Road and Highway 14, providing easy access to Interstate 5, the Newhall Metrolink ® station and the greater Los Angeles area’s major employment centers. Trenton Heights is also close to Old Town Newhall for shopping, dining and entertainment and Angeles National Forest for hiking, biking and horseback riding. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005096/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Trenton Heights, a new-home community in highly desirable Santa Clarita, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
969
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy