Apex Legends Season 14 Origin Verifying Game Files Loop: How to Fix

The Apex Legends: Hunted patch just dropped and, unfortunately, it appears the Origin launcher seems to be causing issues for those on PC trying to update their games. Within moments of its release, Respawn Entertainment did tweet that it was investigating the issue, and soon followed it up by mentioning that it was starting to be resolved.
DBLTAP

How to Unlock Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 Skins

The Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 is very well underway, inviting players to collect 10 total featured skins before it ends Aug. 30. Just as with the Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 events, Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 is part of Blizzard's plans to fill the gap of the Archives, standard Anniversary and Summer Games events not returning this year while the devs continue to work on Overwatch 2. Here's a breakdown of how to unlock all of the Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 skins.
DBLTAP

How Much is Farthest Frontier?

Starting from nothing and building a successful civilization is one of the most satisfying things. That's why games like Minecraft and Sid Meier's Civilizations are always fun.
DBLTAP

Warzone Sniper Rifle Tier List August 2022

Our Warzone sniper rifle tier list for August 2022 is here to go over which of the guns are the best to use now that the new meta has settled down a bit once again after the launch of Raven Software's latest balancing update. Since the initial Season 4 Reloaded...
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

