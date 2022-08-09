ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poulsbo, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kitsapdailynews.com

Bremerton charity giveaway includes a Corvette

Abraham’s House Charity in Bremerton is taking charity to a new level with one of its biggest giveaway events ever at the Tacoma Dome Saturday. The Christian-based organization off North Callow Avenue has been collecting donations for the Festival of Giving for over four months. The charity does giveaways at its Bremerton location every two weeks, but executive director Kristina Munger said that the festival gives them a chance to take these giveaways on the road to people who can’t make the trip here.
BREMERTON, WA
kitsapdailynews.com

3 arrested in 16 1/2 year-old brutal murder case

Editor’s note: This story is for mature readers only as it describes a brutal slaying that happened 16 1/2 years ago. Three people have been arrested in the 2006 murder case of 33-year-old Shanan Lynn Read. On Aug. 8, Brian Anderson Bourquard, 39, was arrested for murder in the...
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
kitsapdailynews.com

Olalla Americana Music Festival features 8 live bands

Fans of live music can enjoy a variety of bands from bluegrass to rock and country to reggae at the Olalla Americana Music Festival Aug. 20. “People are darn happy it’s back” after a two-year pause caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Marty Kellogg, president of the Olalla Community Club, the group presenting the long-running event.
OLALLA, WA
kitsapdailynews.com

Dump truck, shed destroyed in fire near Hansville

A full-sized dump truck and large shed were consumed by fire near Hansville Tuesday night, but firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading to additional buildings or vehicles. The fire’s cause remains under investigation, and officials at the Kitsap County Fire Marshal’s Office are looking for anyone with...
HANSVILLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy