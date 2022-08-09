Abraham’s House Charity in Bremerton is taking charity to a new level with one of its biggest giveaway events ever at the Tacoma Dome Saturday. The Christian-based organization off North Callow Avenue has been collecting donations for the Festival of Giving for over four months. The charity does giveaways at its Bremerton location every two weeks, but executive director Kristina Munger said that the festival gives them a chance to take these giveaways on the road to people who can’t make the trip here.

