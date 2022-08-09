ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Apartment Therapy

Costco Has Shag Area Rugs for Cheap Right Now

Tara is Apartment Therapy's News & Culture Director. When not scrolling through Instagram double-tapping pet pics and astrology memes, you'll find her thrift shopping around Boston, kayaking on the Charles, and trying not to buy more plants. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one of...
Mic

Clever things for your home that are selling out fast on Amazon

I’ve found all of the clever things for your home that are selling out fast on Amazon. Hear me out — I’m not talking about products that seem clever, but you’ll never actually use them. No — these clever things are all about the simple details, like pillar candles that won’t drip all over your kitchen table.
Architectural Digest

How to Clean a Garbage Disposal in Two Minutes or Less

Even the most gorgeous kitchen can be off-putting if the food-waste odor wafts from the kitchen sink. That’s why knowing how to clean a garbage disposal should be one of your go-to hacks for a spiffy space. Much like knowing how to clean a dishwasher filter, a clean garbage disposal not only prevents a grimace but ensures all the refuse buildup doesn’t clog the drain. You use your kitchen sink for dishes and, if the garbage disposal doesn’t work properly, all the icky water can come up, creating a swamp bath. Not a very sanitized scenario. Don’t think that a splash of bleach is going to fix the problem. Bleach doesn’t always play nice with other cleaning products and leaves your kitchen smelling like a pool.
Business Insider

7 settings you should change in Safari to enhance your privacy

If you use Safari on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, you can enable settings to enhance your privacy while web browsing. You can easily disable cookies, change your search engine to DuckDuckGo, hide your IP address, and more. Here are seven of the top ways to make your online activity...
Tyla

Woman shares genius iPhone travel hack nobody knows about

A woman on TikTok has shared a genius iPhone hack for travelling, and we can't believe we didn't know about this sooner. @live_thedash The BEST iPhone travel hack you didn’t know about 😉 ✈️ #travelhack #traveltipsandhacks #iphonetravel #ryanair #airlines ♬ original sound - Live_TheDash. In...
CELL PHONES
Amazon

