ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBUR

Burlington Coffee with a Cop

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department is reminding residents of the upcoming Coffee with a Cop event. Coffee with a Cop will take place Thursday, August 18th, from 8 to 10 AM at Dunn Brothers Coffee, 1105 Lawrence Drive in Burlington. Residents are invited to come out, enjoy a beverage,...
BURLINGTON, IA
KCJJ

One person transported to UIHC after Washington County accident

A one-vehicle accident in Washington County has sent the driver to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to Washington County dispatch records, the rollover accident occurred just before 5:30 Tuesday night on 315th Street near its intersection with Highway 1, north of Brighton. The person who called in the accident reported the driver was still inside the vehicle and unresponsive, but breathing.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KBUR

One juvenile dead after crash south of Burlington

Burlington, IA- A male juvenile died as the result of a car accident Saturday south of Burlington. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer driven by a 16-year-old male juvenile was traveling southbound on Sullivan Slough road. The vehicle then left the roadway for an unknown reason before striking a tree and flipping over before coming to rest on the passenger side of the vehicle.
KWQC

1 dead after shooting at a Davenport skate park Tuesday night

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department has confirmed one person died after a shooting at the Davenport Skate Park in Centennial Park Tuesday night. According to officers, police responded to the Skate Park at 905 W. River Dr after reports of a person who was shot in the parking lot.
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Burlington, IA
Business
Local
Iowa Industry
Local
Iowa Government
Burlington, IA
Government
City
Burlington, IA
WQAD

After AC unit stolen, group One Eighty supported by community

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Nonprofit organization One Eighty had its outdoor air conditioning unit stolen from its new Hope Center location in Davenport, and its call for help was answered by the community. On Aug. 10, the group posted a photo on Facebook of the missing unit, asking the community...
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

Authorities release names of teenagers involved in fatal crash south of Burlington

Burlington, IA- Authorities have released the names of the teenagers involved in a fatal accident that occurred Saturday, August 6th, south of Burlington. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer driven by 16-year-old Carson Bennet Anderson was traveling southbound on Sullivan Slough road. The vehicle then left the roadway for an unknown reason before striking a tree.
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Police respond to Davenport home Monday night

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded to a home at the 5100 block of North Brown Street late Monday. According to police, officers had a search warrant for the home in relation to an ongoing investigation. No arrests were made during the search. A TV6 crew on the scene...
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Line#Tree#Alliant Energy#Limb
KBUR

Fort Madison area boy hospitalized after incident at pool

Fort Madison, IA- A Fort Madison area boy was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa city following an incident at the Fort Madison pool. The Pen City Current reports that emergency crews responded to the pool at about 2:15 PM Saturday when the boy was being pulled from the pool by an adult.
FORT MADISON, IA
KBUR

Keokuk Union Depot Foundation Receives $50,000 Historic Preservation Grant

Keokuk, IA- The Keokuk Union Depot Foundation has received a $50,000 grant toward restoration of the exterior masonry of the Depot’s waiting room section. The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs announced the award as one of 10 historic preservation grants awarded for the fiscal year 2023 through the State Historical Society of Iowa’s Historical Resource Development Program.
KEOKUK, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
KWQC

1 dead, 1 injured in single car crash in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One boy is dead and another teen is injured after a single-car crash in Burlington Saturday. Iowa State Patrol responded about 1:47 to a crash in the 4200 block of Sullivan Slough Road, according to a crash report. A 2007 Chevy Trailblazer was traveling southbound on...
BURLINGTON, IA
KBUR

Burlington School Board gets first look at upcoming BHS construction projects

Burlington, IA- The Burlington School Board on Monday got a first look at designs for upcoming renovations and construction projects at Burlington High School. The Hawk Eye reports that the district’s construction manager Tim Seibert, president of Carl A. Nelson and Co., and representatives from Bray Architects presented the designs for the upcoming renovations to the high school.
BURLINGTON, IA
KCJJ

City High staffer dies while saving drowning child near River Junction

A City High employee has lost his life saving a child from drowning in the Iowa River near Lone Tree. According to a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a possible drowning at the River Junction Access on River Junction Rd SE just after 6pm Friday. Arriving officers learned an eight-year-old child had been rescued from the river. Bystanders performed CPR, and the child was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
LONE TREE, IA
aledotimesrecord.com

Burglary/thefts: Packages, classic car, power tools reported stolen

GALESBURG — More than $1,000 in packages were reported stolen from a northeastern Galesburg residence Thursday morning. Officers spoke to the victim by telephone at 10:36 a.m., who explained that two packages had been delivered to her residence in the 1200 block of Nelson Avenue the prior afternoon. One contained a pair of designer Manolo Blahnik shoes valued at $1,075 and the other contained various smaller items such as crafting items, a tie, and a ring box and was valued at $100. But the packages were missing.
GALESBURG, IL
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Trailer park residents say they didn’t know about toxins in their water

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Residents of a southeast Iowa mobile home park have not been notified by the park’s owner that their water supply is contaminated by toxic “forever chemicals” that were first detected by state tests early this year, according to several of those residents. The results of those tests of Kammerer Mobile Home Park […] The post Trailer park residents say they didn’t know about toxins in their water appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MUSCATINE, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Crash survivors work to recover after accident

MUSCATINE — Allyson Magnison does not like to drive and says she doesn’t drive - ever. She is afraid of cars. At age 22, she just recently got a learner's permit. She claims to be able to drive just fine in town, but it’s the highways that make her nervous. Magnison does not like the cars flying past her at high rates of speed. Whenever she needs to go somewhere, she will invariably be in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle rather than in the driver’s seat.
MUSCATINE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy