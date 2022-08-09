Read full article on original website
KBUR
Burlington Coffee with a Cop
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department is reminding residents of the upcoming Coffee with a Cop event. Coffee with a Cop will take place Thursday, August 18th, from 8 to 10 AM at Dunn Brothers Coffee, 1105 Lawrence Drive in Burlington. Residents are invited to come out, enjoy a beverage,...
KCJJ
One person transported to UIHC after Washington County accident
A one-vehicle accident in Washington County has sent the driver to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to Washington County dispatch records, the rollover accident occurred just before 5:30 Tuesday night on 315th Street near its intersection with Highway 1, north of Brighton. The person who called in the accident reported the driver was still inside the vehicle and unresponsive, but breathing.
KBUR
One juvenile dead after crash south of Burlington
Burlington, IA- A male juvenile died as the result of a car accident Saturday south of Burlington. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer driven by a 16-year-old male juvenile was traveling southbound on Sullivan Slough road. The vehicle then left the roadway for an unknown reason before striking a tree and flipping over before coming to rest on the passenger side of the vehicle.
KWQC
1 dead after shooting at a Davenport skate park Tuesday night
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department has confirmed one person died after a shooting at the Davenport Skate Park in Centennial Park Tuesday night. According to officers, police responded to the Skate Park at 905 W. River Dr after reports of a person who was shot in the parking lot.
An Open Letter To The Trucker Who Didn’t Attempt To Fit Under The Brady Bridge
I saw a very rare sight on my journey into work this morning and I have to shout out the observant trucker who made it possible. To the trucker who realized that his/her truck would not fit under both the Main St. bridge and the truck-eating Brady St. bridge,. Thank...
After AC unit stolen, group One Eighty supported by community
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Nonprofit organization One Eighty had its outdoor air conditioning unit stolen from its new Hope Center location in Davenport, and its call for help was answered by the community. On Aug. 10, the group posted a photo on Facebook of the missing unit, asking the community...
KBUR
Authorities release names of teenagers involved in fatal crash south of Burlington
Burlington, IA- Authorities have released the names of the teenagers involved in a fatal accident that occurred Saturday, August 6th, south of Burlington. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer driven by 16-year-old Carson Bennet Anderson was traveling southbound on Sullivan Slough road. The vehicle then left the roadway for an unknown reason before striking a tree.
KWQC
Police respond to Davenport home Monday night
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded to a home at the 5100 block of North Brown Street late Monday. According to police, officers had a search warrant for the home in relation to an ongoing investigation. No arrests were made during the search. A TV6 crew on the scene...
KBUR
Fort Madison area boy hospitalized after incident at pool
Fort Madison, IA- A Fort Madison area boy was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa city following an incident at the Fort Madison pool. The Pen City Current reports that emergency crews responded to the pool at about 2:15 PM Saturday when the boy was being pulled from the pool by an adult.
aledotimesrecord.com
47 holes 'consistent with a shotgun blast' found on exterior of Galesburg home
GALESBURG — A northeastern Galesburg residence was reportedly damaged by gunfire Thursday morning. Officers were called to the home in the 900 block of Bateman Street at 9:01 a.m. where the residents showed officers damage to the front of the home, consistent with shotgun damage. A total of 47...
KBUR
Keokuk Union Depot Foundation Receives $50,000 Historic Preservation Grant
Keokuk, IA- The Keokuk Union Depot Foundation has received a $50,000 grant toward restoration of the exterior masonry of the Depot’s waiting room section. The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs announced the award as one of 10 historic preservation grants awarded for the fiscal year 2023 through the State Historical Society of Iowa’s Historical Resource Development Program.
We Need A Huge Festival For The Truck Eating Bridge Of Davenport
If you live in Davenport or have at least visited the area you are most likely very aware of the infamous truck-eating bridges. There are a few in the area with the biggest beast located on Harrison Street right when you head toward downtown Davenport, and of course on Brady Street when leaving the downtown area.
Moline family's ceiling collapses due to faulty construction; owners encourage checks for houses built in the '70s
MOLINE, Ill. — Moline homeowner Ken Gullette said it was an average Sunday morning for him and his wife Nancy. That is until the two heard a large crash come from their living room. “Suddenly, there was a 'BAM crash' and I came out and saw the ceiling had...
KWQC
1 dead, 1 injured in single car crash in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One boy is dead and another teen is injured after a single-car crash in Burlington Saturday. Iowa State Patrol responded about 1:47 to a crash in the 4200 block of Sullivan Slough Road, according to a crash report. A 2007 Chevy Trailblazer was traveling southbound on...
KBUR
Burlington School Board gets first look at upcoming BHS construction projects
Burlington, IA- The Burlington School Board on Monday got a first look at designs for upcoming renovations and construction projects at Burlington High School. The Hawk Eye reports that the district’s construction manager Tim Seibert, president of Carl A. Nelson and Co., and representatives from Bray Architects presented the designs for the upcoming renovations to the high school.
KCJJ
City High staffer dies while saving drowning child near River Junction
A City High employee has lost his life saving a child from drowning in the Iowa River near Lone Tree. According to a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a possible drowning at the River Junction Access on River Junction Rd SE just after 6pm Friday. Arriving officers learned an eight-year-old child had been rescued from the river. Bystanders performed CPR, and the child was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglary/thefts: Packages, classic car, power tools reported stolen
GALESBURG — More than $1,000 in packages were reported stolen from a northeastern Galesburg residence Thursday morning. Officers spoke to the victim by telephone at 10:36 a.m., who explained that two packages had been delivered to her residence in the 1200 block of Nelson Avenue the prior afternoon. One contained a pair of designer Manolo Blahnik shoes valued at $1,075 and the other contained various smaller items such as crafting items, a tie, and a ring box and was valued at $100. But the packages were missing.
Trailer park residents say they didn’t know about toxins in their water
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Residents of a southeast Iowa mobile home park have not been notified by the park’s owner that their water supply is contaminated by toxic “forever chemicals” that were first detected by state tests early this year, according to several of those residents. The results of those tests of Kammerer Mobile Home Park […] The post Trailer park residents say they didn’t know about toxins in their water appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KWQC
August 2020 Derecho: A look back at the costliest thunderstorm disaster in US history
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - It has been two years since a damaging derecho moved through seven midwestern states, including Iowa and Illinois. The sights and sounds of August 10, 2020 will be something many will not soon forget. A powerful line of thunderstorms with destructive winds, knowns as a...
voiceofalexandria.com
Crash survivors work to recover after accident
MUSCATINE — Allyson Magnison does not like to drive and says she doesn’t drive - ever. She is afraid of cars. At age 22, she just recently got a learner's permit. She claims to be able to drive just fine in town, but it’s the highways that make her nervous. Magnison does not like the cars flying past her at high rates of speed. Whenever she needs to go somewhere, she will invariably be in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle rather than in the driver’s seat.
