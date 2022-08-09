DeWine declares today Dolly Parton Day in Ohio

(Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine has declared today, August 9, honorary Dolly Parton Day.

DeWine honors Parton with the day to commemorate her philanthropy.

The governor’s office announced yesterday that the singer will be visiting Columbus today. Parton will be helping the city celebrate early literacy and the success of her Imagination Library of Ohio.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library mails more than 327,000 young children in Ohio a free book every month.

