DeWine declares today Dolly Parton Day in Ohio

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
(Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine has declared today, August 9, honorary Dolly Parton Day.

DeWine honors Parton with the day to commemorate her philanthropy.

>>Dolly Parton reveals Dollywood’s new longest roller coaster, Big Bear Mountain, coming in 2023

The governor’s office announced yesterday that the singer will be visiting Columbus today. Parton will be helping the city celebrate early literacy and the success of her Imagination Library of Ohio.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library mails more than 327,000 young children in Ohio a free book every month.

