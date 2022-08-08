ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

CBS News

Homicide suspect arrested in Santa Monica

Authorities arrested a man wanted in connection with a homicide in Santa Monica on Thursday. The scene unfolded at around 10:45 a.m. at an apartment complex located in he 1400 block of Lincoln Boulevard, when officers were dispatched to the scene following reports of a woman screaming for help from inside one of the units.
SANTA MONICA, CA
foxla.com

Man found stabbed to death in East LA: LASD

EAST LOS ANGELES, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in East Los Angeles Thursday morning after a young man was found stabbed to death at a basketball court, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Officers responded to the scene in the 4900 block of E. Cesar Chavez...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man who shot at mother, Arcadia police officer charged with attempted murder

ARCADIA, Calif. - A man who opened fire inside an Arcadia home, striking three people including a police officer, and prompting an hours-long SWAT standoff was charged Friday with five counts of attempted murder. 47-year-old Nurhan Venk is facing five counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, one count...
ARCADIA, CA
KTLA

Police investigate fatal shooting in south Los Angeles

Los Angeles Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in front of a commercial building in Windsor Hills. The shooting was reported at around 9:45 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died, police said. The crime scene perimeter encompassed several […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Fatal shooting at Compton 7-Eleven leaves man dead

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton, sheriff’s deputies said Thursday. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station were called at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of West Alondra Boulevard where they found the victim on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s information Bureau.
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot in South L.A. Area

A man was fatally shot Friday in the View Park-Windsor Hills area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway. The shooting was reported about 9:45 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The wounded man was taken to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Canyon News

Burning Body Found At Griffith Park

GRIFFITH PARK—On August 9, at approximately 12:30 p.m. the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call for a fire at 4730 Crystal Springs Drive. Firefighters discovered a body hanging from a tree near the merry-go-round on fire. Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department haven’t disclosed details about...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Public’s help sought finding gunman in deadly Compton shooting

COMPTON, Calif. - Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are continuing their investigation into the deadly shooting of a man in Compton earlier this month and sought the public’s help in finding the suspect. On Saturday, LASD deputies responded to the 800 block of W....
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Long Beach Woman Arrested for Violating a Restraining Order, Police Say

A Long Beach woman who allegedly was violating a restraining order was arrested at an apartment complex early Friday, police said. Lorrene Lake, 58, was taken into custody after officers were sent to the 2300 block of East Second Street about 12:10 a.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect in Police Officer Killing Appears in Court, Arraignment Delayed

A 20-year-old man accused of gunning down an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what the district attorney called a botched robbery attempt in Downey made an initial court appearance Thursday and was ordered to remain jailed without bail pending a September arraignment. Carlos Delcid appeared in a Downey courtroom,...
DOWNEY, CA
foxla.com

Shooting involving Covina police under investigation in Valinda

VALINDA, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Valinda following a shooting involving a Covina police detective Wednesday. It happened around 2:45 a.m. in the area Summer Place and Valinda. According to authorities, a suspect in a black SUV shot at an unmarked, undercover LA Impact Task Force vehicle then...
COVINA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Solo crash in South LA leaves one dead

LOS ANGELES – One person was killed in a solo vehicle crash in South Los Angeles Thursday evening. Firefighters and paramedics were called at around 9:52 p.m. to the 1200 block of East 23rd Street, near Central Avenue, where they learned the vehicle had struck a parked truck and trapped one person inside the vehicle, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.
LOS ANGELES, CA

