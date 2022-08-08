Read full article on original website
CBS News
Homicide suspect arrested in Santa Monica
Authorities arrested a man wanted in connection with a homicide in Santa Monica on Thursday. The scene unfolded at around 10:45 a.m. at an apartment complex located in he 1400 block of Lincoln Boulevard, when officers were dispatched to the scene following reports of a woman screaming for help from inside one of the units.
foxla.com
Third suspect arrested in killing of Monterey Park police officer
LOS ANGELES - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Monterey Park police officer. 26-year-old Gardiel Solorio was shot and killed August 8 during an attempted robbery outside an LA Fitness gym in Downey. Just a few days after his death, the Los...
Detectives Seek Couple Seen Leaving Murder Scene
Sheriff's homicide detectives are seeking the public's help Friday in locating a man and a woman who were seen leaving the neighborhood where police say a murder occurred in Monterrey Park.
40 people detained during raid at illegal casino in Pomona, police say
Forty people were detained during an early morning gambling raid in Pomona, police said.
foxla.com
LAPD seeks help finding accomplice who helped speeding teen driver evade officers
LOS ANGELES - Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s help with identifying a passenger who they say guided and helped a driver evade officers. The incident occurred in several locations on May 29 around 9:25 p.m., including the intersection of Florence and Vermont avenues in...
foxla.com
Man found stabbed to death in East LA: LASD
EAST LOS ANGELES, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in East Los Angeles Thursday morning after a young man was found stabbed to death at a basketball court, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Officers responded to the scene in the 4900 block of E. Cesar Chavez...
foxla.com
Man who shot at mother, Arcadia police officer charged with attempted murder
ARCADIA, Calif. - A man who opened fire inside an Arcadia home, striking three people including a police officer, and prompting an hours-long SWAT standoff was charged Friday with five counts of attempted murder. 47-year-old Nurhan Venk is facing five counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, one count...
LASD IDs suspect in shooting of Arcadia officer, 73-year-old mother
A man accused of shooting an Arcadia police officer in the face and wounding two other people — including his 73-year-old mother — and sparking a roughly five-hour standoff, was in custody Thursday, and the officer was being treated at a hospital and expected to recover. Nurhan Venk,...
Police investigate fatal shooting in south Los Angeles
Los Angeles Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in front of a commercial building in Windsor Hills. The shooting was reported at around 9:45 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died, police said. The crime scene perimeter encompassed several […]
2urbangirls.com
Fatal shooting at Compton 7-Eleven leaves man dead
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton, sheriff’s deputies said Thursday. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station were called at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of West Alondra Boulevard where they found the victim on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in South L.A. Area
A man was fatally shot Friday in the View Park-Windsor Hills area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway. The shooting was reported about 9:45 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The wounded man was taken to...
Canyon News
Burning Body Found At Griffith Park
GRIFFITH PARK—On August 9, at approximately 12:30 p.m. the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call for a fire at 4730 Crystal Springs Drive. Firefighters discovered a body hanging from a tree near the merry-go-round on fire. Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department haven’t disclosed details about...
Man Fatally Shot in Compton
A man was shot and killed in Compton, sheriff's deputies said Thursday.
foxla.com
Public’s help sought finding gunman in deadly Compton shooting
COMPTON, Calif. - Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are continuing their investigation into the deadly shooting of a man in Compton earlier this month and sought the public’s help in finding the suspect. On Saturday, LASD deputies responded to the 800 block of W....
mynewsla.com
Long Beach Woman Arrested for Violating a Restraining Order, Police Say
A Long Beach woman who allegedly was violating a restraining order was arrested at an apartment complex early Friday, police said. Lorrene Lake, 58, was taken into custody after officers were sent to the 2300 block of East Second Street about 12:10 a.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID last two victims of deadly Windsor Hills crash
LOS ANGELES – Authorities have released the names of two of the victims who were killed in a crash at a Windsor Hills intersection who have been identified by family members and mourners at a memorial, according to various media reports Thursday. One of the victims is Lynette Noble....
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Police Officer Killing Appears in Court, Arraignment Delayed
A 20-year-old man accused of gunning down an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what the district attorney called a botched robbery attempt in Downey made an initial court appearance Thursday and was ordered to remain jailed without bail pending a September arraignment. Carlos Delcid appeared in a Downey courtroom,...
foxla.com
Shooting involving Covina police under investigation in Valinda
VALINDA, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Valinda following a shooting involving a Covina police detective Wednesday. It happened around 2:45 a.m. in the area Summer Place and Valinda. According to authorities, a suspect in a black SUV shot at an unmarked, undercover LA Impact Task Force vehicle then...
foxla.com
Woman arrested for attempted murder of ex-boyfriend in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A woman was one of the two suspects arrested for attempted murder after she allegedly shot her ex-boyfriend, the San Bernardino Police Department said. On July 18, officers were called to the 1500 block of East Date Street after reports of a shooting. During the investigation,...
2urbangirls.com
Solo crash in South LA leaves one dead
LOS ANGELES – One person was killed in a solo vehicle crash in South Los Angeles Thursday evening. Firefighters and paramedics were called at around 9:52 p.m. to the 1200 block of East 23rd Street, near Central Avenue, where they learned the vehicle had struck a parked truck and trapped one person inside the vehicle, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.
