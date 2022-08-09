Read full article on original website
Related
wuzr.com
School Bus Safety Still Top of Mind for Law Enforcement
All Knox County schools are back to the books, with partial first weeks ending for all students today. The first week also means increased police presence around the various Knox County schools. Vincennes Police Chief Jon Hillenbrand reminds everyone of the extra patrols around the schools.. Vincennes City Police are...
wuzr.com
VCSC, Vincennes Catholic Schools Back to the Books Today
Both Vincennes school corporations — Vincennes Community and Vincennes Catholic — hit the books starting today. They join Knox County’s two other corporations — North Knox and South Knox — in starting the school year. Both of the County corporations started on Tuesday. Dr. Shea...
wuzr.com
Monkeypox Cases Not in Knox County At This Time
Officials have been raising awareness about monkeypox striking in parts of Indiana. However, at this time, no monkeypox cases have been reported in Knox County. The virus has been detected in around 15% of Indiana’s counties. However, Knox County Health Department chief nurse Betty Lankford says they only know of cases in one Indiana county — Marion County.
wuzr.com
Knox County I-Read Scores Higher than State Average
Knox County third graders passed the I-Read exam in numbers much higher than the state average. The state average was just below 82%. In the county, North Knox third graders averaged 89%, while Vincennes Community students passed at a just under 91% rate. South Knox students were among the state’s best, with a 97.6% passing rate. The Diocese of Evansville — including student at Vincennes Flaget Elementary — passed at a rate of 95.5%.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wuzr.com
Another Batch of Kids Head Back to School Today
Area students continue to head back to the classroom this week. Students in the North Daviess and Barr Reeve School Corporations head back to the classroom today, as do students in the Pike County School Corporation. Students in the Vincennes Community and Vincennes Catholic school systems head back tomorrow. Police...
Cause of Evansville, Indiana house explosion sought after 3 killed
Authorities worked Thursday to determine the cause of a house explosion in a southern Indiana neighborhood that killed three people and left another person hospitalized.
wuzr.com
Vincennes Green Returns to Action After 2 Day Layoff
The Vincennes Green team comes back after two days off to face Julington Creek, Florida in the third quarterfinal in the Championship round. The Vincennes Greens were the number 1 seed, as they won Pool A with a 3-1 record. The winner will play tonight in the Championship semifinals; the Cal Ripken 10 year-old World Series title game will be played at 1 pm Saturday. Other Championship quarterfinals today include Willamette Valley versus Mew Canaan Connecticut; Oahu Hawaii taking on Marlton New Jersey; and Florence Alabama facing South Lexington, Kentucky.
Vigo prosecutor calls for new law in response to Walmart ‘gangster video’ incident
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After further investigation and a detailed analysis of the surveillance video, officials have reiterated that no crime was committed during the disturbance that took place at the eastside Walmart in Terre Haute in early August. Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said during a news conference Friday that he has called […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTHI
Here's why the Vigo County School Corporation has been silent on Facebook as the school year starts
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With school starting, you may have noticed that the Vigo County School corporation's Facebook page has been radio silent. The school district tells us that it currently does not have access to its Facebook page. They are currently working to resolve the issue, and it...
Silver Alert canceled after missing southern Indiana man found safe
ENGLISH, Indiana — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled after a 74-year-old man from southern Indiana was found safe Friday. The Perry County Sheriff's Department said Kenneth Davenport went missing from English, Indiana, Thursday night. English, Indiana, is roughly 115 miles south of downtown Indianapolis. Amber Alert vs....
wuzr.com
VU “Going Further, Faster” for 2022-23 School Year
Vincennes University is “Going Further, Faster.” That was the tone of the opening meeting speech by University President Chuck Johnson to faculty and staff at V-U’s opening meeting. Johnson laid out six priorities during the session at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. They include enhanced enrollment...
WANE-TV
Jailers hurt in fight in western Indiana jail
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man previously incarcerated in the Sullivan County Jail has been hit with new charges after what the sheriff called a physical altercation with jail staff. Seth A. Vilchuck, 34, is no longer housed in the jail after being sent back to the Department of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crash sends one to hospital in southern Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was injured following a single-vehicle crash in southern Vigo County Wednesday. According to Deputy McAdams of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to Woodsmall Drive and State Road 641 at approximately 12:47 p.m. Little information is known at this time, but the driver of the vehicle […]
Why Was a Boeing 757-200 Aircraft Parked at Tri-State Aero in Evansville, Indiana All Week?
I drive past the runway for the Evansville Regional Airport and Tri-State Aero, Inc several times a week. On Monday I noticed a giant aircraft parked near Tri-State Aero. I usually see different private jets or little prop planes, but this one seemed like it could hold an entire city.
Daviess County chosen for pilot program for jail inmates
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Daviess County was one of five counties selected by the Governor’s Office for a new pilot program that helps provide resources and help for those incarcerated. Data from the state’s department of corrections said that one out of every three individuals released from jail in Indiana in 2018 were arrested again within […]
wuzr.com
BPW Approves SIDC Administration of Final Phase of VPD Window Grant
The Vincennes Board of Works will use the Southern Indiana Development Commission to administer the final part of a window grant. The grant is for the final phase of upgrading the windows for the Vincennes Police Department. The 50-thousand dollar grant will go toward improving the efficiency of the windows,...
wuzr.com
Helping His Hands Heading East in Kentucky– Eventually
Officials with Vincennes-based Helping His Hands are still helping the recovery from last December’s devastating tornado in western Kentucky. However, the group is keeping an eye on recovery efforts in flood-affected Eastern Kentucky. Helping His Hands director Scott Shipman has not moved across the state yet. Shipman knows flood...
Construction looking to hire workers, offers new free training class
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Construction Roundtable Foundation (ICRF) is bringing its free Build Yourself (BY) construction training class to Evansville. Bill Pedtke, executive director of the Southwest Indiana Builders Association (SIBA), said, “SIBA member companies continue to seek workers for the numerous residential projects going on in the greater Evansville area, and we’re […]
wamwamfm.com
Fatal Crash In Bloomington
Over the weekend a Bloomington woman, Charity Hall, drove through a red light causing a fatal crash. A man and a child in the truck that was hit were found trapped in the vehicle. The man died in the hospital from those injuries, and the 5-year-old was airlifted to Indianapolis...
3 victims dead after Weinbach home explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Three people are dead after an explosion destroyed a home in the 1000 block of N Weinbach in Evansville. The coroner’s office confirmed this afternoon that three victims passed due to the explosion. Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray says the entire surrounding area is shut down. EPD reports that N. […]
Comments / 0