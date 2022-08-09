The Vincennes Green team comes back after two days off to face Julington Creek, Florida in the third quarterfinal in the Championship round. The Vincennes Greens were the number 1 seed, as they won Pool A with a 3-1 record. The winner will play tonight in the Championship semifinals; the Cal Ripken 10 year-old World Series title game will be played at 1 pm Saturday. Other Championship quarterfinals today include Willamette Valley versus Mew Canaan Connecticut; Oahu Hawaii taking on Marlton New Jersey; and Florence Alabama facing South Lexington, Kentucky.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO