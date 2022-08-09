ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

DOPE Quick Reads

UK Again Supplies Jaw-Dropping Long-Range Rocket Launchers to Encourage Faster End to Continued Ukrainian-Russian War

M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS)Lockheed Martin. The UK again supplies Ukraine with American-made M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). They are also providing M31A1 missiles to potentially speed up the snail-paced trek to the culmination of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. With the ability to launch GPS-guided rockets, the M270 MLRS can accurately destroy targets up to 50 miles away. Previously, the UK supplied Ukraine with an onslaught of military support valued at roughly $2.8 billion or £2.3 billion. The support has included:
khn.org

Maker Of Jynneos Monkeypox Shot Worried By Dose-Split Plan

Bavarian Nordic, maker of the only FDA-approved monkeypox vaccine, has warned it has reservations over U.S. plans to split the doses to cover more people. The Atlantic reports the decision was made on the basis of only a single study. The manufacturer of the only vaccine approved by the Food...
khn.org

A Blood Or Saliva Test To Predict Your Covid Immunity? Maybe Soon

The Boston Herald reports on two separate efforts by researchers at both MIT and Harvard. Other pandemic news is on long covid, death rates, mask requirements, and more. MIT scientists on Tuesday announced they’ve developed a blood test that may predict COVID immunity. The announcement came a day after Harvard researchers said they’ve built a saliva test that detects the presence of both antibodies and the virus. (Sobey, 8/10)
khn.org

In Some States, Monkeypox Is Infecting Many More Black Americans

Stat reports on what it says is "alarming" racial disparity found in monkeypox infections in some states. The Charlotte Observer says 78 of the 111 cases in North Carolina are among Black men. Separately, the Food and Drug Administration defended its modified monkeypox shot plan. New data emerging from some...
