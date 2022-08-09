Read full article on original website
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Eric Trump Says Security Cameras Captured FBI Acting Improperly During Raid
Staff working at Mar-a-Lago said they refused to turn off the surveillance cameras on the property during Monday's FBI raid.
Ex-DOJ official on FBI raid: “I’d advise my client to tell their family I’m looking at jail time”
Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, who worked on special counsel Robert Mueller's team, explained on MSNBC that if he was advising a client facing what former President Donald Trump is, there would be a strong warning. But it was former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal who took it a step further.
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
UK Again Supplies Jaw-Dropping Long-Range Rocket Launchers to Encourage Faster End to Continued Ukrainian-Russian War
M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS)Lockheed Martin. The UK again supplies Ukraine with American-made M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). They are also providing M31A1 missiles to potentially speed up the snail-paced trek to the culmination of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. With the ability to launch GPS-guided rockets, the M270 MLRS can accurately destroy targets up to 50 miles away. Previously, the UK supplied Ukraine with an onslaught of military support valued at roughly $2.8 billion or £2.3 billion. The support has included:
Maker Of Jynneos Monkeypox Shot Worried By Dose-Split Plan
Bavarian Nordic, maker of the only FDA-approved monkeypox vaccine, has warned it has reservations over U.S. plans to split the doses to cover more people. The Atlantic reports the decision was made on the basis of only a single study. The manufacturer of the only vaccine approved by the Food...
A Blood Or Saliva Test To Predict Your Covid Immunity? Maybe Soon
The Boston Herald reports on two separate efforts by researchers at both MIT and Harvard. Other pandemic news is on long covid, death rates, mask requirements, and more. MIT scientists on Tuesday announced they’ve developed a blood test that may predict COVID immunity. The announcement came a day after Harvard researchers said they’ve built a saliva test that detects the presence of both antibodies and the virus. (Sobey, 8/10)
In Some States, Monkeypox Is Infecting Many More Black Americans
Stat reports on what it says is "alarming" racial disparity found in monkeypox infections in some states. The Charlotte Observer says 78 of the 111 cases in North Carolina are among Black men. Separately, the Food and Drug Administration defended its modified monkeypox shot plan. New data emerging from some...
Nuclear or not, classified or not, Mar-a-Lago files spell out jeopardy for Trump
President says he declassified secret and sensitive documents – but that may not matter for him to be prosecuted
