ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 6

Related
echo-pilot.com

Want to get a look at wild elk in Pennsylvania? Here's what you need to know

While it’s possible to view wild elk throughout the year in northcentral Pennsylvania, the most popular time to see these large creatures is quickly approaching. Elk encounters:'Bizarre' incidents recounted by retired Pa. Game Commission officer in book. “We’re extremely lucky to have an elk herd in Pennsylvania,” said Ben...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
WTAJ

Celebrating century-old Pennsylvania family-run farms

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the third and final Ag Progress day this year, people from across Pennsylvania are celebrating 100 and 200 years of running their family-owned farms. “I love getting up in the morning and going to work,” said Betty Jacobus, owner of Logan Spring Farm in Blair County. Jacobus has 95 […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania hawk-watching season about to launch

The Autumn Hawk Watch gets under way Monday, August 15, at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary near Kempton for its annual four months of tallying migrating hawks, vultures and eagles migrating past the famous North Lookout. An average 18,000 raptors pass the sanctuary each fall.
KEMPTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Linus Hunting#Linus Outdoor#Hunting License#Deer Hunting#Linus Camping
erienewsnow.com

Fish and Boat Commission Investigates Illegal Dumping of 80 Tires

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is investigating the illegal dumping of about 80 tires. It happened at the Fairview Gravel Pit ponds sometime between 9 p.m. Aug. 9 and 7 a.m. Aug. 10. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Fish and Boat Commission's northwest regional office...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wbiw.com

Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana

INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
HUNTINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
FOX 43

Sheetz announces limited-time donut that's out of this world

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Coinciding with the Perseid meteor shower, Sheetz announced a limited-time donut that's out of this world!. Available now through Aug. 15, the galactic donut is being sold at all 659 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The donuts retail between...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Walmart to open 400,000-square-foot ‘high-tech consolidation center’ in central Pa., will employ about 1,000

Walmart is doing it again. The retailer is opening another large facility in the midstate. This time, Walmart is opening a new 400,000-square-foot “high-tech consolidation center” in Lebanon County. The new center is located at 1625 Heilmandale Road in North Lebanon Township. About 500 people will work at the new center initially and about 1,000 people will work at the facility at full capacity. The new center is about 40 minutes from Harrisburg and is expected to open within the next three weeks.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
175K+
Followers
72K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy