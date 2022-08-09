Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania elk watching season gets under way with annual Elk Expo
Pennsylvania’s elk watching season officially gets under way Saturday and Sunday, August 20-21, with the annual Elk Expo of the Keystone Elk Country Alliance and Elk Country Visitor Center. The largest elk celebration in the northeastern U.S. is held each year at the visitor center in Benezette, near the...
A List of the Best Amish Country Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Pennsylvania's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all you can eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
This is Pennsylvania’s favorite food truck order, study says
Ah, food trucks—tasty beacons of fast and delicious delights ‘round the country. But what fast and delicious delight does Pennsylvania’s population gravitate towards the most? Try guessing before reading on to find out. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania’s most popular dog name is this, says study. This study...
echo-pilot.com
Want to get a look at wild elk in Pennsylvania? Here's what you need to know
While it’s possible to view wild elk throughout the year in northcentral Pennsylvania, the most popular time to see these large creatures is quickly approaching. Elk encounters:'Bizarre' incidents recounted by retired Pa. Game Commission officer in book. “We’re extremely lucky to have an elk herd in Pennsylvania,” said Ben...
Pennsylvania No. 1 state with most spam calls in the U.S.: study
It’s not exactly a title someone would be excited to have. New data has shown that Pennsylvania is the state that receives the most spam calls in the U.S. SIMILAR STORIES: Pa. aims to fight robocalls by joining task force that would sue scammers. Conducted and published by Time2play,...
Celebrating century-old Pennsylvania family-run farms
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the third and final Ag Progress day this year, people from across Pennsylvania are celebrating 100 and 200 years of running their family-owned farms. “I love getting up in the morning and going to work,” said Betty Jacobus, owner of Logan Spring Farm in Blair County. Jacobus has 95 […]
Pennsylvania hawk-watching season about to launch
The Autumn Hawk Watch gets under way Monday, August 15, at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary near Kempton for its annual four months of tallying migrating hawks, vultures and eagles migrating past the famous North Lookout. An average 18,000 raptors pass the sanctuary each fall.
abc27.com
Pa. Lottery’s Cash 5 has largest jackpot in game’s history
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery’s Cash 5 jackpot has now grown to $2.5 million for Thursday night’s drawing, making it the largest jackpot in the game’s history, according to a press release from the Lottery. The jackpot has been increasing since it was won...
erienewsnow.com
Fish and Boat Commission Investigates Illegal Dumping of 80 Tires
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is investigating the illegal dumping of about 80 tires. It happened at the Fairview Gravel Pit ponds sometime between 9 p.m. Aug. 9 and 7 a.m. Aug. 10. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Fish and Boat Commission's northwest regional office...
Lawmakers need to address the growing threat posed by illegal skill games | Opinion
Pennsylvania’s casino industry is a major driver of our statewide economy that benefits every single taxpayer, whether they happen to enjoy gaming or not. The PA Gaming Control Board (PGCB) reports that annual gaming revenue exceeded $5 billion for the first time ever in FY 2021-22 (which ended June 30).
wbiw.com
Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana
INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
Silver Alerts help locate missing older people in 27 states. Should Pa. join them?
When an elderly person with a cognitive impairment goes missing, the early hours of their disappearance can be hectic for law enforcement and terrifying for their family — and crucial to the missing person’s survival. A bill in the state Senate would create a Silver Alert program to...
Sheetz announces limited-time donut that's out of this world
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Coinciding with the Perseid meteor shower, Sheetz announced a limited-time donut that's out of this world!. Available now through Aug. 15, the galactic donut is being sold at all 659 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The donuts retail between...
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Pennsylvania, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
abc27.com
Flying Low: U.S. Geological Survey to do aerial measurements over Pennsylvania
SOMEWHERE ABOVE US (WHTM) — Starting this month, the U.S. Geological Survey will begin conducting low-level flights with airplanes and helicopters over parts of Pennsylvania-including the Midstate. It’s all part of an effort to improve understanding of the nation’s underlying geology. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
Walmart to open 400,000-square-foot ‘high-tech consolidation center’ in central Pa., will employ about 1,000
Walmart is doing it again. The retailer is opening another large facility in the midstate. This time, Walmart is opening a new 400,000-square-foot “high-tech consolidation center” in Lebanon County. The new center is located at 1625 Heilmandale Road in North Lebanon Township. About 500 people will work at the new center initially and about 1,000 people will work at the facility at full capacity. The new center is about 40 minutes from Harrisburg and is expected to open within the next three weeks.
Mega Millions $65M jackpot (08/12/22): When and how to find out if you’ve won
No one won Tuesday night’s big Mega Millions jackpot. So tonight, Friday, Aug. 12 at 11 p.m. ET, you’ll have a chance to win the new top prize. Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really). How long do I have...
Best Eats near Hersheypark; Little League playoffs; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, August 12, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Pa. has avoided large wildfires, but that could change, scientists say
Wildfires could someday make their way into the Keystone State and possibly into your backyard, climate, fire and forestry scientists say. As wildfires become increasingly common across the western United States, Pennsylvania and its residents have so far remained insulated from the flames destroying communities worldwide. But forest and climate...
Western Pennsylvania shelters will adopt out 21 beagles rescued from a Virginia research facility
Five animal shelters in western Pennsylvania are rehoming 21 of the up to 4,000 beagles that suffered abuse at a pharmaceutical research site in Virginia, local animal rescue leaders said Tuesday. The company Envigo bred and sold beagles for research at its facility in Cumberland, Virginia. This spring, the U.S....
