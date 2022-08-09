Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Evansville's mayor surveys explosion site with Indiana Department of Homeland Security
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joined officials with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDOH) in a Friday morning survey of the explosion site on North Weinbach Avenue. IDOH Executive Director Joel Thacker and his staff members were on-scene Friday providing support to the other agencies already there. "I wanted to...
Solar farm to bring $30M in revenue to Sullivan Co.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new solar farm is a step closer to coming to Sullivan County. The Sullivan County Redevelopment Commission designated land near Merom as a revitalization area for a solar farm that would be operated by NextEra Energy. The 2,400 acre property is expected to bring $30 million in tax revenue […]
vincennespbs.org
VU pays homage to former mayor
A new historical marker at Kimmell Park will honor the park’s namesake. During the Great Depression, Vincennes Mayor Joseph Kimmell procured WPA funds to construct Kimmell Park near Vincennes University. In 2015, the city transferred ownership to the university. Three million dollars in improvements soon followed. To pay homage...
wuzr.com
Monkeypox Cases Not in Knox County At This Time
Officials have been raising awareness about monkeypox striking in parts of Indiana. However, at this time, no monkeypox cases have been reported in Knox County. The virus has been detected in around 15% of Indiana’s counties. However, Knox County Health Department chief nurse Betty Lankford says they only know of cases in one Indiana county — Marion County.
CenterPoint Energy issues update on N. Weinbach explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – CenterPoint Energy has issued an update on Wednesday afternoon’s N. Weinbach incident. In the statement, CenterPoint says after being notified on Wednesday afternoon about an incident on N. Weinbach Avenue, crews immediately turned off natural gas service to homes and businesses in the area. Officials say investigations are ongoing, but based on information […]
evansvilleliving.com
What in the Hole is Going On?
The corner of Fifth and Main Streets, once home to the soaring Old National Bank Tower, has sat vacant since the building’s implosion on Nov. 21, 2021. Now, a new company is taking over plans to bring life to the empty lot. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s office released a long-awaited...
wuzr.com
Today Starts Lane Restrictions on US 41 near Carlisle
The Indiana Department of Transportation says lane restrictions are scheduled to begin today on US 41 near Carlisle. Both north and south bound lanes of US 41 will be restricted near Carlisle for small structure work. The restrictions will take place at five locations from State Road 58 to West...
wuzr.com
Daviess County Foundation Awards Grant to Meals on Wheels
The Daviess County group “Our Community Foundation” has awarded a $250 mini-grant to Senior and Family Services for their Meals on Wheels/Congregate Meal Program. The grant will be used to purchase cooking equipment, including pans, cookie sheets, and utensils for the program. Meals on Wheels provides an average...
wuzr.com
School Bus Safety Still Top of Mind for Law Enforcement
All Knox County schools are back to the books, with partial first weeks ending for all students today. The first week also means increased police presence around the various Knox County schools. Vincennes Police Chief Jon Hillenbrand reminds everyone of the extra patrols around the schools.. Vincennes City Police are...
wuzr.com
Increased Hotel Bookings for Cal Ripken World Series Seen in Vincennes
18 teams of Cal Ripken World Series contenders, and their fans and families, have filled available hotel space in Vincennes. The 10 year-old Cal Ripken World Series features teams from across the nation — from New England to California and Hawaii. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the City is...
wuzr.com
Officials Investigating Building Collapse in Lawrenceville
Lawrenceville officials are still looking into a possible collapsed roof at a vacant State Street building. The building was located in the 11-hundred block of State Street, and affected two buildings in that block. The affected block has been closed while the investigation and work on the buildings continues.
WTHI
New brunch spot opens its doors in Clay County
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A new restaurant is opening its doors for the Wabash Valley to enjoy!. It's called "The Spot" and it's located in Brazil, Indiana. It's one of the only brunch spots in Clay County. Everything here is made from scratch. You can find all of the classics...
vincennespbs.org
Back 2 School in Vincennes
It’s back to school today for Vincennes Community and Catholic Schools. Be sure and take extra time, caution and patience as school buses and other school traffic increases throughout the city. Vincennes Community Schools Superintendent Greg Parsley was on social media early this week talking about how they system...
wuzr.com
VCSC, Vincennes Catholic Schools Back to the Books Today
Both Vincennes school corporations — Vincennes Community and Vincennes Catholic — hit the books starting today. They join Knox County’s two other corporations — North Knox and South Knox — in starting the school year. Both of the County corporations started on Tuesday. Dr. Shea...
wuzr.com
Nash Dunn Named Permanent President of KCARC
Nash Dunn has been named as the president of the Vincennes group KCARC. Dunn was the interim president of the group since the departure of Mike Carney in April of 2022. Dunn is the second KCARC president, following Carney’s 50 years in charge. He has also been the Chief Operating Officer of KCARC since October of last year. In that position, he managed KCARC Industries, Program Service, and Finance.
Local dealership comes under new ownership
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A new era has begun for Evansville’s Hyundai dealership. After years of ownership under the Duell family, the business was recently purchased by Joe Marshall, who also owns several dealerships across the southern united states. Doug Duell sold the Hyundai location to Marshall, effective August 1, and also sold the Duell’s […]
wamwamfm.com
Grand Opening Car Show at Washington Classics
A new Washington business will officially celebrate their grand opening tomorrow with a classic car show. Washington’s Classics is now open for business next to the Radio Center on West National Highway in Washington, in the former Long John Silvers. The restaurant offers unique big city specialty sandwiches with...
Traffic Alert: SR 63 lanes to re-open north of TH
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Northbound Lanes of State Road 63 are set to open this week according to INDOT. Northbound of State Road 63 from Terre Haute to Clinton are scheduled to re-open Wednesday, Aug. 10. Southbound lanes will return to normal. Hazel Bluff Road will also open up to drivers. Drivers can still […]
wamwamfm.com
Meet the New WHS Principal
This week on Focus on the Community on WAMW, we will meet the new Washington High School Principal, Brian Holland. Holland is a 1993 graduate of Washington High School and says it is great to be back home. He tells us a little more about his family…. Holland went on...
14news.com
Evansville road to close for 45 days
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Evansville. Evansville Water Sewer Utility will be upgrading the lift station at the corner of Sunburst and Riverside. The intersection will be completely closed for 45 days.
