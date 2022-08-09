ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

This pest is destroying SC trees by the thousands. Now is the best time to fight back, USDA says

By Patrick McCreless
The State
The State
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dzNAJ_0hA7CDx700

It’s beetle hunting season in South Carolina this month.

Specifically, the Asian longhorned beetle — an invasive pest that has been devastating trees in the Palmetto State in recent years. It turns out that August is the best time to spot the little critters, so the U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging residents to help identify and eradicate them from South Carolina.

According to the USDA, residents in South Carolina, particularly those in Charleston and Dorchester counties, should check their trees for Asian longhorned beetles and the damage they cause.

August is a critical time to look for the insect since it’s when people are most likely to see adult beetles.

“Checking trees for the pest and the damage it causes is how you can help us eliminate the beetle from the United States and protect more trees,” Josie Ryan, APHIS’ National Operations Manager for the ALB Eradication Program, said in a Monday press release. “The sooner we know where the insect is, the sooner we can stop its spread.”

The beetle was most recently found in South Carolina when a homeowner reported spotting one in their backyard in 2020, which lead the USDA and Clemson University’s Department of Plant Industry to discover an active infestation.

The Asian longhorned beetle is a wood-boring insect that attacks 12 types of hardwood trees in North America, including maples, elms, buckeyes, birches and willows. Infested trees do not recover and eventually die.

In its larval stage, the beetle feeds inside tree trucks and branches, creating tunnels. Adults later chew their way out in the warmer months, leaving small round exit holes.

How to identify an adult Asian longhorned beetle

  • A shiny black body with white spots that is about 1” to 1 1/2” long.
  • Black and white antennae that are longer than the insect’s body.
  • Six legs and feet that can appear bluish in color.

Signs that a tree might be infested

  • Round exit holes in tree trunks and branches about the size of a dime or smaller.
  • Egg sites that are shallow, oval or round wounds in the bark where sap might weep.
  • Sawdust-like material called frass found on the ground around the tree or on the branches.
  • Branches or limbs falling from an otherwise healthy-looking tree.

How you can help

  • If you think you found a beetle or tree damage, report it by calling the ALB hotline at 1-866-702-9938 or submitting an online report at www.AsianLonghornedBeetle.com . Try to photograph the ALB or tree damage. If you can, capture the beetle in a durable container and freeze it, which helps preserve the insect for identification. Then report it.
  • If you live in an Asian longhorned beetle quarantine area, please keep the tree-killing pest from spreading. Follow state and federal laws, which restrict the movement of woody material and untreated firewood that could be infested.
  • It is possible to eradicate the beetle. USDA and its partners eradicated the insect from Illinois, Boston, Massachusetts, New Jersey and portions of New York and Ohio.

For more information about the the beetle and the eradication efforts, visit www.AsianLonghornedBeetle.com . For local inquiries or to speak to your USDA State Plant Health Director, call 1-866-702-9938.

Comments / 0

Related
The State

Walmart revoked disabled SC worker’s electric cart, sent him home without pay, feds say

Federal officials have filed a lawsuit accusing Walmart of discriminating against one of its employees at a store in Aiken, South Carolina. The lawsuit, filed Monday, Aug. 8, by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, says Walmart permitted a part-time sales associate with a disability to use one of the store’s motorized carts at work after his hiring, according to a news release from the EEOC.
AIKEN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
City
Charleston, SC
County
Dorchester County, SC
State
Massachusetts State
Dorchester County, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
Outdoor Life

Why Smallmouth Bass Are One of the Most Dangerous Fish in the Country

Smallmouth bass rank high up on the list of most popular fish species in America. Though they fall short of the distribution range of the largemouth bass—America’s most popular gamefish—they’re still accessible to millions of anglers. From the Great Lakes up North to the deep reservoirs of the Mid-South, Northeast streams to the mighty rivers of the Pacific Northwest, “bronzebacks” have become stars in so many regional fishing cultures. Because of this, it’s easy to forget they actually don’t belong in many of the places we catch them.
HOBBIES
Good News Network

Common Weed May Be ‘Super Plant’ That Holds Key to Drought-Resistant Crops

A drought-proof weed may hold the key to feeding the world, according to new research. The common plant known as purslane, harbors important clues about how to create valuable drought-resistant crops. Yale scientists describe how Portulaca oleracea integrates two distinct metabolic pathways to create a novel type of photosynthesis that...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#Bark Beetle#Hardwood Trees#Beetles#Sc#Asian#Aphis#National Operations#Clemson University
Fox News

US Army division to keep patch referencing the Confederate Army

The U.S. Army National Guard's 29th Infantry Division is keeping its patch that honors service in the Confederate Army. "We applaud the decision of the Naming Commission to recommend the 29th Infantry Division patch symbol remain unchanged, and the Virginia National Guard will work with the U.S. Army Institute of Heraldry on any appropriate modifications to the descriptive language," Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the adjutant general of Virginia, said in a press release Monday.
VIRGINIA STATE
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia residents are warned to watch out for destructive jumping worms

Jumping worms are spreading across VirginiaVirginia Tech. If you live in the Commonwealth and think you are seeing worms who appear to be leaping into the air it is not your imagination. Residents in the Old Dominion are being told to be on the lookout for pesky, destructive, jumping worms that have been spreading through the area. According to a message Thursday from the Virginia Farm Bureau, the Virginia Cooperative Extension has asked those who live in the state to watch out for the invasive jumping worm.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
lonelyplanet.com

Arkansas will pay you $10,000 to move there - and they'll gift you a bike too

Fancy moving and taking your job with you? If you're a remote worker looking for a fresh start, Northwest Arkansas will pay you $10,000 to relocate there – and they'll throw a mountain bike into the deal for good measure. The region is renowned for its incredible scenery with the Ozark Mountains right on its doorstep, not to mention craft breweries, world-class museums and charming small towns.
ARKANSAS STATE
AOL Corp

Shaking returns as most powerful earthquake this month hits Columbia area overnight

It had been nearly a week since the last confirmed earthquake hit the Columbia area, but that streak was snapped Sunday night when the rumbling returned to the Midlands. A 2.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Lugoff area at 8:42 p.m., the South Carolina Emergency Management Division reported. It was recorded about 1.5 miles beneath the surface, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
COLUMBIA, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
6K+
Followers
457
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy