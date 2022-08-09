ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella Valley Unified School District adding new security measures as students go back to school

By Bianca Ventura
 3 days ago
Coachella Valley Unified School District is rolling out this new control access system.

Their Community Engagement Manger, Lisette Santiago says, "The point is for us to protect our students and our staff, and make sure that everyone feels safe coming back to school."

The goal is to equip every school in the district with this new security system in the next couple of months.

"Visitors whether it be a parent, vendor, volunteer would come here, call in the system, and then there's someone in our reception area who will be able to speak to them," says Santiago.

She explains it's a new way to screen anyone that wants to come onto school grounds.

"If anyone were to have a weapon, or maybe a visitor that would not be able to get to our premises, we'd be able to filter them to law enforcement," says Santiago.

Helping add another layer of security is the district's Raptor system.

Visitors provide a government issued I.D. that gets filtered through the National Database of Sex Offenders.

When access is permitted, guests get a badge allowing them to visit designated sites.

The district's safety consultants also recommended that certain schools, like Peter Pendleton Elementary School add additional fencing.

Parents like Felecia Trevino have noticed the changes throughout the years.

Her daughter is going back to school at Palm View Elementary School in just a couple of days.

"I came here when I was in Kindergarten. It definitely has changed a lot, it went from being desert, to being cemented all over, gated up. It's just for the protection which I really like," says Trevino.

Some schools even have double fencing.

Coachella Valley School District is kicking off the school year, Thursday, August 15.

Stay with News Channel 3 all week long for the latest in back to school coverage.

The post Coachella Valley Unified School District adding new security measures as students go back to school appeared first on KESQ .

