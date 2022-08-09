Make the most of the end of summer on Hilton Head Island with these 5 tips for things to do

As summer nears its end, do you want to make the most out of August on Hilton Head Island?

Before any of the back-to-school chaos begins, make a list of everything you want to achieve before the end of the season. Whether it’s trying a new food, visiting your favorite spot, trying something new or exploring something normally out of your comfort zone, the clock is ticking toward the end of summer to get everything done.

Here are five ideas for your end-of-summer to-do list on Hilton Head Island.

Visit the beach

Hilton Head Island is home to 12 miles of beautiful white sand beaches. Whether you’re a local hoping to spend more time in the surf or a visitor wanting to experience it for yourself, the island has many different beaches to choose from. To name a few, try visiting Coligny Beach on the south end, Burkes Beach, or Fish Haul Beach at the north end of the island near Mitchellville Freedom Park. Don’t let summer slip by without playing in the waves or catching a beach sunset.

Grab an ice cream

The island is home to many delicious ice cream, gelato and frozen yogurt establishments. It’s the perfect sweet treat to beat the Lowcountry heat. With Nonna Marie’s Gelato & Coffee Bar and C’est Bon , excellent gelato options, or Sweet Frog , a premium frozen yogurt establishment, Hilton Head has no shortage of places to try. With an extensive list of ice cream parlors on just Hilton Head Island alone, a few great places to search for your favorite flavor may also include The Frozen Moo , Hilton Head Ice Cream , The Salty Dog Ice Cream Shop, Cinnamon Bear Country Store or Kilwins in Shelter Cove.

Go to your favorite restaurant

Reserve a table at your favorite restaurant on Hilton Head while you still can before busy schedules get in the way. Whether your favorite dining establishment serves seafood , brunch , sandwiches , or anything else that might pique your interest, the island is home to a plethora of critically acclaimed and award-winning restaurants of all different cuisines ranging from casual diners to beachside, open-air restaurants to fine dining . Maybe your favorite restaurant or eatery doesn’t fit one of those categories. For adult end-of-summer establishments to visit, try making your way to Hilton Head Distillery or your favorite happy hour joint.

Do an activity you haven’t done before but have always wanted to try

Try an activity on the island that you’ve never done before but have always wanted to try. This could be anything from a daring, adventurous activity to visiting a local historic site. Hilton Head Island offers several outdoor adventures such as ziplining, ropes courses, dolphin cruises, helicopter tours, paddle boarding, parasailing, bike trails, and more. For unique hidden gems to find, explore Compass Rose Park, Mitchelville Freedom Park, Stoney-Baynard Ruins, historic Hilton Head Rear Range Lighthouse, take a ferry and tour Daufuskie Island or visit the Audubon Newhall Preserve.

Relax

Most importantly, never forget to take time to relax, soak up as much of the end-of-summer as you can and remember to be present and enjoy every moment of it.