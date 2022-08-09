Aynor? Loris? Ketchup Town? The story behind some of Horry County’s weirdest names.

You’ve likely driven through them hundreds of times. And maybe chuckled as your GPS struggles trying to pronounce their names. Horry County is rife with communities that sound as unique as the region itself. Here’s a look at some of the oddest.

Aynor

The small town just south of another notable Horry County name — Galivants Ferry — was settled as Eyknor’s Farm in the mid-19th century, but wasn’t incorporated until 1913 when a railroad terminus was added along a line that ran into Conway. Sometimes known as the Little Golden Town, Aynor was a key producer of cotton, tobacco and turpentine.

Carolina Forest

Considering forestland makes up three-quarters of the state’s land area, naming one of its largest developments in honor of the area carved out for it might make sense. Before it turned into one South Carolina’s biggest communities, it was once part of a much larger tract purchased by International Paper in 1937.

During World War II, it was a bombing and gunnery range. International Paper later donated a part of the land in 1960 for what’s now Coastal Carolina University.

Conway

The county seat is also one of South Carolina’s oldest communities, tracing its origins back to 1732 when it was called Kingston. Once Horry County was established in 1801, locals took to calling it “Conwayborough” after Gen. William Conway, a senior official in the state militia. The General Assembly in 1883 voted to officially adopt Conway as the town’s name.

Galivants Ferry

For Democrats with White House dreams, this unincorporated part of Horry County to Aynor’s west is sacred ground. Political gatherings began there in 1876, and it’s since become the party’s oldest primary campaign pit stop.

The first mention of Galivants Ferry is from the state’s 1792 Statutes-at-Large, when a ferry crossing was vested to Richard Gallivant for 15 years.

Horry County

Natives like to brag about their county being unique among all Palmetto State residents, leaning into its “Independent Republic” moniker so proudly that it’s affixed to Horry’s seal.

It also stands alone as the only county in America with the name — (correctly pronounced OH-REE), taking it after Revolutionary War hero Peter Horry.

Born around 1743 in modern day Georgetown County, Horry served as a major and lieutenant colonel in South Carolina’s 2nd and 5th regiments.

Following the war, Horry became a well-known politician, serving in the state House of Representatives from 1782 through 1792 and then the state Senate from 1785 to 1787. Horry died in 1815, at either 71 or 72 years old.

Ketchup Town

Tucked between S.C. Highways 23 and 99 about nine miles north of Aynor, this enclave traces its roots to the Depression era. In 1927, Herbert Small built his home and a general store on an acre of land he bought for $100.

Farmers and others in the community would drop by on Saturday afternoon to “catch up” on all the latest news, ushering in one of South Carolina’s most unique monikers. By the way, electricity didn’t arrive here until 1939. Paved roads followed a decade later.

Loris

Was it named in honor of a beloved family dog? An obscure novel? Its origins remain unknown, but the town was established in the 1880s by Wilmington, North Carolina-based Chadbourn Lumber Company to help transport its timber by rail and eventually incorporated in 1902.