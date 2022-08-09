Read full article on original website
SAVE THIS DAY – The Day of Giving in Herkimer-Oneida Counties
On September 20, 2022, up to 100 local nonprofit organizations will be raising money to support local efforts – including 8 to 10 Arts Organizations. Mohawk Valley Center for the Arts is one of the nonprofits represented. Our goals are 3-fold:. Awareness of the event and its goals. Acquisition...
Little Falls Canal Days Celebration and the old bank building museum
The appointment policy remains in effect. Museum visitation appointments can be scheduled anytime by calling Maryanne Terzi at 315/823-1502 OR Louis Baum at 315/867-3527. • Friday, August 12 + Saturday, August 13 will be busy days. Make your appointment soon. • Beyond Our Bicentennial books will also be available to...
Senior Meals 08/11/2022 – 08/17/2022
To reserve a meal, call the Herkimer County Office for the Aging at least one business day in advance, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 315-867-1204 or 315-867-1634. If you are not home for meals, call 315-867-1204 at least a day in advance. All sites are...
The hills in Little Falls? Nothing like climbing 19,341′
Photo by Dave Warner – Sarah Null Gillette works out at the Little Falls Youth and Family Center, preparing for her next challenge. Sarah Null Gillette knows the hills of Little Falls, but she set her sights on climbing something much higher – something called Mount Kilimanjaro, which is a dormant volcano in the United Republic of Tanzania. It has three volcanic cones: Kibo, Mawenzi, and Shira. It is the highest mountain in Africa and the highest single free-standing mountain above sea level in the world at 19,341′.
