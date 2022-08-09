ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moving to North Myrtle Beach? New homes coming soon, close to Barefoot Landing

By Bryn Eddy
The Sun News
 3 days ago

New houses made for the active adult community are under construction in North Myrtle Beach, according to a press release from the construction company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aORlh_0hA7BC2B00
Del Webb model home Del Webb

Potential buyers are encouraged to tour the six model homes Del Webb, a creator of retiree communities , have built at 1315 Saw Palmetto Street.

According to the release, eleven quick move-in homes are currently under construction and are set to be completed in the fall.

Del Webb’s goal for the North Myrtle Beach area is for 171 acres to be filled with more than 500 homes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2McSPK_0hA7BC2B00
Del Webb model home Del Webb

“Del Webb North Myrtle Beach offers 10 single-family home designs all new to the Grand Strand and ranging in size from 1,345 square feet to more than 2,712 square feet. Starting in the mid-$300,000s up to the mid-$500,000s, homebuyers can choose from two-to-five bedrooms, up to five-and-a-half baths and two- or three-car garages,” read the release.

A clubhouse for the 55+ Del Webb home buyers is also underway and set to be completed by the summer of 2023. According to the release, the clubhouse will have a fitness center, indoor pool and a ballroom with outdoor facilities for tennis and pickle ball.

