ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach vacation turned deadly after West Virginia man killed after giving ride to stranger

By Bryn Eddy
The Sun News
The Sun News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G5eqO_0hA7BB9S00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17xeem_0hA7BB9S00
Roadside memorial for Josh Wilson by wife Staci BRYN EDDY

It was supposed to be a quick and fun family vacation. It was supposed to be filled with good food, quality family time and beach bumming.

However, the Wilson family of Parkersburg, West Virginia left their Myrtle Beach vacation with one less family member than they drove down with.

“I am trying to stay strong for the kids,” newly widowed Staci Wilson said. “I went to the beach with my husband and came back alone. He died a day before my birthday. People were telling me happy birthday, but I don’t care. I honestly never want to celebrate it again.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Xfm0_0hA7BB9S00
Staci Wilson at Josh Wilson’s crash site in Myrtle Beach BRYN EDDY

40-year-old Josh Wilson was on his way to the hotel room he booked for his family when they stopped at a gas station. Staci said that a stranger asked Josh for a ride and Josh said that he would give the stranger a ride after dropping his family off at the hotel. He then dropped his wife and son off at the hotel, not knowing that would be the last time he would see them.

“I didn’t think anything of it because he does it all the time,” Staci said. “He was always kind to everybody. It didn’t matter if you were homeless, a struggling addict, if you was rich. He was nice and he tried to help out everybody and that’s how we got in this situation.”

The Horry County Coroner’s Office said that Josh was wounded in a shooting near 8th Avenue North and Kings Highway . Police said that Josh was found with bullet wounds in his car at around 1 a.m. on July 6, 2022. His wife said he was on life support until Sunday, July 10.

It is unclear exactly what happened after Josh returned to the gas station and gave the stranger a ride. Police said that the man that asked Josh for a ride was not the person responsible for his death; rather, police say that Josh came in contact with 35-year-old Quentin Ahmad Jean, who is being charged with Wilson’s death, after dropping off the stranger and was shot at multiple times while driving.

“We were truly soulmates. I’ve been married before and it’s weird because I’ve never felt this connection that I felt with him. I can tell him everything and he told me everything. We were best friends and I felt 100% comfortable with him,” Staci said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LVKmY_0hA7BB9S00
Wilson family BRYN EDDY

The couple would have celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on October 16, 2022. Staci said that they had been together for six years.

“He just always wanted to make sure that we were safe. He would not even let me sleep beside a door. I had to sleep away from the door and he had to sleep beside the door,” she said. “He wouldn’t let me pump my own gas. He said a man should not sit in the car while the woman pumps gas.”

Staci said she wants Jean to receive the death sentence or life in prison. During her interview with The Sun News, she wore a shirt with her husband’s picture on the front and the words “No justice, no closure” on the back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Ole6_0hA7BB9S00
Staci Wilson seeks justice for her husband’s death

“I laid my head on his chest until his heart stopped,” she said. “Nobody deserves to be taken away from their nephews, their kids, their wife, who all really loved him and knew him as a person. He didn’t deserve that. We were supposed to leave as a family on the sixth. We were supposed to go back to work on the seventh. ... He said he wanted to grow old with me, sit on porch swings and watch the grandkids.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30I14I_0hA7BB9S00
Wilson family

Comments / 117

Letha Eddy
3d ago

he was a great friend & didnt deserve this & neither did staci i grew up with his wife this is such a tragedy we hope that justice for josh is served

Reply(8)
67
Dachaundra Mosley
3d ago

Please read the article. The stranger did NOT kill him. Someone else did AND that person has been arrested. My condolences to his family

Reply(3)
36
Mark Pringle
3d ago

I am so sorry That is tragic Trying to do a Good deed Sorry no one gets in my ride I get on my wife sometimes She gives rides to the Homeless sometimes I tell her b careful 😢 My thoughts r with u and your Family

Reply(3)
21
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

Woman impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City dies, coroner says

GARDEN CITY, S.C. — A woman died after she was impaled by a beach umbrella near Myrtle Beach, according to the coroner. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the beach umbrella was carried by wind just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Garden City beach. Garden City is more 10 miles south of Myrtle Beach.
GARDEN CITY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkersburg, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Parkersburg, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Man, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Staci Wilson
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man, 68, rescued after boat capsized in South Carolina

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued a 68-year-old man after his boat capsized off the coast of Pawleys Island. Stacy Hicks was rescued by U.S. Coast Guard crews in Georgetown after his vessel capsized nine miles off Pawleys Island on Thursday. The rescue came after a good Samaritan contacted a Station […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WBTW News13

One dead after two people shot in Robeson County

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Thursday night after two people were shot in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at 9:26 p.m. to the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road in the Orrum area, according to deputies. Tamika Locklear, 41, of Fairmont, was found dead in her car […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
WBTW News13

Little River man dies in crash after hitting tree

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – A Little River man has died after a crash Thursday night. Jason Stocks, 51, has died, according to authorities. The crash happened at about 8:10 p.m. on Highway 111 in Little River. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that Stocks ran off the road, overcorrected, ran off the road again […]
LITTLE RIVER, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxwilmington.com

Group of Women Finds Mold in South Carolina Hotel Room During Girls Trip

A group of women discovered mold in their South Carolina hotel room during their girls’ trip. When they opened the door to their hotel room at Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort in Myrtle Beach, there appeared to be mold everywhere in the room. The women were shocked because they researched the resort before booking the $350-per-night room. The resort says it extended its sincerest apology to the guest and provided an upgrade to a newly renovated jacuzzi suite.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
4K+
Followers
105
Post
766K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy