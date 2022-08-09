The Vincennes White team fell behind early, and could not catch up in a loss to Clovis California last nigh t, 6-1. That puts the Vincennes White team in the Iron Man bracket, playing today at the Cal Ripken World Series. (The White team is scheduled to play at 12:30 today on Earl Lawson Field– or the Blue diamond– since they are the five seed in Pool B. They will play the 4 seed from Pool D in the game this afternoon.

CLOVIS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO