Tim Wellens joins UAE Team Emirates after decade at Lotto Soudal

By Stephen Farrand
 3 days ago
Tim Wellens will ride for UAE Team Emirates in 2023 after spending his entire career with Lotto Soudal.

The 31-year-old Flemish rider had been linked with UAE Team Emirates in recent weeks as Lotto Soudal fight to avoid relegation from the WorldTour and develop a generation of new young riders. Wellens has signed a two-year contract.

"After ten great years with my former team I decided it was time for a new challenge," Wellens said.

"I feel like I’m joining a truly global team at UAE Emirates with a really professional structure and a lot of ambition. I’m very excited to get started and be part of the squad for 2023 and beyond."

More to follow

