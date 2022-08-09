Read full article on original website
Robin Vos, the Wisconsin GOP leader targeted by Trump, fires 2020 election investigator
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Friday ended a 14-month, taxpayer-funded inquiry into the 2020 election by firing his hand-picked investigator. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ firing of Michael Gableman came just three days after the lawmaker narrowly survived a primary challenge from an opponent endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Gableman.
Tim Michels, Tommy Thompson campaign at Wisconsin State Fair
Two days after the primary election, Tim Michels was back out at the state fair with former Governor Tommy Thompson and State Senator Roger Roth.
Wisconsin Legislature Joins Lawsuit To Block Guidance From Elections Commission
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu calls it a “defiant and flagrant abuse of the law.”. The Legislature is joining a lawsuit aimed at blocking a Wisconsin Elections Commission guidance that lets clerks “cure” absentee ballot return envelopes. The commission voted to let those clerks enter missing information...
Tuesday's Wisconsin Primary Election Saw Highest Voter Turnout In 40 Years
MADISON, Wis. – Few problems were reported in Tuesday’s Partisan Primary Election, in which nearly 26% of Wisconsin’s voting-age population turned out to vote, according to unofficial results, the highest level for a Partisan Primary in 40 years. The Wisconsin Elections Commission has not yet certified the...
'Trump owns him': Governor's race in battleground Wisconsin opens with gloves off
MADISON, Wis. — With Wisconsin’s gubernatorial election matchup set, the two main competitors immediately began honing their attacks on one another Wednesday, commencing a three-month sprint to November with mud-slinging in what promises to be one of the most consequential races in the country. Just hours after Republican...
Trump endorsed 5 candidates in Tuesday’s primaries. Here are the winners.
The former president's attempt to defeat a GOP state legislative leader in Wisconsin failed, but his candidates notched wins in other races.
Kyrsten Sinema delivers a 'gift to private equity' in Democrats' big agenda bill
WASHINGTON — As Senate Democrats stood on the brink of passing a sweeping climate and health care bill, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., forced Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to do something she had managed to avoid for more than a year: take ownership of protecting a controversial tax break that benefits wealthy investment managers.
Turnout for Wisconsin's August primary election reaches historic levels
An unprecedented amount of voters turned out at Wisconsin polls for the August primary election with 26% of eligible voters casting their ballots. That's the highest turnout rate in Wisconsin since 1982. It's also a 3% rise from the 2018 midterms. That was the last time the state had a...
California governor nominates first Latina as state's Supreme Court chief justice
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday nominated Patricia Guerrero to be the state’s next chief justice, picking the daughter of Mexican immigrants to lead the nation’s largest judicial system. Guerrero, 50, would replace Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, who will step down once her...
Voters in Wisconsin have spoken. Now the counting begins | Local Government
Polls have closed in Wisconsin’s partisan primary, which will narrow the field of candidates running in multiple local and statewide races. At 8 pm Tuesday, the hard-fought battle between former Lt. gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Michels, the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp., to see which Republican would take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the fall was being decided by the voters.
Adam Jarchow concedes Republican primary for Wisconsin Attorney General to Eric Toney
MADISON, Wis. — Eric Toney will face Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul after Adam Jarchow conceded the Republican primary for attorney general. While the Associated Press hasn’t yet called the race for Toney, with 99.9% of votes counted as of 8 a.m. Wednesday he leads the Jarchow by less than 1% of the vote. In a tweet early Wednesday, Jarchow...
Kleefisch concedes in Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial primary race
Gov. Evers says his 2022 campaign focuses are fixing roads, broadband, public schools. Governor Tony Evers says he is ramping up his efforts on the campaign trail starting first thing Wednesday as he seeks another term as Wisconsin’s governor. Updated: 7 hours ago. According to clerk treasurer Cassandra Suettinger,...
Wisconsin governor candidates trade barbs after primary
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The candidates for Wisconsin governor wasted no time trading barbs after Tuesday’s Wisconsin Primary Election. On Tuesday, businessman Tim Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefish in the Republican primary race. Michels will challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Evers kicked off his reelection campaign...
Candidate For Wisconsin Governor May Have Broken Election Laws
(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission says someone would have to file a formal complaint before Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels would get in trouble. Michels won his Tuesday Republican primary contest against former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. The businessman invited the media to come to watch...
How 'The Trump Effect' impacted high-profile Wisconsin primary races
The battle for November is on, and one of the biggest races in Wisconsin is the one for governor. It will be incumbent Democrat Tony Evers facing Republican nominee Tim Michels.
Fetterman says he is 'grateful' to be alive in first Senate campaign rally since suffering a stroke
John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for an open Senate seat in Pennsylvania, took a major step Friday in his return to the campaign trail by holding his first rally since suffering a stroke in May. “Tonight for me is about being grateful," Fetterman said in remarks that lasted a little...
Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes
Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
Loner gunman who attacked FBI office was Navy vet who drove fast and was devoted to Donald Trump
The pro-Trump gunman who was shot dead by Ohio police Thursday after he attacked the FBI’s Cincinnati field office with a nail gun was a Navy veteran with top-secret clearance who served on submarines and apparently had a need for speed, records and sources revealed Friday. “I have a...
Referendum on repeal of Wisconsin abortion law may be scheduled in La Crosse County
La Crosse County could put an abortion referendum on the November ballot. The county’s executive committee has approved a plan to schedule an advisory referendum, asking whether the existing 1849 ban on abortions in Wisconsin should be repealed. The full county board would have to agree to place the question on the ballot.
Evers blames lawmakers for his licensing mess
MADISON — When frustrated professionals waiting for their long-delayed licenses reach out to Gov. Tony Evers’ office for help, they get an automatic email — a political screed blaming the Republican-controlled Legislature for Wisconsin’s licensing crisis. Instead of stepping in and helping, Evers offers victims of...
