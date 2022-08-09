Festival solidifies Hocking Hills as ‘home of Bigfoot’

LOGAN — Thousands of believers, non-believers, hunters, researchers and more gathered downtown this weekend as one thing united them: Bigfoot .

The inaugural Hocking Hills Bigfoot Festival , which ran this past Friday, Aug. 5 through Saturday, Aug. 6, celebrated the Hocking Hills region as “home of Bigfoot,” as festival banners put it.

Organized by Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist and Hocking Hills resident Bea Mills, the event served as a fundraiser for the up-and-coming Hocking Hills Children’s Museum , 78 and 82 W. Main St., and renovating Logan Theater, 84 E. Main St.

Despite off-and-on rain, an estimated 11,500 people from around the country attended the free two-day festival, its Facebook page stated Sunday . Mills said Monday she is still calculating fundraising totals.

One attendee was John Fritzinger, from Celina, Ohio, who made the three-hour trip to the festival. Wearing a Bigfoot T-shirt, he and his family perused the festival in search of Bigfoot.

Fritzinger said he wasn’t sure how he heard of the festival, other than through the Internet. He has been interested in Bigfoot for “as long as I’ve known about it,” he said. When asked what drew him to the festival, he said “To find Bigfoot.”

Another attendee was Larry Fuchs, an engineer from Cincinnati, Ohio, who received festival tickets as an early birthday gift from his wife.

“I have been a fan of Bigfoot for many years. I guess really I didn’t know too much about him until I started watching ‘Finding Bigfoot,’” Fuchs said. “I am at the point where I believe they exist, but the evidence is more circumstantial.”

Fuchs said meeting Cliff Barackman, of “Finding Bigfoot” fame, was a highlight of the festival. Fuchs said he has never gone out “Bigfooting,” but he does enjoy the television shows featuring Bigfoot hunting. Fuchs said he heard about the festival through social media.

Beyond vendors and food trucks, the featured also two days-worth of speakers and presentations, held on the third floor of the Logan Theater. Two speakers sold out, Mills told The Logan Daily News: Barackman and L.A. Marzulli.

Janette Quackenbush, author of over 20 local ghost/folklore books, presented on Friday with her husband, former Hocking Hills State Park Naturalist Supervisor Patrick Quackenbush, on Bigfoot’s habitat in the Hocking Hills.

Prior to their presentation, Janette told The Logan Daily News about her Bigfoot encounter at Cranberry Glades Botanical Area in Pocahontas County, West Virginia, while doing research for one of her books.

“Some things – like five or six – jumped into the woods, and it had this horrible smell – cabbage, you know, the whole thing; tree knocks, the whole thing,” Janette Quackenbush said. “It was just the middle of nowhere.”

But did the sights and smells scare her? “No – these kinds of things don’t scare me, I’m more interested,” Janette said. The Bigfoots’ odor lingered, she said – even hanging around in her vehicle. It took about half an hour for it to fully fade away.

Janette said the creatures knocked before jumping into the woods, and though she tried to skeptically explain the odors and figures as bears or pigs, the encounter has stuck with her over the years.

When asked how such creatures could exist without evidence such as bones, Janette said “Well, that’s the big question.”

“Everybody wonders,” Janette said. “But bones are – a deer could get hit on the road and the animals – turkey vultures, everything else – eat it up. But I’ve heard stories in West Virginia where people have found bones, they go to call the police, the government comes in, or men in black type of thing, and they take the bones and they’re going to close it all off.”

Janette also questiioned why most photos of Bigfoot are blurry, while admitting that the potential creature’s elusiveness only adds to “the wonder and the fun and the adventure of it.”

However, Janette added that “Eventually someone will get a really good shot, and nobody will believe them; they’ll say it’s fake.”

Another portion of the festival that was a roaring success was its “Howling Contest,” where 20-some participants on Friday gave their best Sasquatch impression. The festival also featured a sort-of Bigfoot scavenger hunt and “Squatch Walk” for kids.

The event’s success and turnout far exceeded Mills’ expectations, she expressed. The festival also received special recognition from Hocking County’s current Ohio House District 78 Rep. Brian Stewart (R-Ashville). Mills said shewas taken aback by the recognition.

“I burst into tears,” Mill said. And I was like, ‘What is this?’ I was like, ‘Oh my God. I’m trying to like, help the town and help people and my ulterior motive is to like, hang out with people.’ And I love seeing happy people. It makes my heart smile and like, help the kids so when this happened, I just, I just, I did – I literally burst into tears.”

The recognition stated that the festival celebrates the Hocking Hills for its beauty and inhabitants, as well as its place in Appalachian Ohio development, Mill said. She expected maybe 1,500 people to attend the festival on its first day, and maybe a few thousand total – that, too, made her emotional.

“I was in tears just looking around, just seeing everyone smile and oh my gosh, it was so it was overwhelming,” Mills said.

Plans for a 2023 festival are “already on the drawing board,” Mills said. Of course, as this year was the festival’s first, things next time will likely look a little different, including added events and opportunities, as well as just streamlining the festival’s general structure. “It was a very good learning opportunity,” she added.

Mills thanked local Troop 4120 and four volunteers for helping maintain the festival. Next year, Mills hopes to expand volunteer opportunities as well. She also thanked everyone who participated, attended, and gave feedback.

Mills knows that the festival attendance is likely to only increase next year, but she wants it to remain true to its Logan roots.

“I don’t want to take away that hometown feel,” Mills said. “The goal is not to be commercial– I really want to keep... that homegrown-feel, grassroots kind-of-feel.”

The Bigfoot festival can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hockinghillsBFFestival/ .

The Hocking Hills Bigfoot Conference, also organized by Mills, a benefit for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio (based at Camp Oty’Okwa in South Bloomingville), will take place Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.

More information on the conference can be found at beaoutdoors.org/camp-conference-2022/ .

Email at kjohnson@logandaily.com.