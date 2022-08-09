Public meetings

All public entities (trustees, village and city councils, commissioners, etc.) must publicize their meeting dates, times and places. Except in the case of an emergency meeting, The Logan Daily News should be informed of meeting times at least two days in advance. When possible, give at least one week’s notice.

Tuesday, Aug. 9

• Logan City Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 10 S. Mulberry St., Logan (entrance to the building is on Main Street).

Wednesday. Aug. 10

• Perry Township trustees meeting, 7:30 p.m., township hall.

Thursday, Aug. 11

• Hocking County commissioners’ meeting, 9:30 a.m., commissioners’ chambers, county courthouse, 1 E. Main St., Logan.

• Benton Township trustees meeting, 6 p.m., community building.

• Good Hope Township trustees meeting, 7:30 p.m., Rockbridge firehouse.

Monday, Aug. 15

• Logan-Hocking County District Public Library Board meeting, 5:30 p.m., main library branch, 230 E Main St, Logan.

Tuesday, Aug. 16

• Falls Township trustees meeting, 6 p.m., township hall, 12654 state Route 93 N, Logan.

Thursday, Aug. 18

• Hocking County commissioners’ meeting, 9:30 a.m., commissioners’ chambers, county courthouse, 1 E. Main St., Logan.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

• Logan City Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, 10 S. Mulberry St., Logan (entrance to the building is on Main Street).

Wednesday. Aug. 24

• Perry Township trustees meeting, 7:30 p.m., township hall.Tuesday, Aug. 30

Thursday, Aug. 25

• Hocking Valley Community Hospital Board of Trustees meeting, 4 p.m., CIC building conference room.

Tuesday, Aug. 30

• Falls Township trustees meeting, 6 p.m., township hall, 12654 state Route 93 N, Logan.

• Washington Township trustees meeting, 7 p.m., township hall, 31183 Ilesboro Road, Logan.