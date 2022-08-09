ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurelville, OH

Three things to know

The Logan Daily News
The Logan Daily News
 3 days ago

Laurelville VFD improvises. In the wake of the cancellation of the Fireman’s Old Time Festival, the Laurelville Volunteer Fire Department is getting creative with their fundraising and attaching some of their events at the now cancelled festival to a planned car show in September. Learn more on page A3.

Support for moms. Breastfeeding has many health benefits for mother and baby. With August designated as Breastfeeding Awareness Month, health department columnist Ashley Mount suggests ways in which the community can support breastfeeding mothers in Hocking County. See column, page A3.

Missing the real problem. The Bible story of the rich man and Lazarus, says Rev. Scott Smith, contains a subtle message about how, in dealing with external problems, we can often overlook the deeper issues that are creating them. See Pastor’s Corner column, page B4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Laurelville, OH
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Benefits#Rich Man And Lazarus
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Logan Daily News

The Logan Daily News

Logan, OH
164
Followers
216
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

If you're looking for the best return on your advertising investment throughout the Logan area market, The Logan Daily News delivers three days a week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday). We believe that publishing a newspaper is a public trust to be carried out with energy, vision, integrity and compassion, independent of special interests. We are a community newspaper, accountable to our readers in all that we do.

 https://www.logandaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy