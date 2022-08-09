Three things to know

Laurelville VFD improvises. In the wake of the cancellation of the Fireman’s Old Time Festival, the Laurelville Volunteer Fire Department is getting creative with their fundraising and attaching some of their events at the now cancelled festival to a planned car show in September. Learn more on page A3.

Support for moms. Breastfeeding has many health benefits for mother and baby. With August designated as Breastfeeding Awareness Month, health department columnist Ashley Mount suggests ways in which the community can support breastfeeding mothers in Hocking County. See column, page A3.

Missing the real problem. The Bible story of the rich man and Lazarus, says Rev. Scott Smith, contains a subtle message about how, in dealing with external problems, we can often overlook the deeper issues that are creating them. See Pastor’s Corner column, page B4.