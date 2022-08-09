ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohawk, NY

mylittlefalls.com

Carol Noble Lenahan 1949 – 2022

LITTLE FALLS – Carol Noble Lenahan, 73, of Morganton, GA, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2022. Carol was born in Little Falls, NY, on January 11, 1949, the daughter of the late James and Rose Noble. On December 10, 1971, she married Peter B. Lenahan in Little Falls, NY.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
mylittlefalls.com

William Lassell 1937 – 2022

Mr. William P. Lassell, 84, of Seebers Lane, Canajoharie, NY, passed away on August 7th, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Amsterdam, NY. He was born in Herkimer, NY, on October 1, 1937, the son of Merton and Elizabeth Wren Lassell, both who predeceased him. Mr. Lassell had a career...
CANAJOHARIE, NY
Hot 99.1

Bacon Festival Closes Roads In Upstate New York

Americans love bacon. According to the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey, 268 million Americans consumed bacon in 2020, with over 16 million eating five pounds of the pork product or more during the year. Stack up 5 pounds of bacon on a plate some day and you'll be amazed how much bacon we enjoy. Starting Thursday, our favorite smoked pork delicacy will be creating traffic issues for one Upstate New York city.
SYRACUSE, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Little Falls Canal Days Celebration and the old bank building museum

The appointment policy remains in effect. Museum visitation appointments can be scheduled anytime by calling Maryanne Terzi at 315/823-1502 OR Louis Baum at 315/867-3527. • Friday, August 12 + Saturday, August 13 will be busy days. Make your appointment soon. • Beyond Our Bicentennial books will also be available to...
LITTLE FALLS, NY
mylittlefalls.com

SAVE THIS DAY – The Day of Giving in Herkimer-Oneida Counties

On September 20, 2022, up to 100 local nonprofit organizations will be raising money to support local efforts – including 8 to 10 Arts Organizations. Mohawk Valley Center for the Arts is one of the nonprofits represented. Our goals are 3-fold:. Awareness of the event and its goals. Acquisition...
LITTLE FALLS, NY
Q 105.7

Popular Saratoga County Eatery is Closing after 15 Years

A popular breakfast and lunch spot in Southern Saratoga County will be closing its doors forever on Saturday August 20. The Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe on Route 9 has been serving up award winning fare since 2007. The eatery not only attracted locals from Clifton Park, Waterford, Mechanicville, Halfmoon and Malta, but from around the Capital Region.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
mylittlefalls.com

The hills in Little Falls? Nothing like climbing 19,341′

Photo by Dave Warner – Sarah Null Gillette works out at the Little Falls Youth and Family Center, preparing for her next challenge. Sarah Null Gillette knows the hills of Little Falls, but she set her sights on climbing something much higher – something called Mount Kilimanjaro, which is a dormant volcano in the United Republic of Tanzania. It has three volcanic cones: Kibo, Mawenzi, and Shira. It is the highest mountain in Africa and the highest single free-standing mountain above sea level in the world at 19,341′.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Senior Meals 08/11/2022 – 08/17/2022

To reserve a meal, call the Herkimer County Office for the Aging at least one business day in advance, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 315-867-1204 or 315-867-1634. If you are not home for meals, call 315-867-1204 at least a day in advance. All sites are...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

A new $69 flight has been added for Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Breeze Airways has added another affordable nonstop flight to their lineup. The flight joins existing options to Charleston and Las Vegas. Travelers can now fly between Syracuse and Tampa for just $69 one-way starting November 19, 2022. The $69 package, dubbed the “Nice” package, offers...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Mommy getaway turns into travel nightmare for CNY woman

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People can’t catch a flight or a break…the travel nightmare continues. Thousands of U.S. flights were either canceled or delayed over the weekend, leaving many people stranded at the airport, and having to come up with another plan. For Amanda Maddison of Clay,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Major employer cutting office space in half at Syracuse’s iconic downtown towers

Syracuse, N.Y. -- One of downtown Syracuse’s largest employers is planning to cut its office space in half at the twin towers that bear its name. Equitable, which has had a major presence downtown since 1967, told city officials earlier this summer it plans to consolidate its offices in the twin towers named after the life insurance company onto two floors and return space it formerly occupied on six other floors to the building’s landlord. It plans to keep its 740 workers, the company says.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

1 dead, 1 hospitalized following rollover crash in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – One person was killed and another hospitalized following a serious one-car crash on I-790 in Utica near the Route 12 ramp Tuesday night. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Police say the two men inside were ejected and officers found them lying near the...
UTICA, NY

