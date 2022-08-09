Read full article on original website
Related
Thrillist
32 More Drinks Added to Recall of Milk, Oat Milk, Coffee, & Other Drinks
Lyons Magnus, maker of "nutritional and beverage products," has made a significant expansion of a recall it issued on July 28. At that time, it recalled 53 different drinks due to the potential for microbial contamination from cronobacter sakazakii. The expanded recall shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)...
Southern Fried Corn Recipe
While some fried corn recipes call for actually deep-frying corn on the cob, this recipe is a simpler, easier preparation of pan-fried corn kernels. Recipe developer Kate Shungu likes to make it from fresh corn, but if this vegetable is out of season or you just don't feel like shucking and cutting the kernels off the cob, she does say you can use the frozen kind.
butterwithasideofbread.com
CHICKEN GARLIC BUTTER PASTA
Chicken Garlic Butter Pasta packed with garlic, parmesan cheese, pasta & tender chicken. Simple, flavorful chicken dinner recipe that is quick & easy to make!. If you are looking for a simple and easy 30-minute dinner recipe then look no further because this is it! Garlic butter chicken pasta is made with a few ingredients and minutes of prep, serve it up as a quick dinner option or as a sensational meal for a family gathering.
12tomatoes.com
Baked Meatballs and Rice
An easy one-pan dinner where the oven does most of the work. Dinner doesn’t always have to be something super colorful and creative — sometimes what you really need is something that’s maybe a little basic but sure to please, and sure to comfort. That’s this Baked Meatballs and Rice. It’s a one-dish wonder where the oven does most of the work for you and rice and meatballs are cooked right in the same baking dish. In other words, it takes all the dinner stress right out of a busy weeknight, no problem.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bon Appétit
Fried Eggplant With Crispy Basil and Whipped Honey Feta
Fried eggplant can be tricky to get right, and tips and tricks abound that promise both luscious, creamy flesh and crispy skin (salting, pressing, soaking in milk—just to name a few!). Here you achieve that balanced result without any unnecessary fussing. Just cut the raw vegetable into ½-inch-thick slices and introduce them to a standard breading process, finished off with a coating of panko breadcrumbs. In a pot of hot oil, the breaded eggplant fries quickly, turning brown and crunchy on the outside and becoming completely tender within.
KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product
While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
Does Burger King Take SNAP EBT Cards?
Restaurants typically do not accept EBT payments, but Burger King is one exception. According to QuerySprout, Burger King does accept SNAP EBT cards at participating restaurants; however, this may...
Thrillist
McDonald's Is Giving Out Free McChicken Sandwiches This Week
Camp McDonald's has just days remaining to prove it's better than Camp Crystal Lake. The latter isn't all bad. There are plenty of hockey masks to go around, the speed walking class is cool, and there's a ton of room to spread out (in fact, there are fewer and fewer people there every day).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This little hole-in-the-wall restaurant serves some of the best pizza In Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
32 new drinks added to massive beverage recall – here’s the full list of 85 drinks
Lyons Magnus issued a massive recall for 53 different drinks a few days ago, warning that they might be contaminated with microbes. At the time, the company named just one bacteria, Cronobacter sakazakii. That same microorganism triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year. Lyons has now updated...
fitfoodiefinds.com
Street Corn Pasta Salad
If you love Mexican Street Corn Salad then you are going to swoon over this delicious Street Corn Pasta Salad!. It’s made with corn, cilantro, cotija cheese, bell pepper, noodles, and tons of flavorful spices. Easy Mexican Street Corn Salad. This Mexican-inspired street corn salad recipe is a fusion...
People
Bobby Flay's Key Lime Pie With Coconut Whipped Cream
"It's tangy, sweet and refreshing," says chef Bobby Flay. "Whether competing on the show or baking at home, I use store-bought Key lime juice. It's just as delicious and saves me from having to juice tons of small Key limes, which may be hard to find." "It's so important to...
People
Giada De Laurentiis' Sheet-Pan Sausage and Peppers
Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis likes to make this Italian American classic for her daughter Jade, 14. "It's a very easy dinner with only one dish to clean," says the creator of lifestyle site Giadzy. "The veggies stew away to perfection in the oven alongside the juicy sausages. You can also serve it over polenta, rice, salad or in a sandwich."
Bon Appétit
Sommelier Tries A 94 Year Old Red Wine
Sommelier André Hueston Mack opens and tries a nearly 100-year-old bottle of red wine on this edition of 'World of Wine.' Watch André offer his thoughts on the taste, appearance, and complexity of a 1928 Château Brainaire-Cucru - a wine which last felt the kiss of fresh air in the year Mickey Mouse was created.
12tomatoes.com
Viral Kitchen Hack Shows How To Dice An Onion In 30 Seconds
This nutritionist and cookbook author is here to change the game for all of our readers. If you have ever had to dice an onion before, you know just how challenging this process can be. This technique has gotten a lot of attention, as viewers from all over the country...
Acquacotta: Rachel Roddy’s recipe for vegetable broth with poached eggs | A kitchen in Rome
How do you like your water cooked? This version from Tuscany – beans, spuds, tomatoes, parmesan, garlic, lashings of olive oil – sounds rather delicious
thecountrycook.net
Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff
This Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff is an easy and fun recipe full of strawberry and cheesecake flavors. The perfect fruity dessert for all your gatherings!. This Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff is one of the many variations of fluff salads that a love. Fluffs are great because you can literally make them in less than 10 minutes. The perfect quick and easy recipe to bring to all the functions or a last minute dessert for home. If you want to try something that you are going to want to make over and over, you have to give this Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff recipe a try!
Outside Online
Campfire Doughnuts
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. These donuts from Slawek Kalkraut and Krzysztof “Kris” Szymanski’s new release, Men with the Pot Cookbook: Delicious Grilled Meats and Forest...
The Daily South
Peanut Butter Cornflake Cookies
Sweet, crunchy, and a little bit gooey, Peanut Butter Cornflake Cookies set off memories of family parties filled with sticky-fingered kids and too-full adults. Add in the fact that they are incredibly simple to prepare, and it's hard to find fault in these peanutty cookie nests. Here's everything you need to know about them.
butterwithasideofbread.com
COPYCAT CHICK-FIL-A MAC AND CHEESE
Copycat Chick-fil-A Mac and Cheese is super creamy & cheesy, just like the original! Easy macaroni and cheese recipe made at home with common ingredients. It’s our pleasure!. Have you tried Chick Fil a’s Mac & Cheese? It is amazing! Now you can make it at home with this Chick Fil a Copycat Mac & Cheese. Lots of different cheeses come together in an easy sauce to make this flavorful mac & cheese. Of course, the best part is that browned cheesy top!
Comments / 0