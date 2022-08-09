This dish is like that one friend who never takes more than five minutes to get ready but always looks chic and put-together. While pork tenderloin has many virtues (it’s a quick-cooking and relatively inexpensive lean protein), it often needs some help in the flavor department. We sear the pork first to get a golden brown crust, then add a sweet-meets-sour mix of red wine vinegar and honey to deglaze the pan. While the pork rests fresh cherries have their turn in the pan, giving up their juices, which reduce to a syrupy sauce. Take advantage of cherry season while you can, but you can also substitute whole red grapes in the fall for a twist.

