Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
65 Whole Foods Stores' Will Soon Accept Palm Scans As Payment in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Related
Simple salad recipes to try this summer
Simple salads from food bloggers and A-list chefs with big flavors and crisp texture will keep your summer cravings satisfied.
butterwithasideofbread.com
CHICKEN GARLIC BUTTER PASTA
Chicken Garlic Butter Pasta packed with garlic, parmesan cheese, pasta & tender chicken. Simple, flavorful chicken dinner recipe that is quick & easy to make!. If you are looking for a simple and easy 30-minute dinner recipe then look no further because this is it! Garlic butter chicken pasta is made with a few ingredients and minutes of prep, serve it up as a quick dinner option or as a sensational meal for a family gathering.
Creamy shrimp pasta dinner in 30 minutes: Recipe
Want a shrimp recipe that could be worthy of a restaurant, but an amateur chef can pull off at home?. Try this creamy shrimp fettuccine recipe. "The combination of flavors is what makes this pasta dish so special. The most important ingredient is the prawns and I advise that you find fresh prawns in the shell for the best results," says Ayla Clulee, a U.K.-based chef and the food blogger behind cookinggorgeous.com.
Keto Creamy Parmesan Mushroom Chicken: Recipes Worth Cooking
This Creamy Parmesan Mushroom Chicken recipe combines cheese, wine, and garlic, to deliver immense flavor. With large chunks of chicken and soft mushrooms, this dish will fill stomachs with its savory gooey goodness. This dish can be prepared in 10 minutes and cooked in 20. Check out the video above...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fitfoodiefinds.com
Summer Squash Pasta
This easy summer squash pasta is ready in 30 minutes. It is veggie packed and is the perfect use for summer squash and zucchini from the garden. You serve this pasta with fresh burrata that makes it creamy and delicious. Summer Squash Pasta. Do you have extra zucchini to use...
Applebee's Sells All Restaurants
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Amazing Grilled Chicken: Recipes Worth Cooking
What makes this grilled chicken recipe amazing? From its simple but flavorful marinade to the browned charred perfection, and perfectly moist first bite. We guarantee that this recipe will deliver a memorable piece of chicken!. This recipe takes 10 minutes to prep. 30 minutes to marinade, and 20 minutes to...
Egg Salad Sandwiches with Chives and Dill
Good egg salad should be creamy (but not too mayonnaise-y) with a hint of tang and a little bit of crunch. I’m also a strong believer that really good egg salad should be ready to eat as soon as it’s mixed together — there should be no need for it to sit in the fridge for the flavors to meld.
IN THIS ARTICLE
RS Recommends: The Best Solo Stove Deals on Fire Pits, Grills and Pizza Ovens
Click here to read the full article. Nothing beats sitting by the warming flames of a fire pit on a chilly summer night with all the necessities you need for homemade s’mores. But, decent fire pits that pack all the bells and whistles you need don’t come cheap. Lucky for you, fire pits and other outdoor grilling equipment are seeing steep discounts over at Solo Stove right now. Solo Stove has made a name for itself with its high-quality outdoor gear which includes fire pits, pizza ovens, grills and camp stoves. And right now, there are a bunch of Solo Stove...
Food & Wine
Why the Shape of the Ice in Your Drink Matters
Forget shakers, tongs, picks, and glassware — ice is one of the most essential elements into making a good drink, whether it's a tart and sweet lemonade, a perfect Old Fashioned, or a sipping portion of rum. Ice is as important to your drink as salt is to your cooking, and so it makes sense that you'd want to be picky about what kind of ice you use for your drink. Not only is having ice essential to keeping your drink pleasantly chilly, the kind of ice you choose affects how watered down your drink is going to be. Sure, it's all frozen water, but different shapes of ice provide different textural experiences. The shape of the ice in your drink matters.
People
Bobby Flay's Key Lime Pie With Coconut Whipped Cream
"It's tangy, sweet and refreshing," says chef Bobby Flay. "Whether competing on the show or baking at home, I use store-bought Key lime juice. It's just as delicious and saves me from having to juice tons of small Key limes, which may be hard to find." "It's so important to...
Bon Appétit
Sommelier Tries A 94 Year Old Red Wine
Sommelier André Hueston Mack opens and tries a nearly 100-year-old bottle of red wine on this edition of 'World of Wine.' Watch André offer his thoughts on the taste, appearance, and complexity of a 1928 Château Brainaire-Cucru - a wine which last felt the kiss of fresh air in the year Mickey Mouse was created.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Daily South
Chewy Apple-Cran-Oatmeal Cookies
If you aren't a fan of raisins, these are the oatmeal cookies for you. Made with chunks of tart Granny Smith apples, sweetened dried cranberries, and chopped walnuts, these cookies have the same texture as the classic, but with warm fall flavors folded in. A simple glaze of orange juice and powdered sugar drizzled over the top not only makes the cookies look amazing, but adds a citrusy note that pairs well with the tangy apples and cranberries.
12tomatoes.com
Cajun Cabbage and Sausage
Cabbage has long been one of my go-to veggies. When I don’t know what to make there’s usually something delicious to be had from a head of cabbage. This Cajun cabbage and sausage recipe combines the classic flavors of sausage and cabbage with an unexpected secret ingredient that elevates this dish into a meal that is sure to be requested again and again.
therecipecritic.com
Parmesan Air Fryer Zucchini
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. If you have never cooked air fryer zucchini, then you are in for the tastiest treat! It’s perfectly seasoned with Italian seasonings and parmesan cheese and cooked to perfection! It makes the perfect side or appetizer that the whole family will enjoy!
People
Giada De Laurentiis' Sheet-Pan Sausage and Peppers
Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis likes to make this Italian American classic for her daughter Jade, 14. "It's a very easy dinner with only one dish to clean," says the creator of lifestyle site Giadzy. "The veggies stew away to perfection in the oven alongside the juicy sausages. You can also serve it over polenta, rice, salad or in a sandwich."
Outside Online
Smoked Cherry and Whisky Butterscotch Sundae
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Salty caramel mixes with juicy, herbed cherries in this recipe from Live Fire, a cookbook from Pit magazine editor Helen Graves....
thecountrycook.net
Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff
This Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff is an easy and fun recipe full of strawberry and cheesecake flavors. The perfect fruity dessert for all your gatherings!. This Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff is one of the many variations of fluff salads that a love. Fluffs are great because you can literally make them in less than 10 minutes. The perfect quick and easy recipe to bring to all the functions or a last minute dessert for home. If you want to try something that you are going to want to make over and over, you have to give this Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff recipe a try!
Outside Online
Campfire Doughnuts
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. These donuts from Slawek Kalkraut and Krzysztof “Kris” Szymanski’s new release, Men with the Pot Cookbook: Delicious Grilled Meats and Forest...
Can You Eat Watermelon Seeds?
What child hasn’t experienced the soul-gripping fear of a watermelon growing in their tummy after accidentally swallowing one of the seeds? We’ve all heard the old wives’ tale growing up, but most of us never learned the answer to the age-old question—can you eat watermelon seeds?
Comments / 0