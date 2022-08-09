Read full article on original website
Simple salad recipes to try this summer
Simple salads from food bloggers and A-list chefs with big flavors and crisp texture will keep your summer cravings satisfied.
therecipecritic.com
Air Fryer Green Beans with Parmesan
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. These green beans are cooked to perfection in the air fryer! They are perfectly tender with a delightful crunch and then smothered in the most delicious flavors of parmesan, lemon, and garlic!
butterwithasideofbread.com
CHICKEN GARLIC BUTTER PASTA
Chicken Garlic Butter Pasta packed with garlic, parmesan cheese, pasta & tender chicken. Simple, flavorful chicken dinner recipe that is quick & easy to make!. If you are looking for a simple and easy 30-minute dinner recipe then look no further because this is it! Garlic butter chicken pasta is made with a few ingredients and minutes of prep, serve it up as a quick dinner option or as a sensational meal for a family gathering.
Creamy shrimp pasta dinner in 30 minutes: Recipe
Want a shrimp recipe that could be worthy of a restaurant, but an amateur chef can pull off at home?. Try this creamy shrimp fettuccine recipe. "The combination of flavors is what makes this pasta dish so special. The most important ingredient is the prawns and I advise that you find fresh prawns in the shell for the best results," says Ayla Clulee, a U.K.-based chef and the food blogger behind cookinggorgeous.com.
fitfoodiefinds.com
Summer Squash Pasta
This easy summer squash pasta is ready in 30 minutes. It is veggie packed and is the perfect use for summer squash and zucchini from the garden. You serve this pasta with fresh burrata that makes it creamy and delicious. Summer Squash Pasta. Do you have extra zucchini to use...
Keto Creamy Parmesan Mushroom Chicken: Recipes Worth Cooking
This Creamy Parmesan Mushroom Chicken recipe combines cheese, wine, and garlic, to deliver immense flavor. With large chunks of chicken and soft mushrooms, this dish will fill stomachs with its savory gooey goodness. This dish can be prepared in 10 minutes and cooked in 20. Check out the video above...
Egg Salad Sandwiches with Chives and Dill
Good egg salad should be creamy (but not too mayonnaise-y) with a hint of tang and a little bit of crunch. I’m also a strong believer that really good egg salad should be ready to eat as soon as it’s mixed together — there should be no need for it to sit in the fridge for the flavors to meld.
Food & Wine
Why the Shape of the Ice in Your Drink Matters
Forget shakers, tongs, picks, and glassware — ice is one of the most essential elements into making a good drink, whether it's a tart and sweet lemonade, a perfect Old Fashioned, or a sipping portion of rum. Ice is as important to your drink as salt is to your cooking, and so it makes sense that you'd want to be picky about what kind of ice you use for your drink. Not only is having ice essential to keeping your drink pleasantly chilly, the kind of ice you choose affects how watered down your drink is going to be. Sure, it's all frozen water, but different shapes of ice provide different textural experiences. The shape of the ice in your drink matters.
The Daily South
Chewy Apple-Cran-Oatmeal Cookies
If you aren't a fan of raisins, these are the oatmeal cookies for you. Made with chunks of tart Granny Smith apples, sweetened dried cranberries, and chopped walnuts, these cookies have the same texture as the classic, but with warm fall flavors folded in. A simple glaze of orange juice and powdered sugar drizzled over the top not only makes the cookies look amazing, but adds a citrusy note that pairs well with the tangy apples and cranberries.
Bon Appétit
Sommelier Tries A 94 Year Old Red Wine
Sommelier André Hueston Mack opens and tries a nearly 100-year-old bottle of red wine on this edition of 'World of Wine.' Watch André offer his thoughts on the taste, appearance, and complexity of a 1928 Château Brainaire-Cucru - a wine which last felt the kiss of fresh air in the year Mickey Mouse was created.
People
Giada De Laurentiis' Sheet-Pan Sausage and Peppers
Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis likes to make this Italian American classic for her daughter Jade, 14. "It's a very easy dinner with only one dish to clean," says the creator of lifestyle site Giadzy. "The veggies stew away to perfection in the oven alongside the juicy sausages. You can also serve it over polenta, rice, salad or in a sandwich."
Can You Eat Watermelon Seeds?
What child hasn’t experienced the soul-gripping fear of a watermelon growing in their tummy after accidentally swallowing one of the seeds? We’ve all heard the old wives’ tale growing up, but most of us never learned the answer to the age-old question—can you eat watermelon seeds?
Outside Online
Smoked Cherry and Whisky Butterscotch Sundae
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Salty caramel mixes with juicy, herbed cherries in this recipe from Live Fire, a cookbook from Pit magazine editor Helen Graves....
Outside Online
Campfire Doughnuts
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. These donuts from Slawek Kalkraut and Krzysztof “Kris” Szymanski’s new release, Men with the Pot Cookbook: Delicious Grilled Meats and Forest...
The Daily South
Peanut Butter Cornflake Cookies
Sweet, crunchy, and a little bit gooey, Peanut Butter Cornflake Cookies set off memories of family parties filled with sticky-fingered kids and too-full adults. Add in the fact that they are incredibly simple to prepare, and it's hard to find fault in these peanutty cookie nests. Here's everything you need to know about them.
12tomatoes.com
Viral Kitchen Hack Shows How To Dice An Onion In 30 Seconds
This nutritionist and cookbook author is here to change the game for all of our readers. If you have ever had to dice an onion before, you know just how challenging this process can be. This technique has gotten a lot of attention, as viewers from all over the country...
12tomatoes.com
One-pan Greek Lemon Chicken
Easy clean-up and all the flavor. There’s nothing quite so nice as when you can make a tasty dinner all in one pan. This one-pan Greek lemon chicken recipe is filled with flavor and is a breeze to make. This is the meal for when you’re craving something really tasty, but are also eyeing the menu of your go-to takeout place as well. Sometimes you just don’t feel like spending a lot of time cooking. This recipe is for those nights, but don’t let the low-investment time fool you. This one is as delicious as they come, perfectly spiced with Mediterranean herbs.
Bon Appétit
Double-Chocolate Zucchini Bread
This chocolate zucchini bread recipe came about after senior food editor Christina Chaey posed an existential question in the test kitchen one random Tuesday: “What is the point of zucchini bread?” Reader, I slow-blinked. What is the point of zucchini bread?! Is it a celebration of mild-tasting and moisture-filled zucchini? A frantic ploy to keep up with summer’s copious supply? An attempt at enticing picky eaters to eat their vegetables?
The Daily South
Nana's Lime Sherbet Punch
When country music singer Kane Brown was growing up, his grandmother would whip up this quick and frosty lime sherbet punch that he still craves to this day. "I haven't had it in awhile, but if my Nana brought it up today, I'd drink the whole bowl," Brown says. Similar...
Simple pesto pasta salad recipe to make for any occasion
How to make fresh, homemade pesto for a simple pasta salad for any occasion.
