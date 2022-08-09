Read full article on original website
butterwithasideofbread.com
CHICKEN GARLIC BUTTER PASTA
Chicken Garlic Butter Pasta packed with garlic, parmesan cheese, pasta & tender chicken. Simple, flavorful chicken dinner recipe that is quick & easy to make!. If you are looking for a simple and easy 30-minute dinner recipe then look no further because this is it! Garlic butter chicken pasta is made with a few ingredients and minutes of prep, serve it up as a quick dinner option or as a sensational meal for a family gathering.
Bon Appétit
One-Pan Braised Chicken with Soy Sauce and Tomatoes
The deep savoriness of soy sauce helps balance punchy-sweet tomatoes in this very saucy, very easy, and very flavorful summery braise. This dish is truly one-pot from start to finish, from marinating all the way through to cooking and serving. The marinade pulls double duty here: It first imbues the chicken with the flavors of soy sauce, hot mustard, garlic, and yes, even a bit of butter. Then as the chicken roasts in the oven, it cooks down into a generous sauce that begs be soaked up by rice or thick slices of toasted bread.
12tomatoes.com
Cajun Cabbage and Sausage
Cabbage has long been one of my go-to veggies. When I don’t know what to make there’s usually something delicious to be had from a head of cabbage. This Cajun cabbage and sausage recipe combines the classic flavors of sausage and cabbage with an unexpected secret ingredient that elevates this dish into a meal that is sure to be requested again and again.
People
Giada De Laurentiis' Sheet-Pan Sausage and Peppers
Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis likes to make this Italian American classic for her daughter Jade, 14. "It's a very easy dinner with only one dish to clean," says the creator of lifestyle site Giadzy. "The veggies stew away to perfection in the oven alongside the juicy sausages. You can also serve it over polenta, rice, salad or in a sandwich."
Amazing Grilled Chicken: Recipes Worth Cooking
What makes this grilled chicken recipe amazing? From its simple but flavorful marinade to the browned charred perfection, and perfectly moist first bite. We guarantee that this recipe will deliver a memorable piece of chicken!. This recipe takes 10 minutes to prep. 30 minutes to marinade, and 20 minutes to...
Ritz Crackers Just Brought Back A Long-Awaited Summer Snack
It's hard to believe that the humble cracker we love today — for its versatility with a range of dips, cheeses, and hors d'oeuvre — may have originated as a staple food for sailors in the 1700s, according to Today I found Out. Crackers have come a long way since that time and some brands have lasted the test of time such as Ritz Crackers.
One Green Planet
Cherry Tomato & Artichoke Pasta [Vegan]
Pasta of choice ( I used whole wheat spaghetti). 1 cup of marinated artichokes (one 285 gr. jar), drained, rinsed and sliced in two or quarters. 1-2 tbsps cashew cream or cream of choice * see note. 1/4 to 1/2 cup preserved pasta water. Salt & pepper, to taste. topping...
Eater
Making Arancine, a Sicilian Street Food Staple That’s Gooey, Crunchy, and Cheesy, All at the Same Time
At the cafe Ke Palle Arancine d’Autore, chef Guiseppe Di Forti rolls and deep-fried balls of gooey, cheesy, parboiled rice to make arancine, a street food favorite in Sicily. It is “perhaps the queen of Sicilian street food,” says Di Forti. While traditional arancine consists of just...
butterwithasideofbread.com
NUTELLA WONTONS
Nutella Wontons made with wonton wrappers and Nutella. Just a few simple ingredients needed to make these deliciously sweet fried treats!. My family loves Nutella. We go through those Costco-sized containers pretty quickly at my house and I love finding new ways to use this delicious treat. I recently found this recipe and couldn’t believe how simple it was. My kids were eating these little wontons faster than I could make them – they are that good! Make sure to eat them warm – and if you really want to indulge, add a scoop of vanilla ice cream on the side!
The Daily South
Chewy Apple-Cran-Oatmeal Cookies
If you aren't a fan of raisins, these are the oatmeal cookies for you. Made with chunks of tart Granny Smith apples, sweetened dried cranberries, and chopped walnuts, these cookies have the same texture as the classic, but with warm fall flavors folded in. A simple glaze of orange juice and powdered sugar drizzled over the top not only makes the cookies look amazing, but adds a citrusy note that pairs well with the tangy apples and cranberries.
thecountrycook.net
Watermelon Salad (with Fresh Lime Vinaigrette)
With fresh ingredients and a homemade vinaigrette, this Watermelon Salad is a great summertime salad that combines sweet and salty for the perfect balance!. The combination of salty and sweet in this Watermelon Salad is absolutely delicious. I know you may not normally think to put watermelon in a salad but it really adds a unique and surprising flavor. Topped with a lime vinaigrette dressing, it really sets it over the top and is super refreshing. So many fresh flavors come together to create this Watermelon Salad recipe that you have to make it at least once!
thecountrycook.net
Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff
This Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff is an easy and fun recipe full of strawberry and cheesecake flavors. The perfect fruity dessert for all your gatherings!. This Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff is one of the many variations of fluff salads that a love. Fluffs are great because you can literally make them in less than 10 minutes. The perfect quick and easy recipe to bring to all the functions or a last minute dessert for home. If you want to try something that you are going to want to make over and over, you have to give this Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff recipe a try!
12tomatoes.com
“Everything Bagel” Buttermilk Biscuits
Savory, crunchy, soft, buttery, and utterly delicious. There’s nothing quite as good as homemade biscuits. Done right they’re flaky, buttery, and full of flavor. These everything bagel seasoning biscuits have a great crunch and taste from the seasoning blend. But, even if you’re not a fan of this type of spice mix let me assure you these biscuits are some of the most tender you can make- with or without the spices!
Bon Appétit
Eva Longoria Guesses Cheap vs. Expensive Wines
Eva Longoria joins sommelier André Hueston Mack for a career-spanning conversation while tasting a selection of both expensive and affordable wines, trying to figure out which is which. Eva Longoria will soon make her feature film directorial debut with Searchlight Picture’s Flamin’ Hot, the story of Richard Montañez, the janitor turned creator of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos who disrupted the food industry and became a global pop culture phenomenon. Co-founder of the ultra-premium spirits brand Casa Del Sol Tequila, Longoria’s upcoming travel series, Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico will premiere on CNN in 2023. Production Company: Content.23 Media.
Bon Appétit
Yelp’s New Restaurant Awards Would Be Great If They Weren’t Coming From Yelp
It’s been a hellish few years for restaurant workers. So, in theory, wanting to publicly honor the hosts, bartenders, and servers who have kept us fed and boozed-up through the pandemic seems like a great move. But while the idea for these awards is exciting and different, restaurant workers aren’t thrilled about who’s behind them.
therecipecritic.com
Parmesan Air Fryer Zucchini
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. If you have never cooked air fryer zucchini, then you are in for the tastiest treat! It’s perfectly seasoned with Italian seasonings and parmesan cheese and cooked to perfection! It makes the perfect side or appetizer that the whole family will enjoy!
ABC News
Bobby Flay's breakfast burrito recipe
Celebrity chef, TV host and restaurateur Bobby Flay has had his fair share of delicious brunches and breakfasts, but he and his daughter Sophie have a recipe for their favorite morning meal that's a must-try. The father-daughter duo fronting the upcoming streaming series "Bobby and Sophie on the Coast" joined...
The Daily South
Nana's Lime Sherbet Punch
When country music singer Kane Brown was growing up, his grandmother would whip up this quick and frosty lime sherbet punch that he still craves to this day. "I haven't had it in awhile, but if my Nana brought it up today, I'd drink the whole bowl," Brown says. Similar...
Bon Appétit
Yuba Salad With Hot Mustard and Honey Dressing
You can serve this refreshing salad as soon as it’s tossed, but it’s also a great make-ahead salad or banchan since it continues to develop flavor as it sits and marinates (like coleslaw). Ribbons of delicate and almost sweet tofu skin, known as yuba, along with crunchy bell peppers, cucumbers, and quickly blanched green beans, are tossed in a hot mustard and honey dressing for a salad that reminds me of haepari naengchae, the jellyfish dish we ordered on special occasions at the Korean Chinese (a cuisine known as junghwa yori) restaurant my family frequented when I was growing up.
12tomatoes.com
Viral Kitchen Hack Shows How To Dice An Onion In 30 Seconds
This nutritionist and cookbook author is here to change the game for all of our readers. If you have ever had to dice an onion before, you know just how challenging this process can be. This technique has gotten a lot of attention, as viewers from all over the country...
