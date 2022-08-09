Read full article on original website
Related
therecipecritic.com
Parmesan Air Fryer Zucchini
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. If you have never cooked air fryer zucchini, then you are in for the tastiest treat! It’s perfectly seasoned with Italian seasonings and parmesan cheese and cooked to perfection! It makes the perfect side or appetizer that the whole family will enjoy!
People
Giada De Laurentiis' Sheet-Pan Sausage and Peppers
Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis likes to make this Italian American classic for her daughter Jade, 14. "It's a very easy dinner with only one dish to clean," says the creator of lifestyle site Giadzy. "The veggies stew away to perfection in the oven alongside the juicy sausages. You can also serve it over polenta, rice, salad or in a sandwich."
Bon Appétit
Double-Chocolate Zucchini Bread
This chocolate zucchini bread recipe came about after senior food editor Christina Chaey posed an existential question in the test kitchen one random Tuesday: “What is the point of zucchini bread?” Reader, I slow-blinked. What is the point of zucchini bread?! Is it a celebration of mild-tasting and moisture-filled zucchini? A frantic ploy to keep up with summer’s copious supply? An attempt at enticing picky eaters to eat their vegetables?
Bon Appétit
My Mum’s Little Berry Pies Are the Laziest Summer Dessert
The only thing better than a good recipe? When something’s so easy you don’t even need one. Welcome to It’s That Simple, a column where we talk you through the dishes and drinks we can make with our eyes closed. My mum is the kind of lady...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bon Appétit
Sommelier Tries A 94 Year Old Red Wine
Sommelier André Hueston Mack opens and tries a nearly 100-year-old bottle of red wine on this edition of 'World of Wine.' Watch André offer his thoughts on the taste, appearance, and complexity of a 1928 Château Brainaire-Cucru - a wine which last felt the kiss of fresh air in the year Mickey Mouse was created.
Bon Appétit
Yelp’s New Restaurant Awards Would Be Great If They Weren’t Coming From Yelp
It’s been a hellish few years for restaurant workers. So, in theory, wanting to publicly honor the hosts, bartenders, and servers who have kept us fed and boozed-up through the pandemic seems like a great move. But while the idea for these awards is exciting and different, restaurant workers aren’t thrilled about who’s behind them.
Bon Appétit
Yuba Salad With Hot Mustard and Honey Dressing
You can serve this refreshing salad as soon as it’s tossed, but it’s also a great make-ahead salad or banchan since it continues to develop flavor as it sits and marinates (like coleslaw). Ribbons of delicate and almost sweet tofu skin, known as yuba, along with crunchy bell peppers, cucumbers, and quickly blanched green beans, are tossed in a hot mustard and honey dressing for a salad that reminds me of haepari naengchae, the jellyfish dish we ordered on special occasions at the Korean Chinese (a cuisine known as junghwa yori) restaurant my family frequented when I was growing up.
Giada De Laurentiis’ Sweet Fresh Fettuccine Is ‘Very Unexpected — and Very Delicious’
Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis turns fettuccine into dessert with her Sweet Fresh Fettuccine recipe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
From ube mochi to mini cones, here are the 3 best frozen desserts at Trader Joe's right now
Alongside its impressive selection of packaged meals, the Trader Joe's frozen food aisle touts an equally impressive selection of sweet treats. Bite-sized ice cream sandwiches, tart creamsicles and chewy, creamy mochis are just a few creative desserts available. The options at TJ's are both enticing and endless, which makes it...
TODAY.com
Chicken and rice get a big flavor boost from savory Asian ingredients
Chef and author Andy Baraghani is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite impressive entertaining recipes from his cookbook, "The Cook You Want to Be: Everyday Recipes to Impress." He shows us how to make glazed roast chicken and buttery rice with nori. TODAY has affiliate relationships, so...
Bon Appétit
These Frozen Peanut Butter Cups Are Even Better Than Reese’s
All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The only thing better than a good recipe? When something’s so easy that you don’t even need one. Welcome to It’s That Simple, a column where we talk you through the dishes and drinks we can make with our eyes closed.
I Tried Brown Sugar Toast and I Can’t Get Over How Good It Is
Toast is definitely having a moment. First up was the custard yogurt toast that took TikTok by storm. Then came grated egg avocado toast (which I’ve heard is just as good on matzo). And now, everyone’s talking about caramelly brown sugar toast — a three-ingredient concoction described as “sweet, buttery, and crunchy.”
I Made Ina Garten’s Creamy Cucumber Salad—and I Get Why She’s the Queen of Cooking
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. If it’s an Ina Garten recipe, you can bet it’ll feature seasonal...
Chef Alan Wong’s Chopped Vegetable Salad Is an Easy, Zesty Summer Recipe
Alan Wong's chopped vegetable salad is one of his many simple but delicious recipes perfect for summer.
MedicineNet.com
Sulfites in Wine: Uses and Side Effects
Sulfites are a result of fermentation in all wines. Some winemakers may add sulfites to limit the growth of bacteria and yeasts. Producing wine without added sulfites is difficult because the wine frequently degrades. Sulfites are safe for most individuals when consumed in small portions. Some populations, however, are susceptible...
TODAY.com
What is the ayurvedic diet? A dietitian explains the centuries-old eating philosophy
Ayurveda is nothing new: It is a centuries-old practice. But with celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Aaron Rodgers and Kourtney Kardashian, touting the benefits of the lifestyle, it has become a wellness trend that is piquing people's interests. Ayurveda, which translates to the “science of life,” is a holistic medical healing...
Comments / 0