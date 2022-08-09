Read full article on original website
Allrecipes.com
Million Dollar Chicken Casserole
Dish will keep for up to 4 months in freezer, and to reheat thaw overnight or up to 6 hours in refrigerator then bake according to directions. To change up the flavor on this dish you can easily substitute in different types of rotisserie chicken like mojo or lemon-pepper, or garlic. You can also use just about any butter crisp cracker; Ritz has an assortment of flavored crackers that could be any easy way to switch up the flavor profile. This dish can also be made gluten free is you use gluten-free crackers and rotisserie chicken.
Peachy Dump Cake Recipe
While a dump cake may not sound like the tastiest of dishes, what with the name having unpleasant connotations of garbage disposal (or worse), such recipes have long been popular due to the fact that they are fairly easy to cook. As recipe developer Jessica Morone tells us, this cake is "one of the easiest things you can make ... you are really just dumping everything in the pan and baking it." Well, not exactly, if you read the recipe. The cake is constructed in layers — nothing too difficult going on here, but it's a little more complicated then just dump and bake, particularly the part where you slice and arrange the butter.
The Daily South
Chewy Apple-Cran-Oatmeal Cookies
If you aren't a fan of raisins, these are the oatmeal cookies for you. Made with chunks of tart Granny Smith apples, sweetened dried cranberries, and chopped walnuts, these cookies have the same texture as the classic, but with warm fall flavors folded in. A simple glaze of orange juice and powdered sugar drizzled over the top not only makes the cookies look amazing, but adds a citrusy note that pairs well with the tangy apples and cranberries.
therecipecritic.com
Parmesan Air Fryer Zucchini
If you have never cooked air fryer zucchini, then you are in for the tastiest treat! It's perfectly seasoned with Italian seasonings and parmesan cheese and cooked to perfection! It makes the perfect side or appetizer that the whole family will enjoy!
thecountrycook.net
Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff
This Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff is an easy and fun recipe full of strawberry and cheesecake flavors. The perfect fruity dessert for all your gatherings!. This Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff is one of the many variations of fluff salads that a love. Fluffs are great because you can literally make them in less than 10 minutes. The perfect quick and easy recipe to bring to all the functions or a last minute dessert for home. If you want to try something that you are going to want to make over and over, you have to give this Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff recipe a try!
3 Fruits To Eat Every Morning For Better Brain Health Over 50
Having a healthy brain is probably one of the most common concerns you can have as you get older. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, “The brain is a complex organ that controls thought, memory, emotion, touch, motor skills, vision, breathing, temperature, hunger and every process that regulates our body.” Just like the heart and other organs, it is essential for it to be taken cared of. The kind of lifestyle that you live, and what you eat in particular matters a lot because it can greatly affect how your brain functions.
Thrillist
Chocolate Truffles Have Been Recalled Nationwide
Yet another treat is being recalled, following ice creams and other desserts that have been recently subject to unconnected recalls. That's It Nutrition has issued a recall of its 3.5-ounce, 5-ounce, 16-ounce, and 12-count packages of Dark Chocolate Truffles. The treats are misbranded and may contain trace amounts of milk proteins. The truffles pose a risk to anyone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk. The products could cause a "serious or life-threatening" allergic reaction, the company wrote in its notice.
The Daily South
Granny Smith Slab Pie
Don't save apple pie for just the holidays, as apples come into season in September. Take full advantage and make pie all season long, starting with this large-format version. You have the same double crust, but instead of pressing it out into a pie dish, we bake it in a 13- x 9-inch baking pan. We then load the pan up with Granny Smith apples, which are the right amount of tart to balance the sugar and warm apple pie spice. Once assembled, don't forget to cut slits across the top crust. Those slits will help release steam as the pie bakes and also let the crust settle as the apples shrink underneath it while cooking. This helps prevent a gap between the filling and top crust. The final finishing touches are an egg wash for shine and a sprinkle of Turbinado sugar to give the crust a delicious sweet crunch and a bit of sparkly texture, as unlike granulated sugar, Turbinado won't melt or dissolve.
Outside Online
Campfire Doughnuts
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. These donuts from Slawek Kalkraut and Krzysztof “Kris” Szymanski’s new release, Men with the Pot Cookbook: Delicious Grilled Meats and Forest...
The Daily South
Peanut Butter Cornflake Cookies
Sweet, crunchy, and a little bit gooey, Peanut Butter Cornflake Cookies set off memories of family parties filled with sticky-fingered kids and too-full adults. Add in the fact that they are incredibly simple to prepare, and it's hard to find fault in these peanutty cookie nests. Here's everything you need to know about them.
Bon Appétit
Sommelier Tries A 94 Year Old Red Wine
Sommelier André Hueston Mack opens and tries a nearly 100-year-old bottle of red wine on this edition of 'World of Wine.' Watch André offer his thoughts on the taste, appearance, and complexity of a 1928 Château Brainaire-Cucru - a wine which last felt the kiss of fresh air in the year Mickey Mouse was created.
Bon Appétit
Double-Chocolate Zucchini Bread
This chocolate zucchini bread recipe came about after senior food editor Christina Chaey posed an existential question in the test kitchen one random Tuesday: “What is the point of zucchini bread?” Reader, I slow-blinked. What is the point of zucchini bread?! Is it a celebration of mild-tasting and moisture-filled zucchini? A frantic ploy to keep up with summer’s copious supply? An attempt at enticing picky eaters to eat their vegetables?
How to make Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's super popular chicken spaghetti
As is the case for many of us, one of Ree Drummond's most popular recipes comes from her mom's kitchen.
butterwithasideofbread.com
COPYCAT CHICK-FIL-A MAC AND CHEESE
Copycat Chick-fil-A Mac and Cheese is super creamy & cheesy, just like the original! Easy macaroni and cheese recipe made at home with common ingredients. It's our pleasure!. Have you tried Chick Fil a's Mac & Cheese? It is amazing! Now you can make it at home with this Chick Fil a Copycat Mac & Cheese. Lots of different cheeses come together in an easy sauce to make this flavorful mac & cheese. Of course, the best part is that browned cheesy top!
We Made the Pioneer Woman’s Corn Casserole, and It’s Summer in a Baking Dish
In high summer, sweet corn is everywhere you look. Good thing the...
Eater
Making Arancine, a Sicilian Street Food Staple That’s Gooey, Crunchy, and Cheesy, All at the Same Time
At the cafe Ke Palle Arancine d’Autore, chef Guiseppe Di Forti rolls and deep-fried balls of gooey, cheesy, parboiled rice to make arancine, a street food favorite in Sicily. It is “perhaps the queen of Sicilian street food,” says Di Forti. While traditional arancine consists of just...
thepioneerwoman.com
Cowboy Candy (Candied Jalapeños)
Candied jalapeños, also known as Cowboy Candy, are a fun condiment that will kick up the heat of so many of your favorite snacks, burgers and cocktails. Made like a quick pickle, with a good bit of sugar added to the brine, these spicy peppers are sweet, surprisingly versatile, and a great way to use up all of those jalapeños from the garden. They perfect garnish for party dips or use a splash of the syrup from the jar to spice up a classic like homemade lemonade (if you're feeling daring!)
The Daily South
Nana's Lime Sherbet Punch
When country music singer Kane Brown was growing up, his grandmother would whip up this quick and frosty lime sherbet punch that he still craves to this day. "I haven't had it in awhile, but if my Nana brought it up today, I'd drink the whole bowl," Brown says. Similar...
12tomatoes.com
Viral Kitchen Hack Shows How To Dice An Onion In 30 Seconds
This nutritionist and cookbook author is here to change the game for all of our readers. If you have ever had to dice an onion before, you know just how challenging this process can be. This technique has gotten a lot of attention, as viewers from all over the country...
How to Soften Cream Cheese 3 Ways
Whether you’re making a homemade cheesecake or a bowl of tangy cream cheese frosting, it’s important that the cream cheese is soft before starting to get a perfectly smooth texture. If cream cheese is blended while it’s cold, the finished dish will have a lumpy, curdled look. No one wants that!
