Don't save apple pie for just the holidays, as apples come into season in September. Take full advantage and make pie all season long, starting with this large-format version. You have the same double crust, but instead of pressing it out into a pie dish, we bake it in a 13- x 9-inch baking pan. We then load the pan up with Granny Smith apples, which are the right amount of tart to balance the sugar and warm apple pie spice. Once assembled, don't forget to cut slits across the top crust. Those slits will help release steam as the pie bakes and also let the crust settle as the apples shrink underneath it while cooking. This helps prevent a gap between the filling and top crust. The final finishing touches are an egg wash for shine and a sprinkle of Turbinado sugar to give the crust a delicious sweet crunch and a bit of sparkly texture, as unlike granulated sugar, Turbinado won't melt or dissolve.

RECIPES ・ 3 DAYS AGO