fitfoodiefinds.com
Summer Squash Pasta
This easy summer squash pasta is ready in 30 minutes. It is veggie packed and is the perfect use for summer squash and zucchini from the garden. You serve this pasta with fresh burrata that makes it creamy and delicious. Summer Squash Pasta. Do you have extra zucchini to use...
Amazing Grilled Chicken: Recipes Worth Cooking
What makes this grilled chicken recipe amazing? From its simple but flavorful marinade to the browned charred perfection, and perfectly moist first bite. We guarantee that this recipe will deliver a memorable piece of chicken!. This recipe takes 10 minutes to prep. 30 minutes to marinade, and 20 minutes to...
Egg Salad Sandwiches with Chives and Dill
Good egg salad should be creamy (but not too mayonnaise-y) with a hint of tang and a little bit of crunch. I’m also a strong believer that really good egg salad should be ready to eat as soon as it’s mixed together — there should be no need for it to sit in the fridge for the flavors to meld.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Tropical Fruit Salad
1 1/2 cups Ugli fruit sections (approximately 1 Ugli fruit) 1 star fruit, sliced (approximately 3/4 cup) 1 can (15 ounces) mandarin oranges in juice, drained. 1 carton (8 ounces) nonfat, artificially-sweetened vanilla yogurt. Directions. Yield:. 5 cups fruit salad. Serving size:. 1/2 cup fruit plus topping. In a large...
People
Bobby Flay's Key Lime Pie With Coconut Whipped Cream
"It's tangy, sweet and refreshing," says chef Bobby Flay. "Whether competing on the show or baking at home, I use store-bought Key lime juice. It's just as delicious and saves me from having to juice tons of small Key limes, which may be hard to find." "It's so important to...
therecipecritic.com
Parmesan Air Fryer Zucchini
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. If you have never cooked air fryer zucchini, then you are in for the tastiest treat! It’s perfectly seasoned with Italian seasonings and parmesan cheese and cooked to perfection! It makes the perfect side or appetizer that the whole family will enjoy!
People
Giada De Laurentiis' Sheet-Pan Sausage and Peppers
Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis likes to make this Italian American classic for her daughter Jade, 14. "It's a very easy dinner with only one dish to clean," says the creator of lifestyle site Giadzy. "The veggies stew away to perfection in the oven alongside the juicy sausages. You can also serve it over polenta, rice, salad or in a sandwich."
ABC News
Save time and money with this sheet pan salmon and seasonal veggies recipe
Eating seasonal veggies and utilizing proteins like frozen fish can be a great way to save money on your meals. The recipe below from Sherri Holzer, food writer and founder of Simply Sherri, comes together easily to create a dinner for four people, with the help of a favorite workhorse cooking tool: the sheet pan.
thecountrycook.net
Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff
This Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff is an easy and fun recipe full of strawberry and cheesecake flavors. The perfect fruity dessert for all your gatherings!. This Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff is one of the many variations of fluff salads that a love. Fluffs are great because you can literally make them in less than 10 minutes. The perfect quick and easy recipe to bring to all the functions or a last minute dessert for home. If you want to try something that you are going to want to make over and over, you have to give this Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff recipe a try!
Outside Online
Campfire Doughnuts
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. These donuts from Slawek Kalkraut and Krzysztof “Kris” Szymanski’s new release, Men with the Pot Cookbook: Delicious Grilled Meats and Forest...
Bon Appétit
Double-Chocolate Zucchini Bread
This chocolate zucchini bread recipe came about after senior food editor Christina Chaey posed an existential question in the test kitchen one random Tuesday: “What is the point of zucchini bread?” Reader, I slow-blinked. What is the point of zucchini bread?! Is it a celebration of mild-tasting and moisture-filled zucchini? A frantic ploy to keep up with summer’s copious supply? An attempt at enticing picky eaters to eat their vegetables?
One Green Planet
Cherry Tomato & Artichoke Pasta [Vegan]
Pasta of choice ( I used whole wheat spaghetti). 1 cup of marinated artichokes (one 285 gr. jar), drained, rinsed and sliced in two or quarters. 1-2 tbsps cashew cream or cream of choice * see note. 1/4 to 1/2 cup preserved pasta water. Salt & pepper, to taste. topping...
12tomatoes.com
Viral Kitchen Hack Shows How To Dice An Onion In 30 Seconds
This nutritionist and cookbook author is here to change the game for all of our readers. If you have ever had to dice an onion before, you know just how challenging this process can be. This technique has gotten a lot of attention, as viewers from all over the country...
The Daily South
Peanut Butter Cornflake Cookies
Sweet, crunchy, and a little bit gooey, Peanut Butter Cornflake Cookies set off memories of family parties filled with sticky-fingered kids and too-full adults. Add in the fact that they are incredibly simple to prepare, and it's hard to find fault in these peanutty cookie nests. Here's everything you need to know about them.
thecountrycook.net
Watermelon Salad (with Fresh Lime Vinaigrette)
With fresh ingredients and a homemade vinaigrette, this Watermelon Salad is a great summertime salad that combines sweet and salty for the perfect balance!. The combination of salty and sweet in this Watermelon Salad is absolutely delicious. I know you may not normally think to put watermelon in a salad but it really adds a unique and surprising flavor. Topped with a lime vinaigrette dressing, it really sets it over the top and is super refreshing. So many fresh flavors come together to create this Watermelon Salad recipe that you have to make it at least once!
We Made the Pioneer Woman’s Corn Casserole, and It’s Summer in a Baking Dish
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. In high summer, sweet corn is everywhere you look. Good thing the...
The Daily South
Nana's Lime Sherbet Punch
When country music singer Kane Brown was growing up, his grandmother would whip up this quick and frosty lime sherbet punch that he still craves to this day. "I haven't had it in awhile, but if my Nana brought it up today, I'd drink the whole bowl," Brown says. Similar...
Bon Appétit
These Frozen Peanut Butter Cups Are Even Better Than Reese’s
All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The only thing better than a good recipe? When something’s so easy that you don’t even need one. Welcome to It’s That Simple, a column where we talk you through the dishes and drinks we can make with our eyes closed.
12tomatoes.com
“Everything Bagel” Buttermilk Biscuits
Savory, crunchy, soft, buttery, and utterly delicious. There’s nothing quite as good as homemade biscuits. Done right they’re flaky, buttery, and full of flavor. These everything bagel seasoning biscuits have a great crunch and taste from the seasoning blend. But, even if you’re not a fan of this type of spice mix let me assure you these biscuits are some of the most tender you can make- with or without the spices!
How to make Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's super popular chicken spaghetti
As is the case for many of us, one of Ree Drummond's most popular recipes comes from her mom's kitchen.
