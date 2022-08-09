Read full article on original website
Related
Delta gave a passenger $4,800 in air miles after forgetting to put his wheelchair on a flight from New York to Ireland, then breaking it on the way home
Delta forgot to put Tim Kelly's wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin, then broke it on the way back. The airline has now given him 400,000 air miles in compensation, the same amount his tickets cost. Delta previously offered him 117,500 air miles and $4,000 in vouchers and said his...
A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight
At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
Thrillist
Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now
Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
FodorsTravel
13 Places Where You Can Take a 5-Day Trip for Under $500
From Louisiana to Thailand, your buck can take you further than you think. Are you dreaming of a desert getaway in the Lost City of Petra? Or a foodie-focused frolic through Vancouver? There’s good news for travelers looking to save: these 13 destinations can be experienced with only $500 in your pocket (not including the airfare) for five days. You don’t have to travel alone either. Priced for two travelers and packed full of free immersive travel experiences, budget-friendly tours, and incredible food—you’ll forget these are “budget-friendly” vacations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
An airline gave a passenger $2,740 after it forgot his wheelchair on his transatlantic flights to and from New York
Michael Strunk Kristiansen flew from Copenhagen to New York and back in July, and Icelandair lost his wheelchair in both directions.
A passenger was fined $1,874 after an airport security dog sniffed out two McMuffins in their luggage
An airline passenger arrived at an Australian airport with undeclared food, and officials weren’t lovin’ it. A detector dog sniffed out the breach in biosecurity last week after a passenger traveling from Indonesia snuck a McDonald's meal on a flight to Darwin International Airport in Australia. The airport’s...
Couple’s Dream $6k Honeymoon Ruined After Airport’s Mistakes Made Them Miss Their Flights
A newlywed couple missed out on their $6k honeymoon due to alleged airport errors – with the bride’s wedding dress even going missing with her baggage. Soumaya Elliott, 30, and husband Justin, 33, had splashed out on a four-week trip to Asia to follow their wedding last month.
Qantas Airlines Booked 13-Month-Old Baby On Separate Flight From Parents
An Australian couple is slamming Qantas Airlines for rebooking their 13-month-old baby on a separate flight. The biggest question for parents Stephanie and Andrew Braham is one many people are asking: how does this even happen?. “She was on a different flight that departed 40 minutes after ours,” the child’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Airlines are adding new international routes amid a summer of cancellations and exploding demand
The summer of 2022 was marked — and is still being marked — by exploding travel demand and record numbers of flight delays and cancellations. In many cases, airlines remain overscheduled and understaffed, and millions of passengers were stranded. To cope with the situation, airlines are making the...
Emirates Gives London Heathrow Cap The Proverbial Middle Figure, Plans To Operate As Scheduled
Britain’s busiest airport is struggling to deal with this summer’s increasing travel demand. In 2019, London Heathrow was easily able to deal with daily passenger numbers reaching as high as 125,000 per day, but with job shortages plaguing the industry following the 2022 recovery, the airport has set a cap of 100,000 passengers per day through September. The airport has even called for airlines to either slow or stop ticket sales entirely until they get a grip of the situation.
Worst airports in the world for flight cancellations revealed
Planning on taking a flight but don’t want to be stuck at the airport? FlightAware recently complied data about the airports with the most delays and cancellations since the start of the year.
Are Airport Flight Limits the Future of Travel?
Even a year ago, the number of people who pass through an airport on a given day was presented as little other than a fun fact you'd Google (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Report while in line for security. For the average passenger, it was not worth thinking about. But...
British Airways could suspend sale of long-haul flights from major airport amid flight chaos
SUMMER holidays to far-flung destinations are in jeopardy as British Airways is considering suspending long-haul flights, it was reported last night. The airline may be forced to pause the sale of flights to destinations such as New York, threatening to worsen disruption to Brits’ holidays. BA announced on Tuesday...
A US flyer tracked his lost luggage back to London and was told by American to go pick it up from the airport — even though he was 4,000 miles away in North Carolina
A stranger texted Jamie O'Grady saying he'd found his luggage in baggage reclaim at London Heathrow. American Airlines told O'Grady to collect the bag from the airport, even though he was back in the US. O'Grady had been on a trip to Portugal from his home in North Carolina. The...
So long, €10 flights: Is this the end of an era for budget travel?
Over the weekend I was growing increasingly frustrated. I wanted to book a city break to anywhere but London for later this year, but one glance at Skyscanner and I knew that any international (and even domestic) flight was beyond my budget. My first-world problem was compounded by the fact that I’d told myself during the UK’s various lockdowns that, once restrictions ease, I would start seeing more of Europe. Because, as a Kiwi expat, that’s what I’d moved over to London for, right?But what was once a £50 return trip to a European capital was now a £200 return...
Airlines Want to Stack Passengers One on Top of the Other in Coach
The future of low-cost travel may involve airlines stacking Economy passengers one on top of the other. That’s the nightmarish vision of designer Alejandro Nunez Vicente, who just won a prestigious design award for the Chaise Lounge Economy Seat, his design for two-level stacked airline seats.
Southwest Airlines Celebrates First Mother/Daughter Pilot Duo
We’ve seen the stories from time to time about families sharing the seats in the flight deck, whether it be father and daughter, mother and son, or brother and sister (among other combinations). Today, Southwest Airlines celebrates their own spin of the story, highlighting a mother and daughter pilot duo.
Two Spotting Areas Coming To Piarco Airport?
It’s the news local plane spotter in Trinidad have been waiting on for quite some time. In one announcement, the Airport Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (AATT) has confirmed in a release that it will facilitate the development of a dedicated and secured area for local plane spotters and aircraft enthusiasts at the Piarco International Airport. An additional area is also being converted at the south ramp, giving spotters access to a secure lounge.
America’s worst airports for cancelations revealed: LaGuardia and Newark Liberty top the table with 11.5% and 10.2% of all flights called off
LaGuardia and Newark Liberty airport top the table of America's worst airports for flight cancelations, according to new data. Forbes Advisor has compiled the figures from FlightAware which reveal that nearly 2,000 flights were canceled this week across 10 airports. And the publication also revealed that by July of this...
FOXBusiness
Over 2K flights delayed, over 600 canceled on Thursday
Thursday marked another day of heavy delays and cancellations for the airline industry, according to data from the flight-tracking website FlightAware. As of 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, more than 2,000 flights in, out of and across the U.S. have been delayed, according to FlightAware, which tracks flight delay and cancellation statistics in real-time. Another 600-plus flights were canceled.
gatechecked
1K+
Followers
343
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT
Gate Checked covers the latest travel news, as well as providing insightful flight, hotel, and attraction reviews. We also publish travel guides and offer other tips and tricks to make your vacation experience as enjoyable as possible.https://www.gatechecked.com/
Comments / 0