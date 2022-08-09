ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

The Best Exterior Paint Colors That Will Help Sell Your Home Fast

By Sarah Vulpio
House Digest
House Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xeY3f_0hA772BH00

Selling your home can be a stressful process. You have to make sure the entirety of your property is in perfect condition to impress potential buyers when they come for a showing. This might mean installing new windows or repainting the floors, but have you considered the exterior of your home? According to Maximum Real Estate Exposure , potential buyers get a sense of the rest of the house just by looking at its exterior color. Additionally, the color of your home must match the vibe of the rest of the neighborhood. You don't want to stick out like a sore thumb; potential buyers want something with curb appeal , not shock value.

The only question is, which paint colors will help sell your property quickly? To answer this, you need to consider the connotations of a color and how it makes you feel. Sharper Impressions Painting explains the color of your home can actually boost your mood; therefore, choosing a shade with positive afflictions means buyers are more likely to put in an offer on your house. You should also pay attention to how the paint color would look with the rest of the property; the last thing you want is to pick a hue that clashes with the rest of your exterior!

Warm Earth Tones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CXXGU_0hA772BH00

Warm earth tones, such as ivory, chocolate brown, and terracotta, evoke happiness and create good vibes, Mondial notes. With a warm exterior paint color, potential buyers will associate your property with a warm-and-cozy feeling, which is key to selling them your place. HGTV says when people see your house as their home, they're more likely to stay awhile to appreciate the space. As a bonus, warm earth tones mimic their surroundings, so you don't have to worry about sticking out like a sore thumb.

In order to create this relaxing, homey vibe to present to potential buyers, we suggest Manchester Tan by Benjamin Moore, Almond Brittle by BEHR, or Joa's White by Farrow & Ball. These shades are warm enough to make visitors feel good but not too bold that they're harsh on the eyes. Remember, the key is to make potential buyers fall in love with your home, not shy away from it.

Blues

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p21cd_0hA772BH00

On the opposite end of the color spectrum are the cool shades, which set a different mood for your home but are still as inviting as the warm earth tones we discussed. According to Colors Explained , blue strongly correlates to feelings of relaxation and peacefulness. As we mentioned earlier, the goal of your open house or private showing is to make potential buyers feel comfortable as they walk through your house, and that starts with the moment they lay eyes on it.

To achieve this soothing vibe, you'll want to select a blue that is eye-catching but subtle. Stick to lighter shades, which are more inviting and give you that feel-good energy (deep blues can have the opposite effect, says Sensational Color ). If you're stuck, there are a few paint color recommendations to get you started on your journey to a cool and breezy home exterior: Stone Blue by Farrow & Ball, Mediterranean Breeze by Benjamin Moore, or After Rain by BEHR are all amazing options.

Read this next: 30 Exterior House Color Ideas To Make Your Home Look More Inviting

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

5 Clever Storage Ideas to Steal from This Professional Organizer’s Minimalistic Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As the owner of Badass Homelife, an organization and interior design company, Katrina Green knows plenty about organizing. “I find that having less stuff truly makes life just work simpler and easier and more fulfilling and I use the same outlook when it comes to decorating and styling my home,” explains Green, who lives with her husband, Brian, and their two pitbulls in Rancho Cordova, California.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CNET

A Simple Tip to Make Your Room Cooler: Move Your Fan to Its Optimal Location

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Heat waves are sweeping the globe this summer, and finding ways to cool down remains top of mind for many. Sure, you can change the temperature of your thermostat if you have AC. However, something as simple as where you place a window fan in a room can make a big difference in your level of comfort.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Painting#The Color Spectrum#Earth#Hgtv#Sharper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
NewsBreak
Paintings
shefinds

Hair Stylists Agree: These 3 Short Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look

While there are plenty of summer styles to try that can give a youthful and radiant look, there are others that experts recommend avoiding when making your next salon appointment. The best anti-aging hairstyles frame your face and highlight your best features, such as your eyes, cheekbones, jawline, etc. Others, that might overpower your bone structure or draw more attention to wrinkles, can often be shorter cuts. With that said, we checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for 3 hairstyles to avoid over 40 this summer and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dani Everson, professional hair stylist and owner of Clementine’s Salon and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
HAIR CARE
The Independent

How tin foil can keep your home cool during a heatwave

The UK could see its hottest day on record this week, with temperatures forecast to hit up to 41C (106F).The Met Office has issued a red extreme heat warning for Monday and Tuesday in much of England, including London, the southeast, and as far north as York and Manchester. As the mercury rises, many people are looking for unorthodox ways to keep cool amid the rising mercury. While fans and cooling devices may play a central role, an unlikely kitchen staple can also offer some respite from the oppressive heat. Aluminium foil is both pliable, cheap and highly resistant...
ENVIRONMENT
Vogue

Kendall Jenner’s Bodycon Dress Collection Is Unparalleled

Kendall Jenner is the new-era supermodel that fashion can’t get enough of. Having strutted every major runway of today, as well as gracing countless Vogue covers, the 26-year-old has earned her position at the top of her game. And her personal style is arguably just as remarkable as her editorials. Her signature look? The bodycon dress.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Pocono Update

Natural Ways To Keep Ants Out Of Your Home

It is mid-summer, and Ants are as prevalent as ever. Those who own pets and are cautious about chemicals may feel they have no choice on how to keep the ants out. Here are ways to keep the ants and harsh chemicals out of your house.
ANIMALS
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
58K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy