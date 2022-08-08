Read full article on original website
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...
The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report
Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
3 Stocks You Should Consider Selling While You Still Can
The major stock market indexes recovered remarkably after witnessing a miserable first half of the year. However, the increasing odds of a recession are expected to keep the market under...
Stock Market Today: Nvidia Revenue Warning Weighs on Stocks
Stocks ended Monday with a whimper as a solidly higher open lost momentum throughout the trading day. Disappointing earnings announcements from a pair of tech names created selling pressure for the broader market. Most notably, Nvidia (NVDA) shed 6.3% after the chipmaker said its second-quarter revenue will likely come in at $6.7 billion – lower than the $8.1 billion it previously guided for – amid a 33% year-over-year decline in gaming revenue. The company also expects "challenging market conditions" to persist in Q3. NVDA will release its full earnings report on Aug. 24.
Micron's warning of weak demand rattles chip stocks
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Micron Technology (MU.O) cut its current-quarter revenue forecast on Tuesday and warned of a negative free cash flow in the coming three months as customer inventories pile up amid waning demand for chips used in PCs and smartphones.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
‘One of the most dangerous and irresponsible actions by a car company in decades’: Activist Ralph Nader urges regulators to recall Tesla’s self-driving technology
Ralph Nader changed vehicle safety standards in America forever. Now he’s going after Elon Musk and his automated cars.
Motley Fool
Did Micron Technology and Nvidia Break the Semiconductor Market?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Micron Technology (MU 1.50%),...
Stock Market Today: S&P, Nasdaq Extend Losing Streaks on Micron Demand Woes
The latest batch of corporate earnings updates sparked a selloff in stocks on Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the path lower. Travel stocks were hit particularly hard after Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) reported its second-quarter results. For the three-month period, the cruise operator brought in revenue of $1.2 billion and recorded a per-share loss of $1.14, missing analysts' consensus estimates. And in the company's earnings call, CEO Frank Del Rio said that bookings in the second half remain below the "extraordinarily strong" levels they were at in 2019. This sparked a 10.6% drop in NCLH stock to a point not much above its pandemic lows. Other travel-related names like Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL, -5.6%) and American Airlines (AAL, -2.7%) fell as well.
US stocks erase early gains to turn mixed as spiking bond yields weigh on tech shares
Stocks gave up gains to end mixed as investors lost confidence the Fed will slow down its tightening cycle. The Nasdaq declined as the 10-year Treasury yield surged as much as 10 basis points. Early Thursday, a drop in wholesale prices added to hopes that inflation is cooling. US stocks...
teslarati.com
Tesla ($TSLA) included in Saxo Bank top 10 July stocks
Saxo Bank included Tesla ($TSLA) in its top 10 most traded stocks of July. According to the analysis emailed to Teslarati, the S&P 500 posted the “most bullish monthly performance in almost 24 months.” Notably, the U.S., UK, and Asian economies are flirting with recession. Elon Musk has spoken about this noting that things are seeming to get better.
World shares mostly higher after new signs inflation cooling
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed Friday in Asia after a muddled day on Wall Street, where benchmarks meandered following another encouraging report about inflation. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 surged 2.6%, catching up on gains after being closed Thursday for a holiday. Hong Kong and Seoul also advanced, while Shanghai and Sydney declined. U.S. futures edged higher and oil prices fell. Markets got a boost Thursday after a report showed inflation at the wholesale level slowed more than economists expected last month. That came a day after a cooler-than-expected reading on inflation at the consumer level which raised hopes among investors that inflation may be close to a peak and that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive about raising interest rates than feared. Inflation is still painfully high and the economy has given false signals before that relief was on the way only for investors to have the rug pulled out from underneath them. Some Fed officials also made comments after Wednesday’s inflation report suggesting their battle against rising prices is far from over.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Wendy's, Coinbase, Buzzfeed and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Wendy's (WEN) – Wendy's shares fell 1% in premarket trading following a mixed quarter, which saw the restaurant chain report better-than-expected earnings while revenue fell short of Street forecasts. U.S. same-restaurant sales rose 2.3%, less than analysts had estimated, as consumers spent more cautiously.
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Enovix ENVX stock moved upwards by 32.4% to $21.38 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 11.8 million, which is 458.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
Stock Market Today: Caterpillar's Revenue Miss Sends Dow Down 402 Points
Stocks struggled to get off the ground on Tuesday amid concerns that a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will raise political tensions between Washington and Beijing. This marks the first visit by a House speaker to Taiwan since 1997 – and sparked warnings by China of retaliatory measures. It claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: STOCK MARKET NEWS: S&P, Nasdaq slip, Disney lifts Dow, oil jumps to $94 level
Coverage for this event has ended. Johnson & Johnson to discontinue talc-based baby powder. Johnson & Johnson is discontinuing talc-based baby powder next year. "As part of a worldwide portfolio assessment, we have made the commercial decision to transition to an all cornstarch-based baby powder portfolio." J&J says the transition...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks trip, FX sits tight ahead of U.S. inflation data
A slide in China stocks on falling factory prices led declines in emerging market stocks on Wednesday, as investors await U.S. inflation data to make bets on the Federal Reserve's tightening path. Aug 10 (Reuters) - A slide in China stocks on falling factory prices led declines in emerging market...
NASDAQ
Tech-Heavy Nasdaq Remains Sharply Lower In Afternoon Trading
(RTTNews) - Stocks moved to the downside early in the session on Tuesday and remain mostly lower in afternoon trading. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has led the way lower, while the Dow is posting a more modest loss. Currently, the Nasdaq is off its worst levels of the day but still...
S&P Global Drops Coinbase Debt Rating Over Crypto Market Downturn, Doubts Over Company's Ability To 'Operate Efficiently'
S&P Global has lowered its credit rating of Coinbase Global Inc COIN citing a “negative” outlook for the cryptocurrency exchange. What Happened: S&P Global lowered its long-term issuer credit rating and unsecured debt ratings on Coinbase to ‘BB’ from ‘BB+’ on Thursday. The ratings...
S&P, Nasdaq Futures Signal Slowing Momentum As Investors Digest Hawkish Fed Talk, Disney Earnings
U.S. index futures are modestly higher early Thursday following the inflation-data-induced rally seen in the previous session. Momentum Slows? The muted sentiment reflected by the index futures could be attributable to hawkish comments from some Fed officials. Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said in a public address late afternoon...
