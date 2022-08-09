Read full article on original website
French President Macron Says Vladimir Putin's Russia Among 'Last Imperial Colonial Powers'
French President Emmanuel Macron called Russia "one of the last imperial colonial powers" for its invasion of Ukraine. What Happened: Macron, while speaking in Benini on Wednesday as part of his African tour, said Vladimir Putin had unleashed "a new type of hybrid world war" by invading Ukraine. "Russia is...
Belarusian commander in Ukraine says 'matter of time' before he has to fight his own country in Russia's war
A Belarusian commander in the Kastus Kalinouski Regiment told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview Friday that he believes it is just a "matter of time" before he is forced to fight against his own nation in Russia’s deadly war in Ukraine. Ukrainian leaders have warned Belarus against...
Putin Has This Message For Newly Elected Indian President: 'We Attach Much Importance…'
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday sent out a congratulatory message to the newly elected president of India, Droupadi Murmu. What Happened: On Thursday, Murmu was elected as the first-ever tribal president of the country as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party scooped up over 60% of the total vote value in the parliament for their preferred candidate.
A second wave of Russians is fleeing Putin's regime
A "second wave" of Russians is fleeing President Vladimir Putin's regime as his war in Ukraine rages on. 37-year-old Vladimir is one of a number of Russians with business and family ties who took time to get their affairs in order, but are now relocating. "Once the flow begins and...
‘Alarm’ in Russia grows over U.S.-provided weapons to Ukraine
Russia's war in Ukraine is entering its sixth month amid signs Moscow is still far off from its main goals. Over the last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said publicly that his country's goal is to ensure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is removed from power, per the Associated Press. Moscow's territorial goals have also expanded to include more swaths of Ukraine. Both objectives were originally expected to happen within days following the Russian military's initial invasion.
China’s Worst Nightmare: Why More Nuclear Proliferation Is Coming to Asia
If the growing nuclear threats in Asia are not curtailed, U.S. allies, most notably Japan and the Republic of Korea, may have to go nuclear to defend themselves. Arms control has been a feature of the U.S.-Russia nuclear balance now for the past half century, starting with the SALT agreements in 1972 and then the START agreements in 1991. For the United States, it has undertaken two cycles of nuclear modernization and is now on the third. The Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Johnson administrations built the first triad of Minuteman missiles, B-52 bombers, and Polaris submarines, a force that President John F. Kennedy twice cited as the key reason the United States beat back deadly serious nuclear threats over Berlin in 1961 and Cuba in 1962.
Kim Jong-Un Government Says Ukraine Can't Talk About Sovereignty While Aiding 'Unjust, Illegal' US Actions
The North Korean foreign ministry on Friday said Ukraine has "no right" to raise sovereignty and territorial integrity issues due to being a U.S. ally. "Ukraine has no right to raise the issue or dispute our legitimate exercise of sovereignty after committing an act that severely lacks fairness and justice between nations by actively joining the U.S. unjust and illegal hostile policy in the past," the North Korean foreign ministry said, according to Reuters.
China sending troops and tanks to Russia
The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
Winter is coming: Vladimir Putin faces his "Hitler moment"
It's nice today in Kyiv: Temperatures around 75℉ with intermittent showers throughout the day. Kharkiv will be about the same, 80 degrees with occasional rain and patches of sunshine. It's going to stay pretty warm all week in Ukraine, as a matter of fact. By the weekend, it will be close to 90 and sunny in both cities.
Russia threatens to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant if Ukraine doesn't back off
Russian forces have reportedly threatened to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, and biological forces, Major-General Valeriy Vasilyev shared in a since-deleted statement that Russian arms have planted explosive mines inside the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine and began attacking, according to Energoatom.
Thousands of Russian military officers have been taken out by Ukrainian troops since Putin's forces invaded: US official
Since its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost "thousands" of lieutenants and captains, a US official told Reuters. Russia and Ukraine are both experiencing hundreds of losses per day, the unnamed official said. The official also added that more than 100 "high-value" Russian targets in Ukraine had also been destroyed.
Vladimir Putin Has Extended The War In Ukraine To 'A Second Front' In Europe: Expert
Some experts believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended the war in Ukraine to its second front by messing up with European gas supplies. The Russian state gas giant Gazprom had announced that it would further slash natural-gas flows to Europe to 20% of Nord Stream 1's capacity from Wednesday — leaving the European Union member states to ration the use of natural gas amid the fears of a worsening global energy crisis.
Finns call for halt to 'unbearable' Russian tourism
Buses of Russian tourists stream into Finland at Nuijamaa border crossing in the country's southeast, some hoping to enjoy the peaceful Finnish summer and others planning to travel further into Europe. But many Finns are unhappy with the situation, and the thought of Russians enjoying a Finnish summer while Ukrainians suffer under a brutal invasion has been met with indignation.
US deploys aircraft carrier on China’s doorstep
The U.S. Navy deployed an aircraft carrier into the South China Sea this week, moving it closer to China as tensions rise over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential Taiwan visit. On Tuesday, the U.S. Pacific Fleet announced the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) had departed the Changi...
Ukrainian forces could wipe out all of 'exhausted' Russian troops' territorial gains, retired US general says
A retired US general told Insider that Ukraine could push Russian troops back to pre-war borders. Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges said Ukraine's ability to do so continues to ride on Western support. He said Russian forces are "exhausted" and "don't have much else they can do right now."
Ex-NATO commander says Russia's war in Ukraine will likely end and become a 'frozen conflict' in 4 to 6 months, compares to Korean War
Ret. Adm. James Stavridis predicts a Korean War-like ending for the war in Ukraine in 4 to 6 months. The ex-NATO supreme allied commander on Sunday envisioned an "ongoing animosity, kind of a frozen conflict." Last week, a DoD official said US-supplied HIMARS were having a "significant impact" in aiding...
Ukraine strips down captured Russian drone, says it is full of Western parts, CNN reports
Ukraine says Russian drones are full of components made by Western companies. Despite global sanctions, Russia appears to have acquired parts from several of Ukraine's Western allies. Russia has a long history of evading international controls. Ukraine claims that Russian drones used to kill its soldiers are full of parts...
Russia sent Steven Seagal to occupied Ukraine to spread propaganda, part of his role as a Kremlin spokesman
Steven Seagal visited the site of a destroyed Ukrainian prison, per Russian media. Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of hitting the site, where more than 50 POWs died in late July. Segal advanced the Kremlin's claims that it was struck by US-provided HIMARS artillery. Steven Seagal visited a destroyed...
As Ukraine 'blacklists' some Americans, one journalist wonders if Zelenskyy watches 'Morning Joe'
The Ukrainian government "blacklisted" several Americans as "pro-Russian" propagandists, including one journalist who quipped that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy somehow had time to watch Joe Scarborough's, "Morning Joe" program. The Ukrainian "Center for Countering Disinformation" was reportedly established in 2021 under Zelenskyy and aims to counter "destructive disinformation." Sen. Rand Paul,...
Military analyst says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is now a ‘war of attrition’
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. More than five months since Russia invaded Ukraine, a war of attrition has emerged with losses of materiel and men on both sides, not advances on the ground, becoming the key barometer of the conflict, a leading U.S.-based expert on Russia’s military has told RFE/RL’s Georgian Service.
