ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 1

Related
CNBC

A second wave of Russians is fleeing Putin's regime

A "second wave" of Russians is fleeing President Vladimir Putin's regime as his war in Ukraine rages on. 37-year-old Vladimir is one of a number of Russians with business and family ties who took time to get their affairs in order, but are now relocating. "Once the flow begins and...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Moscow#Ukraine War#Kazakhstan#Nato#Cnbc#Iranian#Russian#Ukrainian#Ukraine Celebrity#Spanish#Michelin#U N
Washington Examiner

‘Alarm’ in Russia grows over U.S.-provided weapons to Ukraine

Russia's war in Ukraine is entering its sixth month amid signs Moscow is still far off from its main goals. Over the last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said publicly that his country's goal is to ensure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is removed from power, per the Associated Press. Moscow's territorial goals have also expanded to include more swaths of Ukraine. Both objectives were originally expected to happen within days following the Russian military's initial invasion.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

China’s Worst Nightmare: Why More Nuclear Proliferation Is Coming to Asia

If the growing nuclear threats in Asia are not curtailed, U.S. allies, most notably Japan and the Republic of Korea, may have to go nuclear to defend themselves. Arms control has been a feature of the U.S.-Russia nuclear balance now for the past half century, starting with the SALT agreements in 1972 and then the START agreements in 1991. For the United States, it has undertaken two cycles of nuclear modernization and is now on the third. The Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Johnson administrations built the first triad of Minuteman missiles, B-52 bombers, and Polaris submarines, a force that President John F. Kennedy twice cited as the key reason the United States beat back deadly serious nuclear threats over Berlin in 1961 and Cuba in 1962.
CHINA
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Government Says Ukraine Can't Talk About Sovereignty While Aiding 'Unjust, Illegal' US Actions

The North Korean foreign ministry on Friday said Ukraine has "no right" to raise sovereignty and territorial integrity issues due to being a U.S. ally. "Ukraine has no right to raise the issue or dispute our legitimate exercise of sovereignty after committing an act that severely lacks fairness and justice between nations by actively joining the U.S. unjust and illegal hostile policy in the past," the North Korean foreign ministry said, according to Reuters.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Finland
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
POTUS
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Salon

Winter is coming: Vladimir Putin faces his "Hitler moment"

It's nice today in Kyiv: Temperatures around 75℉ with intermittent showers throughout the day. Kharkiv will be about the same, 80 degrees with occasional rain and patches of sunshine. It's going to stay pretty warm all week in Ukraine, as a matter of fact. By the weekend, it will be close to 90 and sunny in both cities.
ENVIRONMENT
LADbible

Russia threatens to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant if Ukraine doesn't back off

Russian forces have reportedly threatened to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, and biological forces, Major-General Valeriy Vasilyev shared in a since-deleted statement that Russian arms have planted explosive mines inside the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine and began attacking, according to Energoatom.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin Has Extended The War In Ukraine To 'A Second Front' In Europe: Expert

Some experts believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended the war in Ukraine to its second front by messing up with European gas supplies. The Russian state gas giant Gazprom had announced that it would further slash natural-gas flows to Europe to 20% of Nord Stream 1's capacity from Wednesday — leaving the European Union member states to ration the use of natural gas amid the fears of a worsening global energy crisis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Finns call for halt to 'unbearable' Russian tourism

Buses of Russian tourists stream into Finland at Nuijamaa border crossing in the country's southeast, some hoping to enjoy the peaceful Finnish summer and others planning to travel further into Europe. But many Finns are unhappy with the situation, and the thought of Russians enjoying a Finnish summer while Ukrainians suffer under a brutal invasion has been met with indignation.
LIFESTYLE
americanmilitarynews.com

US deploys aircraft carrier on China’s doorstep

The U.S. Navy deployed an aircraft carrier into the South China Sea this week, moving it closer to China as tensions rise over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential Taiwan visit. On Tuesday, the U.S. Pacific Fleet announced the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) had departed the Changi...
MILITARY
Fox News

As Ukraine 'blacklists' some Americans, one journalist wonders if Zelenskyy watches 'Morning Joe'

The Ukrainian government "blacklisted" several Americans as "pro-Russian" propagandists, including one journalist who quipped that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy somehow had time to watch Joe Scarborough's, "Morning Joe" program. The Ukrainian "Center for Countering Disinformation" was reportedly established in 2021 under Zelenskyy and aims to counter "destructive disinformation." Sen. Rand Paul,...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Military analyst says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is now a ‘war of attrition’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. More than five months since Russia invaded Ukraine, a war of attrition has emerged with losses of materiel and men on both sides, not advances on the ground, becoming the key barometer of the conflict, a leading U.S.-based expert on Russia’s military has told RFE/RL’s Georgian Service.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy