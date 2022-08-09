Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Snapchat+ arrives in India and it costs just 62 cents
The launch of the subscription offering, priced in India at 49 Indian rupees, follows Snap introducing the $4 subscription offering in the U.S., the U.K. and Canada among a few other key markets in late June. After lagging for several years in India, the largest market by users for Google...
Taiwan's frontline islanders unfazed by beat of China war drum
Not far from the rusted-out tanks and anti-landing spikes that litter the beaches of the Taiwanese island where he lives, 92-year-old veteran Yang Yin-shih reads his newspaper in the shadow of the enemy that regularly adorns its pages. Yang witnessed China's deadliest bombardment of Taiwan's closest islands to the mainland more than 60 years ago and says the latest drills are small-fry in comparison.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Facebook avoids European blackout as regulators squabble over EU-US data transfers
Hello, and “happy Friday junior,” as someone put in their email to me today. I hope it has been a productive Thursday for you. Haje is hanging with a bunch of robotics technology, so it’s just me and my trusty Lakeland Terrier companion delivering the juicy morsels of news goodness today. Please enjoy his Pitch Deck Teardown on Five Flute while he’s away. Sadly for this flute player, it’s not a flute maker. See you tomorrow! — Christine.
TechCrunch
QED makes its first African investment, backing Nigerian fintech TeamApt in $50M+ deal
Existing investors from the company’s Series B last year (Crunchbase pegs it at $30 million+) — Novastar Ventures (co-lead), Lightrock and BII — all participated in this round. While TeamApt wouldn’t prescribe any “letter” to this latest round, it can perhaps be described as a pre-Series C...
UK Again Supplies Jaw-Dropping Long-Range Rocket Launchers to Encourage Faster End to Continued Ukrainian-Russian War
M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS)Lockheed Martin. The UK again supplies Ukraine with American-made M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). They are also providing M31A1 missiles to potentially speed up the snail-paced trek to the culmination of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. With the ability to launch GPS-guided rockets, the M270 MLRS can accurately destroy targets up to 50 miles away. Previously, the UK supplied Ukraine with an onslaught of military support valued at roughly $2.8 billion or £2.3 billion. The support has included:
TechCrunch
Dear Sophie: Which immigration options are best for a decentralized team in the US?
“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
TechCrunch
India seizes $46 million from crypto exchange Vauld in money-laundering probe
Flipvolt Technologies, the India registered entity of Singapore-headquartered Vauld, was used to deposit 3.7 billion Indian rupees by 23 entities, including non-banking financial companies and fintech firms, into the wallets controlled by Yellow Tune Technologies, the Enforcement Directorate said Friday of its ongoing investigation. The agency said the Indian entity...
TechCrunch
Apple Pay launches in Malaysia
The Cupertino-based firm has partnered with retail outlets like KFC, Maxis, Machines, McDonald’s, Mydin, Pizza Hut, Starbucks, U Mobile, Uniqlo, Village Grocer and Watsons, and online marketplaces like Shopee, Sephora, Atome and Adidas on the merchant side. The official announcement comes days after AmBank, a local bank, prematurely published...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Samsung’s vice chairman receives presidential pardon for bribery conviction
Last night was a full moon, somehow it’s already halfway through August, and did you know there’s a Beach Plum LaCroix flavor? The world’s gone topsy-turvy, but at least it’s time for the weekend. What did you do this week that made you feel alive? Can...
TechCrunch
Kenyan B2B e-commerce platform Marketforce cut about 9% of staff in reorganization strategy
In an email sent from Marketforce CEO Tesh Mbaabu and obtained by TechCrunch, the layoffs were a part of a reorganization strategy in Kenya, one of its five markets which include Nigeria, Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania. Mbaabu confirmed the news on a call with TechCrunch, adding that the company let...
TechCrunch
Amazon launches AWS Private 5G so companies can build their own 4G mobile networks
AWS first announced AWS Private 5G in early preview late last year, but it’s now officially available to AWS customers starting in its U.S. East (Ohio), U.S. East (N. Virginia), and U.S. West (Oregon) regions, with plans to roll it out internationally “in the near future.”. But —...
TechCrunch
Samsung heir receives presidential pardon in a bid to ‘overcome economic crisis’
Lee was paroled from prison last year after serving 18 months in jail for bribing former South Korean president Park Geun-hye. The parole banned Lee from being employed for five years and limited overseas travel. The pardon will erase the 54-year-old executive’s criminal record from his 2017 conviction. The...
TechCrunch
Suspected developer of crypto mixer Tornado Cash arrested
The Fiscal Information and Investigation Service said Friday that the arrested 29-year-old man is suspected to be involved in “concealing criminal financial flows and facilitating money laundering” through the popular crypto mixing service. “Multiple arrests are not ruled out,” it said. The agency added that it arrested the...
TechCrunch
Amazon fined over labor law breaches in Spain
According to local press reports, the latest fine for Amazon — of €3.2 million — follows a penalty of over €800,000 it received in 2020, for similar breaches of labor laws. In both instances, the Generalitat fined companies Amazon had subcontracted for delivery services or to provide it with temporary staff — issuing a total of around €2.6 million in fines to 17 companies in the latest case, per local media.
TechCrunch
With a €43M EU grant and €1.2M from a VC, this startup plans to turn CO2 emissions into gold
There are a few companies trying to tackle this. Zurich-based Climeworks is capturing CO2 from the air via commercial carbon dioxide removal technology, and has raised $784 million so far. U.S.-based LanzaTech is doing something similar, turning turning carbon into feedstock. It has raised $310.4 million. Now Copenhagen-based biotech company...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Spotify Tickets rollout lets concertgoers buy passes for live gigs
Hello, Minnesota! We’re back with another City Spotlight on September 7, where all eyes are on Minneapolis. Burnsy wrote up a teaser of the event for you. Because you read this newsletter and we love you, you can sign up completely for free here. Okay, we’ll be honest; it’s free for everyone. But you do read Daily Crunch, and we do love you. So we’ve got that going for us, like the big happy family we are. — Christine and Haje.
TechCrunch
Meta starts testing end-to-end encryption for individual Messenger chats
The tech giant’s announcement comes days after it was involved in a Nebraska case of a teen facing abortion charges, where the company turned over her private Facebook Messages to cops. Notably, if these messages were protected by end-to-end encryption, Meta wouldn’t have been able to hand over these details.
TechCrunch
DNSFilter acquires iOS firewall app Guardian to expand its web-based threat detection tech
Guardian was founded in 2013 by Will Strafach, a security researcher and former iPhone jailbreaker who in 2017 discovered that AccuWeather was secretly sending precise location data to a third-party company without a user’s permission. The company’s “smart firewall” iPhone app blocks apps from sharing users’ personal information with third-parties, such as IP addresses and location data, by funneling data through an encrypted virtual private network (VPN). The startup, which claims to have so far blocked more than 5 billion data trackers and 1 billion location trackers, recently joined forces with Brave to integrate its firewall and VPN functionality into its eponymous non-tracking browser.
TechCrunch
Samsung’s new foldables arrive August 26
That’s not to take away from the impressive bit of engineering that is the Galaxy Fold. It’s more that the current state of foldable production means that the “space saving” design of Samsung’s ur-foldable still results in what is effectively a big, heavy object. The first time I reviewed the Galaxy Flip was the first time I could legitimately imagine myself owning one of these devices. Not to mention the fairly significant price gulf between the two.
TechCrunch
Xiaomi’s new foldable is thinner than Samsung’s and only available in China
Xiaomi bests Samsung’s foldable in a number of key specs. For instance, both the outer display (6.56-inch versus 6.2-inch) and the inner display (8.02-inch versus 7.6-inch display) are larger than that of Fold 4. The Chinese tech firm has included a Leica-powered 50-megapixel main sensor, 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor and...
