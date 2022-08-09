Effective: 2022-08-12 16:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Diego The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern San Diego County in southwestern California * Until 800 PM PDT. * At 448 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hwy 78 Between Banner And S2, Hwy 78 Between S2 And Borrego Springs Rd, Borrego Springs, Ranchita, Hwy S22 Between Ranchita And Borrego Springs, Hwy S2 Between Hwy 79 And Hwy 78, Borrego Palm Canyon, Los Coyotes Indian Reservation, Shelter Valley and Santa Ysabel Indian Reservation. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO