Glenwood Inn finger-pointing continues
After confusion between the San Juan County Council, Land Bank and San Juan Preservation Trust regarding the recently purchased Glenwood Inn, an executive session was scheduled on Aug. 2 to discuss disciplinary action against Land Bank Executive Director Lincoln Bormann. Islanders came out in force to speak during Citizens Access Time.
Free childhood vaccines available at Back-to-School Clinics
San Juan County Health and Community Services is providing free childhood vaccines for K-12 students at back-to-school clinics on San Juan, Orcas, and Lopez Islands beginning the end of August and into September. These clinics are free and no appointment is needed. Immunizations will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
Chat With State Rep. Alex Ramel
The first thing you notice is his energy. “Are you a morning person?” Washington State Rep. Alex Ramel (D – 40th) asked when the Sounder sought a post-primary interview last Wednesday. Sure, it’s easy to bolt out of bed the day after winning a 75 – 23 percent...
Notice of road work on Deer Harbor Rd
Submitted by San Juan County. Construction on Deer Harbor Road begins Aug. 15 to relocate a portion of the road near West Sound due to a high bank road slump threatening the roadway. Roadwork will reduce Deer Harbor Road to a single lane of traffic during weekday working hours. Flaggers will be on-site to direct traffic.
