Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Deere & Co DE from In-Line to Outperform. In the second quarter, Deere showed an EPS of $6.81, compared to $5.68 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Deere shows a 52-week-high of $446.76 and a 52-week-low of $283.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $352.36.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO